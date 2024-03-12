Are you frustrated because your favorite online casino does not accept Venmo transactions?
What if we told you there was a way to use Venmo and other payment providers like Apple Pay and CashApp to deposit at your favorite online gambling site?
Yep, you heard that right. You can say goodbye to payment hassles and hello to MatchPay. This game-changing intermediary lets you fund your favorite Venmo online casinos.
is one of the few online casinos that accept Venmo. In this guide, we listed a few more Venmo-friendly casinos and explored the benefits of MatchPay. Let’s begin!
Best Venmo Online Casinos
: Best overall
: Zero-fee, secure transactions
: Excellent table games
: Best casino deposit bonus
Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.
Venmo is a widely used mobile payment service enabling users to swiftly transfer funds through a mobile app.
Primarily employed for splitting bills, sharing expenses, and facilitating peer-to-peer transactions, Venmo is not accepted at many online casinos due to restrictions and policies. That’s when MatchPay comes into play.
MatchPay is not a standalone payment method but a service that facilitates P2P transactions to fund betting accounts.
MatchPay users looking to fund their online casino accounts can find others willing to sell or transfer funds via Venmo. The buyer sends money to the seller via Venmo, and in return, the seller transfers an equivalent amount of funds to the buyer's casino account. Simple as that.
1. – Best Venmo Online Casino Overall
Pros:
300+ casino games
Secure Venmo transactions via Matchpay
Up to $2,000 welcome bonus
High-traffic poker rooms
24/7 customer support
Cons:
Bonus split between casino and poker
Not all games are optimized for mobile
The first on our list is Ignition – a popular Venmo online casino where you can use MatchPay services. At this site, you will enjoy over 300 high-quality RTG games, secure transactions, and 24/7 available customer support service.
Payments: 4.9/5
MatchPay enables you to trade your entire Ignition account balance or a portion of it using a variety of platforms, including Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, Apple Pay, CashApp, or Chime.
When purchasing a deposit, you need to go to your MatchPay account to create an Order. This process matches you with users willing to sell the desired amount, transforming an Ignition Casino deposit request into a MatchPay Order. The credited amount, converted to USD, becomes available for gameplay at Ignition Casino.
Besides Venmo payments, you can also opt for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Visa, Mastercard, and AMEX, among others.
Gaming Portfolio: 4.9/5
You can explore over 300 titles at Ignition covering slots and table games. There’s also a separate section for live dealers where you can make up to $50,000 bets or start playing with as little as $5.
In the slots category, you will filter titles based on themes, bonus features, number of paylines, and more. The most popular slot machines include Mythic Wolf, Wicked Ways, and Olympus.
One of the standout features of Ignition Casino is its poker selection. Except for high-quality games, players can participate in exciting tournaments. For instance, there’s a $100K Guaranteed poker event each Sunday where the winner can get at least $17,000 in prizes.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
Ignition Casino has one of the most generous welcome bonuses for crypto players. Once you deposit at least $20 using one of the accepted digital coins, you will get a 300% match up to $3,000 for casino and poker games.
A separate package for fiat users also awards a 200% match up to $2,000. Both come with low – 25x wagering requirements, making it easier to claim your winnings.
While both offers sound generous, they are not available for Venmo deposits. In order to unlock them, you’ll have to opt for other banking methods including BTC, Visa, or Mastercard.
2. – Fastest Cashouts of All Venmo Online Casinos
Pros:
High-RTP slot games
Up to a $3,000 welcome pack
30 free spins included
Hot drop jackpots
Free and quick withdrawals
Cons:
Could have more live dealer games
Slightly cluttered homepage
As the name of this Venmo online casino suggests, Slots.lv is a perfect place for those who love spinning the reels. And the best part? Most of the titles come with high RTPs, increasing your chances of making big wins in the long run.
Payments: 4.85/5
Just like Ignition, Slots.lv also makes it possible for you to use MatchPay and fund your account via Venmo payments.
The site also supports PayPal, Zelle, Chime, and . All of these work the same way and let you match with other players to initiate a trade. Remember that the MatchPay credit balance can’t be sent directly to your bank account.
Gaming Portfolio: 4.8/5
Whether looking for classic slots or ones with progressive jackpot features, Slots.lv offers you tons of options.
Those who are after high RTP games can try the following titles:
Johnny Cash – 96.2% RTP
Aztec Magic – 96.96% RTP
Amigo’s Fiesta – 97.51% RTP
When clicking a specific game icon, you can play for real money or in practice mode. Some titles also have full descriptions of the basic features, making it easier to choose the one suitable for your budget and preferences.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
The welcome package at this online casino is a 200% match up to $3,000 plus 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo when you use crypto. For non-crypto deposits, there’s a 100% match up to $2,000 up for grabs. It gets triggered after you make a qualifying payment of $20 or more.
There’s also a referral program that gives you a bonus for inviting your friend to the platform. After they make their first qualifying payment, you’ll get $200 in bonus funds plus $25 if they use a cryptocurrency.
3. – Best Table Games of All Venmo Casino Sites
Pros:
30+ table games
Up to $1,500 non-crypto sign-up bonus
$5M monthly prizes for Hot Drop jackpots
Great social media presence
High-limit live dealer games
Cons:
Restricted access to info for unregistered users
Limited game selection on smartphones
Cafe Casino was created in 2016 and is among the best Venmo gambling sites. It’s primarily known for high-quality table games but has some other excellent features you should know. Let’s discover them together.
Payments: 4.8/5
This online casino accepts various payment options, including MatchPay. You can use it for both deposits and withdrawals.
The limits range between $20 and $1,000, meaning you won’t be able to transfer more than $1,000 within a single transaction. If you need more than this, you’ll have to repeat the action two, three, or more times, depending on the amount.
Just like Slots.lv, Cafe Casino also guarantees instant processing times. Alternative payment options include cryptocurrencies, Player Transfers, and Direct Bank Transfers.
Gaming Portfolio: 4.7/5
Cafe Casino has a great portfolio and table games are what it excels at. You can go for baccarat, blackjack, craps, roulette, and poker.
The good news is that the team frequently adds new releases, so it will be impossible for you to get bored here. If you are after fresh experiences, try Double Dragon Roulette, Draw High Low, and Teen Patti.
You can also try your luck in Hot Drops with hourly, daily, and mega jackpots. Temple of Athena, Year of the Rabbit, and American Jet Set are some of the most popular titles in this section, and with them, you can win up to several thousand dollars.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Once you sign up at Cafe Casino, you’ll be rewarded with a 350% match bonus up to $2,500. This offer is only available on the first crypto deposit. If you prefer more traditional transactions, you can get the non-crypto bonus of a 250% match up to $1,500.
MatchPay and Venmo deposits are not eligible for a welcome bonus unless otherwise stated in the terms and conditions.
4. – Best Venmo Online Casino for Deposit Bonuses
Pros:
Up to a $3,000 casino bonus
Excellent live dealer games
Over 30 sports betting markets
10+ years of expertise in online gambling
500,000 free spins given away each week
Cons:
Website design can be improved
Could have more deposit bonuses
Bovada is one of the oldest online casinos that accept Venmo. Created in 2011, this is a great platform for those who enjoy casino games and sports betting options, all in one place.
Payments: 4.7/5
Bovada works exactly the same way as other Venmo casinos on our list. You still have the same betting limits for MatchPay, all the transactions are instant, and most importantly – free.
The site even allows you to re-deposit your MatchPay withdrawals. You can easily return the credits to your Bovada account. Just make sure that the credits are a minimum of $20 and in your Available Credit balance on MatchPay.
Visa and Mastercard deposits are also possible. If you , several coins like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and Litecoin are available.
Gaming Portfolio: 4.6/5
Players at this site can enjoy all the basic categories of games. While quantity might not be the biggest, the quality is definitely more than good.
Titles are provided by several software companies including RTG, which is one of the oldest & most experienced in the field.
Want to try these games on the cheap? You’re in luck — the site gives away over half a million free spins every week, so there’s a good chance you’ll get a bonus twirl or three if you stick around.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
At Bovada, you can claim up to a $3,000 welcome bonus split over the first three deposits. Once you use the promo code CAWELCOME100, you’ll get a 100% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit.
For the second and third deposits, you have to use the code BV2NDCWB to trigger the same bonus amount.
There’s also up to a $750 welcome pack for sports betting lovers, so make sure to give it a look.
How We Picked the Best Online Casinos Accepting Venmo
Payment Methods
Since this guide is about Venmo casinos, we ensured that these sites allowed funding your Venmo account through MatchPay. We also checked any fees associated with transactions.
Gaming Portfolio
The best Venmo gambling sites on our list are equipped with various games, covering everything you can think of. The list includes slots, table games, live dealers, specialty titles, and sports betting options.
Bonuses and Promotions
We looked for sites that offer generous promotions so you can boost your bankroll and play with more money. Our team of experts also considered fair terms and conditions since they increase the probability of you using bonus money.
Why Is Ignition the Best Venmo Casino Site?
Here are all the reasons we believe is the best option when it comes to Venmo gambling sites:
Variety of Payment Methods: While MatchPay allows you to fund your account using Venmo, you can also opt for other options such as PayPal, Zelle, Apple Pay, CashApp, or Chime. The choice is all yours.
300+ Games: Ignition offers all kinds of games you might want and even more. Besides traditional categories, you can try specialty titles or even join virtual sports betting events.
Superb Poker Platform: Players at Ignition can join daily, weekly, and monthly poker tournaments with quick seats and anonymous table features. Winners of the $100K Guaranteed poker event can win at least $17,000 if they get first place.
Why Should I Play at Venmo Casinos (Via MatchPay)?
Seamless Transactions
Venmo Casinos, facilitated by MatchPay, offer a user-friendly and seamless transaction experience. The integration with popular payment methods like PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, and others ensures that players can easily deposit and withdraw funds.
Efficiency with MatchPay
MatchPay's P2P trading platform streamlines the process of trading funds for casino credits. This efficient system connects players looking to buy or sell casino credits, making transactions straightforward.
Quick and Free Transactions
With MatchPay, players experience faster transactions, allowing them to engage in their favorite casino games without unnecessary delays. Plus, deposits and withdrawals are free from any fees.
Prefer playing with credit cards instead? Check out .
Guide to the Best Venmo Casinos – FAQs
Is Venmo via MatchPay Safe to Use?
Yes, MatchPay is a secure and reliable platform for facilitating peer-to-peer trades, ensuring the safety of financial transactions. With a commitment to user security, MatchPay employs robust encryption measures, protecting users' sensitive information during fund transfers.
Does Venmo Charge a Fee For Online Casino Transactions?
No, Venmo via MatchPay is completely free to use. Whether you use it for deposits or withdrawals, everything is 100% yours to keep.
What is the Best Venmo Online Casino Via MatchPay?
Ignition is the best Venmo gambling site where you can fund your Venmo account through MatchPay. You can enjoy over 300 high-quality games, get help from a 24/7 customer support team, or receive up to a $3,000 crypto welcome pack.
Comparing the Top 5 Online Casinos That Accept Venmo
: This is the best Venmo online gambling site where you can enjoy great casino and poker platforms, join up to $100K tournaments, and get a combined 300% match up to $3,000.
: If you are after fast transactions, Slots.lv is a must-try. Make instant Venmo payments, enjoy fee-free withdrawals, and check out up to a $2,000 welcome pack plus 20 free spins.
Cafe Casino: No other gambling site has better table games than Cafe Casino. Play high-quality blackjack and baccarat, and kickstart your journey with a bonus of up to $1,500.
Bovada: Want to play casino games and bet on sports events on one platform? Then Bovada is your go-to destination. Play exciting live dealers, bet on major sports, and claim up to $3,000.
How to Sign Up at Venmo Gambling Sites & Play Online
Many online casinos provide a simple, straightforward process for signing up at their site. Here’s a step-by-step guide for our readers to make it even easier for you.
Step 1: Create a New Account
or your preferred casino site
Click the Join button
Fill in your information
Click Register to proceed
Step 2: Check Your Email
Visit your email inbox for a message from the casino
Follow the confirmation link in it, so your account is verified
Step 3: Make Your First Deposit
Log in to your new account
Visit the Cashier
Select MatchPay as a deposit method
Input the amount of cash you want to deposit
Step 4: Start Playing
Visit the Casino lobby
Select the title you want to play
Have fun!
Tips and Tricks for Venmo Casino Players
While your journey as a Venmo depositor is similar to using other payment methods, there are some tips to keep in mind:
Understand MatchPay: Familiarize yourself with MatchPay's functionality and features to optimize your peer-to-peer trading experience. Knowing how to navigate the platform ensures smooth and secure transactions.
Verify Casino Legitimacy: Ensure you choose reputable Venmo Casinos by verifying their licenses and legitimacy. Trusted online casinos provide a secure environment for your transactions.
Manage Your Bankroll: Set a budget for your gaming activities and stick to it. Responsible bankroll management is key to enjoying online gambling without risking more than you can afford to lose.
Enjoy Playing at the Best Venmo Online Casinos!
Now, you have all the essential information about how Venmo gambling sites work through MatchPay. You’ll have access to payment options that most other gamblers have no idea exist.
If you’re still on the fence, consider trying Ignition Casino. You can also experiment with other options on our list since they all have exciting features.
At the end of the day, don’t forget to play for fun and gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this guide may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local laws.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.