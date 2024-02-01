If you’re wondering why Wild.io is the OG of online crypto casinos, check out the reasons below.

Over 2,000 Top-Quality Games: Diversity is always good when it comes to crypto casinos, and Wild.io knows it. That’s why you can explore so many games here, including tons of online slots, blackjack, live dealers, and even provably fair games.



Generous Welcome Bonus: New players at Wild.io can claim a welcome package worth 400% up to $10,000. This offer is split over the first 3 deposits and is more than enough for you to enhance your gambling experience.

Excellent User Interface: Wild.io has one of the highest-quality websites out of all crypto casinos. The games here are well-categorized in different sections. All the necessary information is displayed on the main page, so you won’t have to waste time trying to find answers to your questions.

Bitcoin VS. Traditional Casinos – Why Are Cryptocurrency Casinos Better?

Crypto casinos offer a lot of advantages that traditional online casinos don’t. Let’s take a look at some of them below:



Provably Fair Games Technology: Have you ever heard of provably fair games? Most crypto casino sites have a separate section for these kinds of games, meaning that players can manually check the fairness of each title.

No Fees: Top crypto casinos don’t charge transaction fees for withdrawals. That means that once you win, you can take your winnings without having to pay a percentage to a casino or someone else.

Anonymity: Don’t want third parties to know anything about your gambling transactions? You can perfectly do it with crypto games since you don’t have to provide a lot of personal information, unlike traditional online casinos.

Generous Bonuses: Bitcoin casinos often provide larger and more generous bonuses compared to traditional online casinos. Given the rising value of cryptocurrencies, these deposit bonuses can significantly increase in worth over time, offering players potentially higher returns on their play.

Crypto Volatility: The value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile. This means that the value of your winnings today might drastically change tomorrow. If the market takes a downturn, players might find their winnings worth less than expected.

While crypto casinos offer many advantages over traditional establishments, you should be aware of volatility and its potential negative effects.

Popular Bonuses to Claim at Top Bitcoin Casinos

Welcome Bonus

Often the most generous, these crypto casino bonuses are given to new players upon signing up and making their first deposit. It's usually a match bonus, meaning the casino will match your deposit up to a certain percentage.

Free Spins

As the name suggests, this bonus offers players a certain number of free spins on selected slot games. It’s often paired with other bonuses or awarded during promotional events.

Reload Bonus

For loyal players, many crypto casinos offer reload bonuses. This means when you deposit cryptocurrency after your initial deposit, the casino will again match it by a certain percentage.

Referral Bonus

Encourage a friend to sign up, and both of you might get a bonus. It's a win-win for both players and cryptocurrency casinos looking to increase their user base.

No Deposit Bonus

This bonus gives players a chance to try out popular crypto casino games without depositing any cryptocurrency. It's a risk-free way to test a casino, but they often come with higher wagering requirements.

Expert Advice: Read Before Playing at Crypto Online Casinos

Crypto gambling is all about getting lucky. While there is no surefire way to win, there are a few tips you can put to use to increase your chances of winning and overall experience.

Set Limits

Bitcoin gambling can be a lot of fun, however, it comes with its risks. Once you win or lose money, you might find yourself wanting to gamble even more. That’s why you need to set limits, and once you have exceeded them, simply close the website and relax.

Stick to Reputable Websites

In order to protect your money and personal information, you need to choose licensed online casinos. You can also read other people’s reviews to determine the reputation of a specific platform.

Try Casino Games in Demo Mode

If you are a beginner and unfamiliar with how each Bitcoin casino game works, it’s a good idea to play in demo mode first. Once you find your favorite and learn all the rules, you can start making real money bets.

Avoid Low-RTP Crypto Games

All slots (unless they have a progressive jackpot attached) with RTP below 95% should be avoided. Research the game you want to play, and make sure it has an RTP above 95% for increased winning chances.

Tips on Choosing the Best Bitcoin Online Casino for You

While we highly recommend the top crypto gambling platforms mentioned above, we encourage you not to simply take our word for it! Here are some considerations to make before you register:



What are your favorite types of games? Each online crypto casino will specialize in different types of games, whether it be slots, live blackjack, poker or something else. If you have a particular preference, opt for a casino that excels in that.

How often do you play Bitcoin casino games? If you like to play a lot of games, it’s worth joining Bitcoin casinos that have a lot of choices so you won’t get bored. It could also be a good idea to sign up for an online casino with a good VIP program.

What’s your preferred cryptocurrency? BTC casinos will, of course, support Bitcoin but if you want to play with a different cryptocurrency at any time then make sure that your online casino of choice supports that.

Do you generally play on a mobile phone or a desktop computer? Some online casinos will have the best mobile casino site, but a mediocre desktop version, and vice versa. There’s no point in signing up for a casino that doesn’t offer the best experience for your preferred platform.

How much experience do you have with crypto casinos? Some of the most popular Bitcoin casino sites may not be suitable for beginners, while others are designed to be user-friendly or provide valuable information for new players. Choose a platform that matches your familiarity with crypto casinos.

What Cryptos Can I Wager at Top Bitcoin Casino Sites?

Bitcoin (BTC)

As the pioneer and most recognized cryptocurrency, almost all crypto casinos accept Bitcoin as a wagering currency.

Ethereum (ETH)

With its advanced smart contract functionality, Ethereum has become a favorite for many Bitcoin casinos, allowing for more complex gaming mechanics.

Litecoin (LTC)

Known as the silver to Bitcoin's gold, Litecoin offers faster transaction speeds and has been adopted by numerous online casinos.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

A derivative of Bitcoin, BCH offers improved block sizes which lead to faster transaction processing, making it a popular choice at many casinos.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Originally started as a meme, Dogecoin has gained popularity due to its strong community and is now accepted at several online gaming platforms.

Best Bitcoin Casinos – FAQ

What is a Bitcoin Casino?

Bitcoin casino, or a crypto casino, is just a regular online casino - but it also allows you to deposit and withdraw money using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Which Is the Best Online Bitcoin Casino?

After researching the crypto gambling market for weeks, we have come to the conclusion that Wild.io is the absolute best Bitcoin casino.

Here, players have access to a diverse portfolio of over 2,000 games, a generous deposit bonus worth up to $10,000, and they can also take advantage of other generous bonuses like cashback.

Are Crypto Casino Sites Safe?

Bitcoin casinos are safe as long as they have an active license from a reliable gambling commission, so it’s important to check for this information or simply stick with our list of casinos.

If you choose to do your own research, make sure the Bitcoin casino has an active license from a reputable gambling commission – it’s the only way to ensure that you’re playing with a legitimate casino.

What Makes a Top Crypto Casino Safe?

A secure Bitcoin casino is one that holds a license from a respected gambling authority, signifying it adheres to rigorous regulations formulated to safeguard players.

We meticulously vet every Bitcoin casino site we recommend, ensuring they meet the highest standards of integrity and safety. It's also important to consider factors such as the casino's reputation, the security of its website, and the fairness of its games.

What Does Provably Fair Mean?

Provably fair is an algorithmic system in crypto casinos ensuring game outcomes are transparent and verifiable by both player and casino, guaranteeing no tampering or cheating.

How Do I Find Legit Crypto Casinos Online?

You can find legit crypto casinos by checking cryptocurrency casino reviews by experts like us. We have tested over fifty different Bitcoin casino sites and came up with a list of the best ones.

What is the Best Bitcoin Casino Welcome Bonus?

We found the most generous Bitcoin casino bonus at Super Slots – a 400% crypto match bonus of up to $4,000 that you can claim by entering the code CRYPTO400 on your first deposit.

Best Online Crypto Casinos – Quick Comparison

Don’t have the time to read full reviews of the best Bitcoin casino sites? Then check out a small recap of each Bitcoin gambling site:

Wild.io: Best Bitcoin casino overall – Wild.io tops the charts with over 2,000 games and a ridiculous 400% welcome bonus worth up to $10,000. The casino’s website also runs on Web 3.0 technology, and you can use over 10 cryptocurrencies to fund your account.

Casinobit: This casino packs incredible variety into 3,000 slot games, all of which are developed by industry leaders and offer above-average RTPs and fantastic graphics. You can claim up to $5,000 in crypto bonuses to explore Casinobit’s slot selection.

Ignition: Fancy playing some of the best poker games and tournaments? Make sure you check out Ignition and its combined welcome bonus of $3,000 for both the casino and poker sections.

mBit : The best crypto casino for bonuses – no question about it. Not only mBit gets you started with a 175% match bonus up to 5 BTC, but you will also get additional 300 free spins along with many other ways to earn extra cash.

7Bit: Ideal for jackpot fans with 130+ progressive slots. Offers up to 5 BTC in welcome bonuses plus 100 free spins. Multiple cryptos accepted and quick BTC payouts.

How to Get Started at the Top Crypto Casinos

If you’re ready to get started at the best Bitcoin casinos online, follow our simple guide on how to sign up and start playing.

Step 1: Choose Your Favorite BTC Casino

Research available options from our list

We suggest Wild.io – but you’d do well with any casino on our list

Open the casino’s official website

Step 2: Start Registration

Click the "Join" button

Fill out the form

Enter your email address

Choose a strong password

Click 'Create Account'

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Check the verification email

Follow the instructions

Confirm your email address

Step 4: Log In and Deposit Funds

Log in using your new credentials

Locate and click 'Deposit' button

Choose a payment method

Fill in the amount and details

Complete the transaction

Step 5: Claim Your Bonus and Start Playing

Opt for the welcome package if you wish

Confirm your selection

Have fun exploring top BTC games!

So, What Are the Best Bitcoin Casinos Online?

You now know everything you need about top Bitcoin casinos – it’s time to make a final decision and choose your favorite.

Our research indicates that Wild.io is the overall best crypto casino, offering fast crypto payouts, up to a $10,000 welcome package, over 2,000 casino games, as well as generous cashback promos.

However, we’ve assigned each online casino a category in which it excels – so make sure to revisit our list at the top and choose one that’ll suit your needs the most.

Remember to have fun and gamble responsibly!



DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

https://www.ncpgambling.org/

https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

