Travel Planners - India's Leading Inbound Tour Operator

Traveling is always an invigorating factor in life which is crucial in keeping away stress, anxiety, and depression. Traveling helps one to explore themself, the world around them and to broaden their horizons as a person. Among such travels, nature trips are the ultimate energy boosters as they impressively enhance strength and enthusiasm for life. Kerala, known as the 'God's Own Country' located in the South - Eastern part of India is such a perfect location that basks in the lap of nature and is an excellent blend of serene and pristine landscape. If done with the right planning, the Keralian experience can be made even more pleasurable and worth its absolute magical treat. In such a case, a Kerala-based travel agency can do it most gracefully. But it's always a herculean task to find the best travel agency which can render you the best possible travel experience. But no need for further worries as South India's no.1 Inbound Tour Operator - "Travel Planners" is here for all your travel needs.

About Travel Planners

Travel Planners is an ISO 9001-2000 certified Tour Company and a specialized tour operator for South India. They are South India's leading specialists in tailor-made holidays to the state. Travel Planners was founded by the strong visionary leader Mr. Anish Kumar. P. K in 1999 with an aim of providing the best possible travel experience for couples, families, and groups. Travel Planners has a dedicated team with over 20 years of experience that ensures every aspect of your tour is handled with dignity and professionalism. They were honored with numerous awards and recognitions for their 23 years of uninterrupted service including the Kerala State Tourism Awards on 26 Dec 2016 for the "Most Innovative use of Information Technology", National Tourism Award in the category of "Best Inbound Tour Operator in India" 2009-10 from the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, etc.

Top 11 Unique Destinations in Kerala Sorted by Travel Planners

Travel Planners strongly believe that their attention to detail is what sets them apart and is the driving force behind a successful tour. They have curated 11 unique destinations in Kerala that are must-sees for the Ultimate Kerala Experience. They have also made a variety of packages including these beautiful places to suit different travel needs.

The destinations are :

HOUSEBOAT

A houseboat cruise along the tranquil backwaters of Kerala with delicious local food is sure to be an unforgettable experience for tourists.

KOLUKKUMALAI TREKKING

Kolukkumalai Trekking is the most adventurous trek in India, and it is a real treat to travel lovers, trekkers, and explorers. The place is located near Munnar. Monsoon season is the best time for this trek as it is more adventurous.

AYMANAM VILLAGE

Aymanam village is located in the Kottayam district. The peaceful and serene atmosphere of this place has made it a venue for many famous literary works as well.

PADMANABHA SWAMY TEMPLE

Padmanabha Swamy Temple is one of the most famous temples in Kerala noticeable for its traditional style of architecture and vibrant history. It is also the most revered temple in the country.

KOVALAM

The South Indian beach resort of Kovalam is one of the most popular resorts in the country. It is said that Kovalam means coconut grove and this village offers a sight of many coconut trees befitting its name.

BAMBOO RAFTING THEKKADY

Bamboo rafting on the Periyar river is an exciting adventurous activity in Thekkady, the border town of Kerala, famous for its wildlife sanctuary and Periyar Lake.

PUNNATHOOR KOTTA

Punnathoor Kotta is also known as the Elephant Palace. The palace offers an exciting opportunity for the visitors to feed, touch and give baths to the elephants. It is an excellent place for all elephant lovers.

THEYYAM

Theyyam is one of the most popular ritual arts in Kerala. It is performed in the temples of North Malabar and is known as "Dance of Gods'' or "Dance with God''.

BACKWATERS

The backwaters are a major attractive feature of Kerala. They are a network of brackish lagoons and lakes parallel to the Arabian Sea coast (the Malabar Coast).

KAYAKING AT KAVVAYI ISLAND

Kavvayi Island is a pristine place, with very few people around. The calm water makes it easy for beginners to pick up the sport and go on their own kayaking trip. Kavvayi Island is surprisingly rich in birdlife, and it is a great place to spot a variety of birds and butterflies.

TREEHOUSE AT WAYANAD

Tree Houses at Wayanad are one of the most attractive and famous Tree houses in Kerala. It is the perfect destination for nature lovers. These Houses have a simple interior design with all modern amenities to care for your comfort needs.