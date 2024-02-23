User Experience:

The casino provides a seamless user experience with the option to register or log in through web browsers. For those who prefer mobile gaming, the platform is optimized for the latest smartphones and tablets. Players can conveniently select their preferred language from the menu, ensuring accessibility for a diverse audience.

Customer Support:

JustCasino offers multiple avenues for customer support. The live chat feature is a quick way to get assistance, although it is available only to registered users. For those without an account, creating one is necessary to engage with a human agent. Alternatively, players can reach out via email or consult the casino's FAQ section for common queries.

Banking Options:

The casino prioritizes convenience for players by offering a range of fee-free payment methods, including credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit is €20, and players can transact in various supported currencies. The withdrawal process is efficient, with a daily limit of €4000, a weekly limit of €8000, and a monthly limit of €30,000, excluding progressive jackpot wins.

Pros and Cons:

Pros:

Extensive game library with over 9500 games.

Accepts a variety of payment methods, including cryptocurrencies.

Generous bonuses and promotions.

Mobile-friendly platform for on-the-go gaming.

Licensed and regulated for player security.

Cons:

Limited filtering options for games.

Live chat support available only to registered users.

Web Ratings

Game Variety: 4.8/5

User Experience: 4.5/5

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.3/5

Customer Support: 4.3/5

Banking Options: 4.3/5

FAQ:

Is JustCasino a licensed and regulated online casino?

Yes, JustCasino is fully licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao, ensuring a secure and fair gaming environment.

What payment methods are accepted at JustCasino?

JustCasino accepts a variety of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

Is there a maximum withdrawal limit at JustCasino?

Yes, the casino has withdrawal limits, allowing players to withdraw up to €4000 per day, €8000 per week, or €30,000 per month, excluding progressive jackpot wins.

Does JustCasino offer responsible gambling tools?

Yes, the casino has a responsible gambling policy in place and provides tools to help players manage their gambling habits and offers support for those in need.