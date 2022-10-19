Topamax Reviews 2022: Is Topamax For Weight Loss Legit Medication Or SCAM Topiramate Weight Loss Drug?

Topamax (Topiramate) is an anti-convulsing medication that is used by bipolar, depressed, and anxiety-related patients. FDA approved Topamax as one of the treatments for epileptic seizures in adults and children. The drug is usually given in combination to prevent symptoms like migraine in adults and episodes of bipolar disorders.

OTC Topamax (Topiramate) alternative is the right choice in this regard. Supplements like PhenQ became popular for a reason, which is to mimic topiramate’s effect of appetite suppression; however, PhenQ has more diet pills related benefits than Topamax (Topiramate) which you can read here.

Click Here to See Before and after Results

Topamax for Weight Loss Reviews – Is it safe?

Off-label use of a drug means the physician is prescribing the drug for an indication that isn’t yet approved by the FDA. Topamax use for weight loss is off label, but few patients have shown positive signs going under Topamax treatment.

Medical professionals such as doctors must analyze patients’ condition before writing them Topamax to cover their binge-eating and weight gain issues. Experts suggest people who share a Body Mass Index greater than 30 are highlighted prescribed Topamax with other medications for generalized weight loss.

Studies found out that taking Topamax for weight loss results in 11 pounds of weight reduction in 4 months. Compared to the placebo group, Topamax before and after results are significantly greater i.e., 6x more weight loss than the placebo.

What is Topamax Drug Used for?

Topamax is used by patients showing the following symptoms:

• Depression – the feeling of despair and emptiness

• Low energy levels – leads to suicidal thoughts

• Loss of interest in social activities

• The feeling of hopelessness, helplessness, and worthless

• Increased sleep and appetite

• Nervousness due to psychomotor overstimulation

Physicians recommend never skipping a dose of Topamax to bipolar patients, even if they are feeling better. It will require a complete analysis by the doctor which will determine whether you should be taking it more or not. Missing more than one dose of Topiramate may increase the risk of mood swings.

Topamax Weight Loss Medication

Topamax is an anticonvulsant drug that is prescribed by doctors to treat generalized and focal seizures in epilepsy, prevention of migraine or severe headaches, and alcoholism.

Topamax use for preventing migraine and seizures sometimes leads to weight loss and this use is particularly not approved by the FDA. According to the authorities, Topiramate generic in Topamax isn’t a weight loss drug but some doctors still write to their patients who are overweight and suffering from epilepsy.

There is another drug called Qsymia which is a combination of Phentermine and Topiramate and approved by the FDA as a weight loss medication. But again, this is only recommended to adults who are type-2 diabetic and have high cholesterol levels.

Studies on Topamax for Weight Loss

Using Topiramate alone in clinical studies indicates that 6-17% of adults lost weight. This pattern of weight loss is accompanied by appetite suppression which is two of the side effects of the Topamax drug. Patients who received 50mg/day of Topamax lost over 6% of body weight whereas consuming 400mg/day of topiramate resulted in a 17% weight reduction.

Children who are 6-15 years of age lose 7% of weight by receiving a 50mg/day dose of Topamax for seizure management. In children, loss of appetite wasn’t really part of Topamax weight loss, but only 9-10% of patients experienced this effect.

Topamax vs Phentermine

Topamax and Phentermine are similar in terms of dosage forms only, both are extended-release capsules. Their combination is widely used to prevent chances of weight gain in patients who are already obese and critically ill. Phentermine and Topiramate is recommended by pairing them with a reduced-calorie diet and exercise plan.

Phentermine is an amphetamine derivative and is listed in the class of anorectics. Topiramate is an anticonvulsant drug that works by decreasing seizures and feelings of hunger.

Topamax Dosage

The use of Topamax for weight loss is off-label and the side effect has been dealt with as a clinical use for years. Topamax dosage when it comes to weight loss isn’t specified yet. The modern-day’s requirement for this side effect covering binge eating in any adult and the dosage varies from person to person.

Topamax dosage ranges from 25 mg to 400 mg per day, some start with the 25 mg dosage which takes up to 50 mg. At this point, benefits like appetite suppression with mild lipolysis are proven to achieve. After Topamax reviews for weight loss, many experts converged for identifying the best dosage for the drug is 200 mg per day; however clinical trials haven’t concluded these benefits yet.

Using Qsymia, a combination of Topiramate with Phentermine is indicated for chronic weight management in which the Topamax dosage is 23-96 mg daily with 15 mg- 37.5 mg phentermine.

Topamax Side Effects

Unless you are pregnant or have pre-existing health conditions it is completely safe to consume Topamax. However, the drug may induce a few side effects that are common with the regular consumption of Topiramate.

• Numbness

• Dizziness

• Lethargy

• Loss of appetite

• Diarrhea

• Burning sensation

• Loss of coordination

Rare side effects of Topamax involve memory problems, confusion, trouble concentrating, and speaking. Some patients upon receiving Topamax may demonstrate side effects like depression, panic attacks, suicidal thoughts, and mood swings or changes in behavior which surely invites the need for immediate doctor consultation.

Another side effect of Topamax is vision changes or blindness which is not known to many people.

Therefore, it’s very important to seek a doctor’s advice if you have already visual disturbance. You can find more about the Topamax side effects from the doctor of the local pharmacy who has whole new data available from the companies.

If Topamax or Phentermine turns out to be dangerous for your health, you can always have other options like over-the-counter Topamax (topiramate) alternatives. The active compound in Topamax is available in conjunction with phentermine which is proven to reduce BMI In months and is only recommended to diabetic or obese patients.

Where to Buy Topamax Near me?

Topamax is a prescription drug that is used alone for epilepsy and in combination to prevent weight gain. Formally known as an anticonvulsant drug, Topamax treats seizures occurring in only one part of the brain. Due to its use for a serious medical condition, you cannot purchase Topamax just like you purchase natural diet pills.

Visiting a local pharmacy sells Topamax on prescription only, if you are someone who is healthy and only has weight gain issues Topamax may not be right for you. You can still buy a plethora of diet pills like the counter Topamax alternative .

Buy Topamax Online

Buying Topamax online is possible because in this era we have online websites for every pharmacy these days. However, choosing any pharmacy whether Costco, Walgreens, Chemist Warehouse, or even Boosts, purchasing Topamax will ask for a prescription which is the standard step for the local pharmacy selling prescription drugs online.

You can buy Topamax at the best price online for the treatment of seizures since Topamax combination with Phentermine is the real thing for weight loss. Choose a reliable Topamax vendor to purchase high-quality compounds. Buying Topamax online from a reputable pharmacy will grant you additional convenience services with fast delivery and low pricing.

Over the Counter Topamax (Topiramate) Alternative

Phentermine and topiramate OTC alternatives were introduced some years back after the online purchasing of phentermine went viral. Many youngsters and adults who tried this OTC Topamax alternative reviewed them as “Safe and Effective” for weight loss and they have sustained a balance of mind to body, in case of Topiramate becomes a liability for its users.

Some of the best Over Counter Topiramate alternatives like Phenq is mentioned at online forums and diet pill review pages which you can find easily nowadays. Some of the best diet pills offer a combination of multivitamins, dietary fibers, amino acids, and natural fat burners that have been tested in numerous clinical trials and found to be effective like phentermine with no harsh consequences.

Should You Try Topamax for Weight Loss?

Many people get extremely serious about losing weight so they start consuming outrageously dangerous compounds used for preventing epileptic seizures and specific medical conditions. Topamax is a fine example of those compounds that helps with weight loss mildly but also induces side effects that are greater than just mild.

You can lose weight with Topamax, Topamax + Phentermine, and Over Counter alternatives, if you put some effort into your lifestyle and diet plan. The last option however puts no burden on the health and is pretty much easy to buy in comparison with Topamax and phentermine.

Before buying Topamax for weight loss, remember that it’s a synthetic form of salt that acts on a certain part of the brain and cause serious damage upon taking the wrong doses. Doctors and diet experts nowadays discourage the use of pharmaceutical medications for weight loss since they are only designed for a limited number of patients having a hard time controlling their weight and simultaneously having life-threatening conditions.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.