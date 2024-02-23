As an online casino fan in the UAE, discovering a new platform for real money gambling is exhilarating. Our team, comprising seasoned gambling experts, has compiled a comprehensive guide to the most secure, reputable UAE online casino sites. They offer swift withdrawals and bountiful bonuses. Let's delve into each site, but if you're eager to discover the top online casino in UAE immediately, simply scroll down!
Top 10 Online Casinos in UAE
YYY Casino: Big Games, Bigger Bonuses
Rooster Bet Casino: UAE's Newest Casino Thrill
888 Casino: Trusted UAE Casino Choice
JustCasino: Your 9500 Online Casino Games Paradise
Emirbet Casino: Real Gaming for Emiratis
Dreams.bet: Classic Charm, Modern Play
LuckyDreams Casino: Spin and Win Dreams
Betfinal Casino: Ultimate Betting Bonuses
CryptoLeo Casino: Leading Bitcoin Casino
Mega Dice Casino: 2024's Top Telegram Casino
Online Gambling in the United Arab Emirates
In the UAE, online casinos, including casino games, sportsbooks, and other forms of real money gaming, are strictly prohibited. This guide is tailored for foreigners residing in or visiting the UAE. It's imperative for every player to verify local laws before registering on any online gambling platform.
1. JustCasino Review: A Gaming Paradise with Over 9500 Games
JustCasino is a prominent online casino platform known for its extensive collection of over 9500 games. Launched as a recent addition to the online gambling world, it has quickly gained recognition in the UAE and beyond. The casino operates under the ownership and management of Dama N.V. and is fully licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao.
Game Selection:
For UAE players seeking an unparalleled gaming experience, JustCasino is a treasure trove. The casino offers a vast selection of games that cater to all preferences. From the latest online slots to progressive jackpot slots, table games, and live casino offerings, the game library has something for everyone.
Bonuses and Promotions:
JustCasino extends a warm welcome to players with a variety of bonuses and promotions. One standout offer is the 100% up to €/$500 Reload Bonus, providing players with an excellent boost to their gaming experience. Additionally, JustCasino offers 77 Bonus Spins on Thursdays and a 10% up to $1000 Thursday Cashback Bonus, along with other enticing promotions for loyal players.
Promotion
Details
Reward
First Deposit Bonus
Bonus on the first deposit no code required
100% up to $1111 + 100 Free Spins
Second Deposit Bonus
Bonus on the second deposit with code JUST2
100% up to $1111 + 50 Free Spins
Third Deposit Bonus
Bonus on the third deposit with code JUST3
50% up to $2222 + 50 Free Spins
Fourth Deposit Bonus
Bonus on the fourth deposit with code JUST4
33% up to $3333 + 100 Free Spins
Supernova Welcome Bonus
Special welcome bonus
125% up to $2500 + 10% Cashback for 7 days
Weekly Milky Way
Weekly bonus opportunity
Up to $400
Just Cashback
Cashback opportunity with code JC50
Up to $1000 Cashback
Space Spin
Thursday reload spins
33 spins limitless times
Power-Up Fridays
Friday reload bonus
50% Reload up to $300
Free Spins Turbocharge
Free spins with every deposit
50 Free Spins per Deposit
Live Weekend
Special live casino bonus
Extra $200 Bonus
Sunday Refuel
Sunday reload bonus
Unlimited 50% up to $100
Moon Cycle Reload
Monthly reload bonus
100% up to $500
Drops & Wins
Participate in Slots and Live Casino for big prizes
Share of $30000000
Winter Blaze Drops
Wintry prize pool
Share of a 15K prize pool
VIP Rewards and Services
Exclusive VIP benefits
VIP manager events gifts exclusive promos
User Experience:
The casino provides a seamless user experience with the option to register or log in through web browsers. For those who prefer mobile gaming, the platform is optimized for the latest smartphones and tablets. Players can conveniently select their preferred language from the menu, ensuring accessibility for a diverse audience.
Customer Support:
JustCasino offers multiple avenues for customer support. The live chat feature is a quick way to get assistance, although it is available only to registered users. For those without an account, creating one is necessary to engage with a human agent. Alternatively, players can reach out via email or consult the casino's FAQ section for common queries.
Banking Options:
The casino prioritizes convenience for players by offering a range of fee-free payment methods, including credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit is €20, and players can transact in various supported currencies. The withdrawal process is efficient, with a daily limit of €4000, a weekly limit of €8000, and a monthly limit of €30,000, excluding progressive jackpot wins.
Pros and Cons:
Pros:
Extensive game library with over 9500 games.
Accepts a variety of payment methods, including cryptocurrencies.
Generous bonuses and promotions.
Mobile-friendly platform for on-the-go gaming.
Licensed and regulated for player security.
Cons:
Limited filtering options for games.
Live chat support available only to registered users.
Web Ratings
Game Variety: 4.8/5
User Experience: 4.5/5
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.3/5
Customer Support: 4.3/5
Banking Options: 4.3/5
FAQ:
Is JustCasino a licensed and regulated online casino?
Yes, JustCasino is fully licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao, ensuring a secure and fair gaming environment.
What payment methods are accepted at JustCasino?
JustCasino accepts a variety of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.
Is there a maximum withdrawal limit at JustCasino?
Yes, the casino has withdrawal limits, allowing players to withdraw up to €4000 per day, €8000 per week, or €30,000 per month, excluding progressive jackpot wins.
Does JustCasino offer responsible gambling tools?
Yes, the casino has a responsible gambling policy in place and provides tools to help players manage their gambling habits and offers support for those in need.
2. LuckyDreams Casino - Test your luck with Free Spins
LuckyDreams Casino, a new entrant in the online UAE gambling scene since 2021, is swiftly carving out a niche for itself. With a tagline that emphasizes dream-like gaming experiences, LuckyDreams promises an extensive selection of games and user-friendly interaction.
Game Selection:
LuckyDreams Casino impresses with a staggering array of over 6,000 games. This includes popular categories like slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and video poker.
Bonuses and Promotions:
Luckydreams stands out for its generous bonuses and promotions. New players receive a 100% match deposit bonus up to $500 plus 100 free spins. The allure continues with special offers for returning players, including daily specials and cash prizes. VIP players can earn loyalty points redeemable for cash and other rewards.
Promotion
Details
Reward
First Deposit Bonus
Bonus on the first deposit
100% up to $1111 + 100 Free Spins on Gates of Olympus
Second Deposit Bonus
Bonus on the second deposit with code
100% up to $1111 + 50 Free Spins on Wolf Gold (Code: LUCKY2)
Third Deposit Bonus
Bonus on the third deposit with code
50% up to $2222 + 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Splash (Code: LUCKY3)
Fourth Deposit Bonus
Bonus on the fourth deposit with code
33% up to $3333 + 100 Free Spins on Sweet Bonanza (Code: LUCKY4)
High Roller Welcome Package
Special package for high rollers
$8000 + 10% Cashback + 150 Free Spins
Monday Boost
Bonus available every Monday
77 Free Spins
Crazy Tuesday
Unlimited bonus every Tuesday
UNLIMITED 33% Bonus
Crazy Crypto Tuesday
Special bonus for crypto deposits on Tuesday
UNLIMITED 100% Bonus
Happy Friday
Free spins with every deposit on Friday
50 Free Spins per Deposit
User Experience:
The casino shines with a user-friendly design suitable for various devices like Android, iPhone, and iPad. Its mobile-friendly site and downloadable app ensure a seamless gaming experience on the go. The intuitive design allows for easy navigation, a feature crucial for both regular and VIP customers.
Customer Support:
LuckyDreams offers responsive customer support through live chat, email, and phone, ensuring quick resolutions for any issues or queries. Live chat is highlighted as the most efficient contact method.
Banking Options:
The casino provides a wide range of banking options, including Visa, Mastercard, and various digital wallets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. With instant deposit times and fast withdrawal options, the casino rates highly for its financial convenience and flexibility.
Pros and Cons of LuckyDreams Casino:
Pros:
Over 3,000 games to choose from, offering a wide variety of options.
Mobile-friendly site compatible with Apple and Android devices, enhancing the gaming experience on the go.
User-friendly design for easy and quick navigation, making the gaming experience smooth and enjoyable.
A vast selection of banking options, providing flexibility and convenience for financial transactions.
Cons:
Restrictions for players from certain countries, limiting accessibility for a global audience.
A playthrough requirement of 3x on new deposits, which may be a hurdle for some players.
Web Ratings
Game Variety: 4.6/5
User Experience: 4.4/5
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.2/5
Customer Support: 4.2/5
Banking Options: 4.6/5
FAQ:
Is LuckyDreams online Casino safe and secure for UAE players?
Yes, it employs state-of-the-art encryption for data protection and is fully licensed and regulated.
Can I play games on my mobile device?
Absolutely! The casino is optimized for mobile play, and there is also a dedicated app for an enhanced experience.
What is the payout speed?
Payout speeds vary, but digital wallets usually offer funds in under 24 hours, while bank transfers may take longer.
3. YYY Casino - Exclusive Online Casino With Large Bonuses
Established in 2020, YYY Casino has quickly become a distinguished real money casino destination. Emphasizing a blend of security, variety, and user-centric experiences, YYY Casino stands out as a prime choice for gamers seeking a comprehensive and engaging online casino experience.
Game Selection:
YYY Casino offers an impressive range of gaming options, ensuring that there's something for every type of player. The selection includes Football Betting, Blackjack, Roulette, Texas Holdem, Slots, and more. This diversity, coupled with frequent updates, ensures a fresh and exciting gaming experience.
Bonuses and Promotions:
YYY Casino is notable for its array of enticing bonuses and promotions. From welcoming newcomers with open arms to rewarding regular players, the casino offers a variety of bonuses such as deposit bonuses, match bonuses, and weekly specials. However, players should be mindful of the wagering requirements and other terms attached to these offers.
Promotion
Details
Reward
First Deposit Bonus
Get 100% bonus on your first deposit
100% up to $2200
Daily Deposit Bonus
Daily bonus on deposits
20% up to $500 30% from $500-$1000
Pragmatic Drop and Win Tournament
Monthly tournament with large prize pool
Win a share of up to $2000000
Super Monday
20% bonus on the first deposit every Monday
20% Bonus
User Experience:
The casino excels in providing a user-friendly experience, offering a platform that's easy to navigate and enjoy. The games run smoothly thanks to the high-quality software providers, and the website is designed to be accessible and convenient for players.
Customer Support:
YYY Casino prioritizes excellent customer service. The support team is reachable via live chat, email, or phone, ensuring that players' queries and concerns are addressed promptly and effectively. This commitment to support enhances the overall user experience.
Banking Options:
The casino offers a variety of banking options for ease of transactions. Players can choose from Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Skrill, and vouchers for both deposits and withdrawals. The focus on secure and versatile banking methods is a significant advantage for players.
Pros and Cons:
Pros:
Wide variety of games from renowned software providers.
Attractive bonuses and promotions for players.
High-quality customer support available through multiple channels.
Diverse and secure banking options.
Website available in both Arabic and English.
Cons:
Limited language options; currently available only in Arabic and English.
Some payment methods might have withdrawal restrictions or fees.
Web Ratings
Game Variety: 4.1/5
User Experience: 4.3/5
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5
Customer Support: 4.8/5
Banking Options: 4.6/5
FAQ:
What types of games are available at YYY Casino?
YYY Casino offers a wide variety of games including slots, table games like blackjack and roulette, and live dealer games.
How does YYY Casino ensure player security?
YYY Casino uses advanced encryption methods to protect personal and financial information, adhering to strict privacy policies.
What are the available payment options at YYY Casino?
Players can use major credit cards, e-wallets like PayPal and Neteller, and bank transfers for deposits and withdrawals.
Are there special bonuses for new players at YYY Casino?
Yes, new players are welcomed with exclusive bonuses which may include deposit matches and free spins.
Can I play games on my mobile device at YYY Casino?
Yes, the YYY Casino platform is fully optimized for mobile devices, offering a seamless gaming experience on smartphones and tablets.
4. Betfinal Casino - The best bonus for betting
Betfinal, an esteemed entity in the UAE online casinos scene, particularly in the Online Casino UAE market, has been making waves since its inception in 2013. The casino has built a reputation for providing a dynamic gaming environment, combined with top-tier security and an array of gaming options, making it a prominent choice for players globally.
Game Selection:
Betfinal stands out in the UAE gambling field with its extensive assortment of games. The offerings include Keno, Poker, Blackjack, Roulette, Sic Bo, and much more, all frequently updated to keep the library fresh.
Bonuses and Promotions:
Betfinal excels in offering a diverse range of bonuses and promotions for its Emiriti players, from welcome bonuses to VIP perks and weekly bonuses. While these offers enhance the gaming experience, players are advised to review the associated wagering requirements and limitations to fully benefit from these bonuses.
Promotion
Details
Reward
First Deposit Bonus
Get 100% bonus on your first deposit
100% up to $2200
Daily Deposit Bonus
Daily bonus on deposits
20% up to $500 30% from $500-$1000
Pragmatic Drop and Win Tournament
Monthly tournament with large prize pool
Win a share of up to $2000000
Super Monday
20% bonus on the first deposit every Monday
20% Bonus
User Experience:
The casino provides a user-friendly and advnaced gaming experience, thanks to its partnership with top software providers. The interface is intuitive and accessible, ensuring that players can easily navigate and enjoy their gaming journey.
Customer Support:
Betfinal is dedicated to offering exceptional customer service. With a responsive support team available through live chat, email, and phone, Betfinal ensures that all player inquiries and issues are addressed promptly and effectively.
Banking Options:
Betfinal offers a wide range of secure and convenient banking options for deposits and withdrawals. Players can choose from popular methods like Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Neteller, Skrill, and more, ensuring smooth financial transactions.
Pros and Cons:
Pros:
Wide variety of games from leading software providers.
Diverse and attractive bonuses and promotions.
Responsive and helpful customer support.
Multiple secure banking options.
Available in various languages catering to a global audience.
Cons:
Wagering requirements and limitations on bonuses.
Withdrawal restrictions or fees on some payment methods.
Web Ratings
Game Variety: 4.9/5
User Experience: 4.3/5
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
Customer Support: 4.6/5
Banking Options: 4.7/5
FAQ:
What kind of games can I play at Betfinal?
Betfinal offers a vast range of games including slots, table games like blackjack and roulette, and live dealer options.
What payment methods does Betfinal accept?
Betfinal supports various payment methods including credit cards, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Can I play in Arabic with Betfinal?
Yes, Betfinal is well known for catering to Arabic speaking players. It thrives and focuses to provide Arabic speakers the best experience.
5. CryptoLeo Casino - Bitcoin Casino of The Year
CryptoLeo, a new entrant in the UAE online casinos, launched in 2022 with the vigor of a lion cub – quick and determined. This modern crypto casino, licensed by the government of Curacao, brings a fresh perspective to the industry. Its focus on cryptocurrency transactions, combined with a generous game lobby featuring both popular and unique in-house games, positions CryptoLeo as a trailblazer in the realm of digital gaming.
Game Selection:
With a staggering collection of over 6,000 games, CryptoLeo's portfolio is both diverse and engaging. It includes everything from traditional casino games like Poker and Blackjack to unique in-house titles such as Plinko, Crash, Aviator, and sports-themed games.
Bonuses and Promotions:
CryptoLeo differentiates itself with a unique approach to bonuses and rewards. While it may not offer a traditional welcome bonus, it compensates with a 25% rakeback for all players, regardless of their status. The casino also hosts tournaments like the Leo Pride Tournament with substantial prize pools, adding an extra layer of excitement.
Promotion
Details
Reward
Icy Riches Rumble
Participate in the Icy Riches Rumble with a significant prize pool
Share of 100000 USDT/EUR
5% Rakeback
Receive a rakeback on your play
5% Rakeback
User Experience:
CryptoLeo’s modern website design is optimized for mobile devices, ensuring a seamless gaming experience across all platforms. The absence of a native mobile app is mitigated by a high-quality web-based mobile platform that replicates the desktop experience.
Customer Support:
The review does not explicitly mention customer support facilities, which is a critical aspect for players seeking assistance. This could be an area for potential improvement for CryptoLeo.
Banking Options:
CryptoLeo is a crypto-only casino, accepting a range of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and more. Deposits and withdrawals are instant, with no transaction fees, and the casino supports various crypto wallets. This focus on digital currency makes CryptoLeo a forward-thinking choice for tech-savvy players.
Pros and Cons:
Pros:
Extensive range of over 6,000 games, including exclusive in-house titles.
Modern and mobile-optimized website design.
Unique 25% rakeback offer for all players.
Accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies for transactions.
No fees on deposits and withdrawals.
Cons:
Lack of a traditional welcome bonus.
No native mobile app available.
Limited information on customer support services.
Web Ratings
Game Variety: 4.9/5
User Experience: 4.8/5
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.3/5
Customer Support: 4.2/5
Banking Options: 4.5/5
FAQ:
Is CryptoLeo a legitimate casino?
Yes, CryptoLeo is licensed by the government of Curacao and is a legal entity operated by Uno Digital Media N.V.
How can I deposit funds into CryptoLeo Casino?
Deposits can be made using various cryptocurrencies through supported crypto wallets.
What is the minimum deposit amount at CryptoLeo Casino?
The minimum deposit is 0.0002 BTC or its equivalent in other cryptocurrencies, approximately 1 USDT.
6. Emirbet Casino - Online Casino for Real Emirati’s
Emirbet, a vibrant addition to the online casino world, was launched by Bellona N.V. Casinos to offer a unique and sophisticated gaming experience. This platform, launched in 2023, is designed to captivate with its elegant and sleek interface, providing a technologically advanced gambling environment.
Game Selection:
Emirbet boasts a diverse and impressive game library of 1500 titles, ensuring a satisfying experience for all types of players. The casino offers a variety of slots, live casino games, table games, scratchcards, virtual sports, e-sports, a sportsbook, and poker. Notably, the slot category alone features over 1000 games, highlighting Emirbet's commitment to providing a rich and varied gaming experience.
Bonuses and Promotions:
The casino offers an alluring 350% Welcome Package up to €1000 plus 150 extra spins, valid until the end of 2024. However, it's important to note that there's no VIP program currently available. Promotions are a key focus at Emirbet, with the casino regularly updating its bonus codes and special offers to enhance the gaming experience.
Promotion Type
Details
Reward
Casino Welcome Package
Welcome bonus for casino games
Up to €1000 + 150 Free Spins
Casino Reload Bonus
Reload bonus for casino games
50% up to €200
User Experience:
Emirbet is optimized for performance across all devices, including mobile phones and tablets, supporting both iOS and Android systems. The site's intuitive design ensures easy navigation, making the gaming experience both enjoyable and hassle-free.
License & Security:
Security is a top priority at Emirbet, as evidenced by its SSL encryption technology protecting personal and financial information. The casino operates under a Curacao Gaming license, ensuring adherence to industry standards, though it's worth mentioning that Curacao is not the most stringent regulatory body in the industry.
Deposits & Withdrawals:
Emirbet facilitates financial transactions through a variety of methods, including Visa, MasterCard, Bank Wire Transfer, and multiple cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. The casino stands out for its crypto-orientation, appealing to the modern gambler. Deposits start at a minimum of €10, while withdrawals have a higher threshold of €100, with a weekly limit of €5,000.
Customer Support Service:
Customer support at Emirbet is available via live chat and email from 06:00 to 23:00. The team is noted for being helpful and responsive, and there's also a FAQ section for general inquiries.
Pros and Cons:
Pros:
Sleek and user-friendly interface.
A wide range of gaming options with over 1500 titles.
Accepts multiple cryptocurrencies.
Multilingual platform catering to an international audience.
Generous welcome bonus package.
Cons:
No VIP program currently available.
Live chat support is not 24/7.
Responsible gambling policy needs improvement.
Web Ratings
Game Variety: 4.3/5
User Experience: 4.6/5
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
Customer Support: 4.7/5
Banking Options: 4.3/5
FAQ:
Who owns Emirbet?
Emirbet is owned by Bellona N.V. Casinos.
What license does Emirbet have?
Emirbet operates under a Curacao license.
What deposit payment methods are available at Emirbet?
Players can deposit using methods like AstroPay Card, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and various other fiat and crypto options.
How long does Emirbet take to payout?
The average cash-out time for Emirbet is around 3 hours, depending on the chosen method.
7. 888 Casino Review: A Trusted Choice for UAE Online Casino Players
888 Casino, a pioneer in the online gambling industry, has been providing top-notch gaming experiences since 1997. Owned by 888 Holdings, it is a name synonymous with trust and excellence. Licensed in Gibraltar and certified by eCogra, 888 Casino has consistently received accolades, including the Total gaming Award for Best Online Casino of the Year in 2012 and the EGR Award for Best Online Casino of the Year in 2013. With over 25 million players worldwide, it stands as one of the most renowned online casinos globally. Notably, 888 Casino is available to players in the UAE, making it a popular choice in the region.
Game Selection:
888 Casino prides itself on offering a premium gaming experience powered by its proprietary software. This software is regularly updated to ensure players enjoy cutting-edge graphics, sound, and animations.
Live dealer games have gained immense popularity, and 888 Casino brings the excitement of real-time gambling to your screen. Live dealers from Latvia and the Philippines host games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.
Bonuses and Promotions:
As a new player at 888 Casino, you'll be greeted with a welcome bonus to kickstart your gaming journey. The casino also rewards loyalty through its comp points system, which can be converted into cash. VIP players enjoy personalized services, exclusive rewards, and invitations to special events, further enhancing their gaming experience.
Promotion
Details
Reward
First Deposit Bonus
100% bonus on first deposit at 888casino
100% up to $1000
Daily Bonus
Opportunity to get up to 100% Bonus every day
Up to 100% Daily Bonus
Pragmatic Play Slots Tournament
Play Pragmatic Slots for cash prizes
Share of up to $2000000
Free Spins on Deposit
Get 10-100 Free Spins for depositing $20 or more
10-100 Free Spins
Comp Points
Earn points by playing games and redeem them for cash
Redeemable Cash for Points
Deposit Spin Wheel
One deposit gives a free spin on the wheel for various rewards
Cash Free Spins or Bonuses
User Experience:
888 Casino offers a user-friendly interface that can be downloaded quickly for immediate access to all games. The mobile app caters to players on iOS, Windows, and Android devices, ensuring a seamless gaming experience. The HD graphics are visually appealing, and most popular slots are available for mobile play.
Banking Options:
The casino provides a wide array of banking options, including e-wallets, credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and more. Players can deposit funds with ease, and withdrawal speeds vary depending on the chosen method. 888 Casino prioritizes security and employs state-of-the-art encryption technology to safeguard personal and financial information.
Pros and Cons:
Pros:
Operating since 1997, boasting a strong track record.
Mobile-friendly with a dedicated app.
eCogra certified for fair play.
Extensive live dealer and high limit game options.
High reported payouts (exceeding 96% for all games combined).
Cons:
Table games have limited contribution to meeting bonus playthrough requirements.
Live chat support is not currently available.
888 Web Ratings
Game Variety: 4.4/5
User Experience: 4.9/5
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
Customer Support: 5/5
Banking Options: 5/5
FAQ:
What payment methods are accepted at 888 Casino?
888 Casino offers a comprehensive selection of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers.
Is 888 Casino compatible with mobile devices?
Yes, 888 Casino provides a dedicated mobile app for iOS, Windows, and Android devices, ensuring a seamless gaming experience on smartphones and tablets.
Does 888 Casino offer free games for practice and entertainment?
Yes, 888 Casino offers a collection of free games, allowing players to try out titles and strategies without wagering real money.
8. Dream.bet - Old But Gold Online Casino
Established in 2023 by Tranello,Dream bet Casino is an innovative online casino and sportsbook platform. It boasts a vast collection of over 8500 games, encompassing a variety of slots, table games, and live dealer options. The casino is known for its sleek design, user-friendly interface, and compatibility with multiple devices, including Android and Mac/PC.
Game Selection at Dream.bet Casino:
Dream.bet’s extensive game library, with more than 8500 titles, is a treasure trove for real money casino players. It includes a wide range of slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and live dealer games.
Bonuses and Promotions:
Dream bet Casino offers a generous welcome bonus of up to $500, along with 200 free spins. Additionally, the casino provides a variety of special promotions for its loyal customers, including daily free bets on the sportsbook, a 50% weekly reload bonus, and more. However, it's important to be aware of the terms and conditions associated with these bonuses, such as a 30x playthrough requirement.
Promotion
Details
Reward
Welcome Bonus
Bonus for new players
100% Up to 200 EURO on first deposit
Reload Bonus
Everyday of the week
50% up to 200euro reload bonus
Withdrawing and Deposit Methods :
The casino supports a range of banking options for deposits and withdrawals, including Visa, MasterCard, Trustly, EcoPayz, and Bitcoin. Deposits are processed quickly, and certain withdrawal options, like eWallets, offer fast transaction times, usually within 24 hours.
Security and Fair Play:
Dream.bet ensures the security of its players with industry-leading processes, including SSL encryption for data protection. The casino is licensed and regulated by Antillephone N.V. of Curacao.
Customer Support:
Dream.bet places a strong emphasis on customer service, offering various support options including 24/7 live chat, phone, and email support. The casino also features a helpful FAQ page for common queries.
Mobile Experience:
Dream’s mobile site is designed to be compatible across all devices, providing a seamless gaming experience on both Windows and Apple smartphones and tablets. The mobile site offers the full range of games and features, including cashier service and customer support, without the need for downloading an app.
Pros and Cons:
Pros:
Massive game selection of over 8500 titles.
Generous welcome bonus and ongoing promotions.
User-friendly and mobile-optimized platform.
A variety of banking options, including cryptocurrency.
Strong focus on security and customer support.
Cons:
Relatively new casino, with a shorter track record.
Limited availability in some countries.
Web Ratings
Game Variety: 4.5/5
User Experience: 4.7/5
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Customer Support: 4.1/5
Banking Options: 4.9/5
9. Rooster Bet Casino - Newest UAE Real Money Casino
Rooster Bet Casino, a 2023 addition to the online casino scene, is owned by Dama N.V. This casino combines modern gaming trends with classic elements, promising an exhilarating experience. With its distinctive ‘gangsta rooster’ mascot and sleek design, Rooster Bet Casino aims to offer a unique and engaging gaming environment.
Game Selection:
Boasting over 4,000 games, Rooster Bet Casino caters to a wide range of preferences. The casino features an extensive selection of slots, roulette, blackjack, video poker, bingo, baccarat, crash games, and more from over 85 top software providers.
Bonuses and Promotions:
The casino offers a generous welcome package of up to €5,000 plus 300 free spins across the first four deposits. Each deposit comes with a specific bonus code and a minimum deposit requirement of €20. The welcome package is subject to a 40x wagering requirement and a limited 3-day window for each bonus. Besides the welcome bonuses, the casino also offers weekly reload bonuses, free spins, and the Lucky Spin Wheel with prizes up to €10,000.
Promotion
Details
Reward
Welcome Package
For all new players
Up to €5000 + 300 Free Spins
Tuesday Reload
25% bonus + free spins on Tuesdays
25% up to €100 + 30 Free Spins (Code: ROOST25)
Friday Reload
50% bonus + free spins on Fridays
50% up to €200 + 50 Free Spins (Code: WINGS50)
Luckyspin
Spin the wheel for a chance to win
Get up to €10000
Click To Claim Rooster.bet Casino Bonus
Security and Licensing:
Rooster Bet Casino is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority, providing a basic level of security and fair play. The casino employs SSL encryption and PGP protocol to protect player data.
Deposits and Withdrawals:
The casino supports various deposit and withdrawal options, including credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. The minimum transaction amount is set at €20, with daily, weekly, and monthly withdrawal limits in place.
Customer Service:
Rooster Bet Casino offers 24/7 customer support through live chat, email, and an online inquiry form. The support team is known for their responsiveness and efficiency.
Pros and Cons:
Pros:
Extensive game selection with over 4,000 titles.
Generous welcome package and ongoing promotions.
Diverse payment options, including cryptocurrencies.
Comprehensive VIP program and mobile-friendly design.
Cons:
Limited FAQ section.
Web Ratings
Game Variety: 4.6/5
User Experience: 4.9/5
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
Customer Support: 4.9/5
Banking Options: 4.6/5
FAQs:
What types of games are available at Rooster Bet Casino?
The casino offers slots, table games, live dealer games, and a sportsbook.
Can I play at Rooster Bet Casino on my mobile device?
Yes, the casino’s website is optimized for mobile devices, accessible through a browser without needing a separate app.
What are the deposit options at Rooster Bet Casino?
Players can deposit using various methods including credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.
Does Rooster Bet Casino offer customer support?
Yes, they provide 24/7 customer support through live chat, email, and an online inquiry form.
How We Picked Our Top Online Casinos in UAE
Our selection criteria for the top online casinos in UAE are stringent, focusing on aspects like welcome bonuses, VIP programs, withdrawal speed, game quality, customer support, and licensing and security. This ensures that our recommendations meet the highest standards for UAE players.
Best Online Casino for Slots: 888 Casino
888 Casino stands out in the online casino industry with its vast library of over 450 online casino games, focusing heavily on slots. Players venturing into this online casino for real money are welcomed with an enticing 100% match bonus up to £100 and 30 free spins, perfect for slot lovers. The 888 Fortune Slot, exclusive to this online casino, offers a unique start with 30 free spins, enhancing the real money gaming experience.
Brand Name
Bonus for UAE Players
Payment Methods
Deposit Times
Withdrawal Times
888 Casino
100% up to AED 500 + 30 Free Spins
Credit Cards E-Wallets Bank Transfer Cryptocurrency
Instant
3-5 Business Days
For those seeking a diverse range of slot experiences in an online casino, 888 Casino is a top pick. Its unique blend of popular and exclusive slots, coupled with a generous welcome bonus, makes it an ideal choice for real money slot gaming.
Best Online Casino for Roulette: YYY Casino
YYY Casino is a haven for roulette lovers, offering a broad spectrum of online casino games. It features classic roulette variants, innovative games like Lightning Roulette, and engaging live dealer options such as American Roulette FP. YYY Roulette, exclusive to this online casino, introduces unique bonuses and random multipliers, enhancing the thrill of playing roulette for real money.
Brand Name
Bonus for UAE Players
Payment Methods
Deposit Times
Withdrawal Times
YYY Casino
50% up to AED 1000 + 50 Free Spins
Debit Cards E-Wallets Prepaid Cards Cryptocurrency
Instant
2-4 Business Days
YYY Casino excels as an online casino for roulette, offering a diverse selection of games suitable for both traditional and innovative players. Its mobile compatibility and roulette-specific promotions make it a standout choice for those playing online casino games, especially roulette, for real money.
Best Live Dealer Casino: Luckydreams Casino
Luckydreams Casino offers a superb selection of live dealer games, making it a prime choice for online casino enthusiasts. With exclusive games like Luckydreams Live Blackjack and interactive game shows, it provides a unique platform for gambling in the UAE. This online casino's live game shows, such as Dream Catcher Live, add an extra layer of excitement to the real money gambling experience.
Brand Name
Bonus for UAE Players
Payment Methods
Deposit Times
Withdrawal Times
Luckydreams Casino
75% up to AED 750 + 40 Free Spins
Credit Cards E-Wallets Mobile Payment Cryptocurrency
Instant
1-3 Business Days
Luckydreams Casino is a standout for live dealer games, offering a unique mix of traditional and innovative experiences. It's especially appealing for players in the UAE looking for a reputable online casino with a wide range of live dealer options for real money gambling.
Online Casino Payment Methods in the UAE: Fast, Secure, and Efficient Transactions
In the UAE, online casino players prioritize rapid and secure transactions for their gaming activities. Among the various payment methods available, credit and debit cards stand out as the most common and straightforward options for casino payments. The process is simple: players enter their card information, wait for their bank to process the transaction, and then they're ready to play.
This ease of use is exemplified by popular card options such as VISA and MasterCard. Both of these are globally recognized and accepted at most online casinos, making them convenient choices for players. Not all payment methods can be used for both deposits and withdrawals, so it's always advisable for players to check each method's specific terms and conditions.
Our online casino experts have also compiled a list of the best fast withdrawal casinos in the UAE for players looking for quick cash-out options. Here's a comprehensive table of some of the best casino payment methods available in the UAE, including the likes of Neteller, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Payz, Skrill, USDT (Tether), and of course, the universally accepted MasterCard and VISA.
Payment Service Provider
Type
Average Deposit Time
Average Withdrawal Time
Provider’s Transaction Fees
MasterCard
Credit/Debit Card
Instant
3-5 Business Days
Varies by bank
VISA
Credit/Debit Card
Instant
3-5 Business Days
Varies by bank
Neteller
E-wallet
Instant
3 Days
1% to 5%
Bitcoin
Crypto
30-45 min
30-45 min
Depends on merchant
Ethereum
Crypto
Instant
Depends on bank
Depends on network fees
Payz
Prepaid Card
Instant
1-3 business days
1.5% to 4.9%
Skrill
E-wallet
Instant
Instant
1.9% to 3.99%
USDT (Tether)
Crypto
Instant
Instant to 1 hour
Usually low or no fees varies by platform
FAQs About Online Casinos in UAE
Can I Win Real Money in UAE Casinos?
Yes, these casinos allow real money betting with opportunities to win and withdraw your earnings.
What is the Fastest Payment Method?
Cryptocurrencies typically offer the quickest transactions.
Are These Online Casinos Legit?
Our recommendations are thoroughly vetted for legitimacy and safety.
Gamble Responsibly
If you or someone you know is in need of advice? Contact the following organisations for help and guidance:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Or call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.