Veup Technologies Pvt Ltd Ranked Number 16 Fastest Growing Technology Company In Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2022

Bengaluru, India, November 29: VeUp Technologies Pvt Ltd today announced that it ranked Number 16 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2022, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. VeUp Technologies Pvt Ltd grew 489 % percent during this period.

VeUp Technologies Pvt Ltd’s Founders, Mr. Pankaj Jain, Rakesh Samdariya & Sachin Sunder, credit their BFSI and Marketplace Subscribers with the company’s 489 % revenue growth over the past three years. They said, being an aggregator of SMS & other communication channels, they endeavour to continue to provide extended personalized services to a wider range of customers throughout India as well as overseas by leveraging their robust CPaaS platform.

Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is commendable in today’s highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry, and especially in the challenging year of 2022 which has forced us to pivot, transform and fast track digitisation, said Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2022, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. "We congratulate VeUp Technologies Pvt Ltd on being one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India."

Versatile SMShub a brand registered under VeUp Technologies Pvt Ltd is one of the leading company in India who offers its wide range of services like Bulk SMS, OTP, A2P and many more services using the VeUp’s robust CPaaS platform.

