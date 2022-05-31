Vandana Anchalia’s Foundation, KAW, Joins Hands With Max Vets For Animal  Welfare

Everyone aspires to be successful and famous, but only a selected few get the golden opportunity of achieving it while making a difference in others’ lives. Vandana Anchalia is one such person who has had the good fortune of serving the needy while making a name for herself.

Vandana is a corporate professional, pageant winner and super mom, but while doing all this, she is also working towards the upliftment of stray animals. Vandana is a philanthropist and animal rights activist who believes that every animal in need of treatment, love and care should receive it.

Vandana believes that every animal on this planet should get a dignified life. She is passionate about the protection of animals which has driven her to successfully run her animal protection and care organisation, Kannan Animal Welfare Foundation. The foundation is working to serve stray and pet animals who require treatment and shelter.

In an effort to further her initiative and philanthropic ideas, Kannan Animal Welfare Foundation has joined hands with Max Vet, India’s leading veterinary brand, to start its own veterinary hospital.

Kannan Animal Welfare came into existence after Vandana saw her neighbours killing their dog to death. The incident shook her to the core and gave her a moment of self-realisation. She made it her life mission to get the best treatment possible for every animal.

This veterinary hospital is one step closer to her goal. As per Vandana, “It is important to work for those who cannot speak for themselves. In an effort to do so, the KAW’s veterinary hospital started in partnership with Max Vet, will make animal welfare sustainable. A grand fund would also be set up for the treatment of stray animals and pets whose parents can’t afford treatment for them.”

Speaking on the animal rights situation, Vandana believes that “COVID came as an awakening to show the extent of cruelty happening on animals around us. People saw the hardships of stray animals and while there continues to be a lack of representation for animal rights, more and more hands are coming together for animal welfare.”

The hospital and KAW will not only focus on providing shelter and treatment for animals but will also educate people about animal health and treatments for animals. Vandana aims to create a responsible society where animal welfare organisations aren’t needed. While the journey towards the goal may seem long and tedious, Vandana and KAW have taken their first step and from here on, there is no stopping them.