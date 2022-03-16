Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

UBS, KPMG, IBM Recruits Talent From Woxsen University's MBA Placement Drive 2022

Woxsen’s Placement Drive 2022 observed an increase in the industry's need for candidates showcasing their acumen to leverage the potential of Data towards driving innovation and success in businesses, therefore offering new-age roles such as Data Scientist and Business Analyst.

UBS, KPMG, IBM Recruits Talent From Woxsen University's MBA Placement Drive 2022
Woxsen University Placement Drive

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 1:18 pm

Woxsen’s Placement Drive 2022 for its Flagship MBA Programs recorded 100% Track yet again. 

With the return of Global Corporations such as IBM, KPMG, DELL, Deloitte, Tech Mahindra, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, Aditya Birla Group, IHS Markit, Divi’s Laboratories and College Dunia, over 124 leading corporates across sectors joined this drive. The long-Term associations, on the other hand, confirmed their recruiting goal too and continued to hire students for various positions across numerous domains.
 
This year the drive also witnessed honchos like Adani Enterprises, Korn Ferry, Pfizer, Khimji Ramdas and Hafele India as first-time entrants for recruitment confirming their trust in Woxsen's talent.

Highest Package was recorded at INR 16.0 LPA, while the Average Top 20% touched 11.8 LPA, Overall Average Package moved up to 8.6 LPA and Median Package of 8.0 LPA.
 
Woxsen’s Placement Drive 2022 observed an increase in the industry's need for candidates showcasing their acumen to leverage the potential of Data towards driving innovation and success in businesses, therefore offering new-age roles such as Data Scientist and Business Analyst. Students at Woxsen were offered variety of other roles like Market Research Analyst, Credit Risk Analyst, Tax Advisory Services, Deal Advisory, Product Management and Management Trainee, to name a few.

Related stories

Digital Pratik Solves Financial Dilemmas Of Gujarati Households With His Newly Launched Gujarati Content

This also highlights Woxsen's new-age specializations, applied learning approach through state-of-the-art labs, global edge and industry connect.  The emphasis on these highlights provides students the right mix to become industry-ready and take on complex responsibilities in a real corporate setting. 

IT/ITES and EdTech sectors reigned supreme with maximum hiring in this year’s placement drive, BFSI and Consulting & Business Strategy saw a significant jump in the roles offered. 

The academic year 2021-22 was a year of significant accomplishments. Woxsen University debuted in Dalal Street's Best B-Schools (Beyond IIMs) 2022 and retained its All India Rank #16 among The Top Pvt. B-School Category in the BusinessWorld B-School Ranking 2021. Under Times B-Schools Ranking 2022, it scaled up to All India Rank 13 among the Top 150 B-Schools. 
 
Know more about our placement: https://woxsen.edu.in/pdf/placementreport_feb_2022.pdf


 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Woxsen University MBA Placement Recruitment UBS KPMG IBM DELL
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dignity Still A Distant Dream For Sex Workers

Dignity Still A Distant Dream For Sex Workers

IIT Madras Alumni Launches 'Zodhya', A Revamping Solution To Tackle Energy Crisis

IIT Madras Alumni Launches 'Zodhya', A Revamping Solution To Tackle Energy Crisis