Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies In New York 2023

All the business out there aims for just one thing and that is global exposure. Mobile applications are the best for that. As it is one of the best ways to reach the target audience and enhance brand personality, sales, and eventually ROI. Mobile applications play a vital role in making all this possible. With custom mobile apps, companies can offer users simple access to their products/services at a single touch, thus helping businesses grow.

As not every mobile app is the right fit for all businesses, it is important to get the mobile app solution that best fits your business. You will need assistance from the top app development companies that can offer customized mobile app development services considering all the important aspects of your business domain and hold expertise and experience in your domain.

To help businesses find the right mobile app development company with experience and expertise in various domains that can help customize feature-rich mobile applications; the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 app developers in New York to work with, in the year 2023. To make this list the team has considered various factors such as service offerings, years of experience, technical skills, team strengths, industries they serve and many more.

The List of Top 10 Popular App Development Companies in New York 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem, established in 2011, is recognized as one of the best app developers in New York, USA, delivering high-profile apps for a wide range of clients and sectors. The company, which began its journey in 2011, now has 1000+ IT experts, designers, and professionals working to bridge the gap between client ideas and reality. Through on-time delivery and post-development assistance, the main goal is to promote a rich client experience and smarter, innovative solutions. They have successfully completed over 4500+ mobile applications, 2200+ websites, 120+ AI & IoT solutions, 140+ games, and 120+ salesforce solutions for their 2700+ worldwide clients.

2. Wizeline

Wizeline is a worldwide technology service company with offices in Mexico, Colombia, Spain, the United States, and Vietnam. Since its founding in 2014, Wizeline has expanded to over 1,500 individuals, specializing in product/platform development, UX design, data & AI, cloud & DevOps, and product evolution services. Wizeline has shown to be a reliable development partner for organizations like Disney, Rappi, Dow Jones, and Etsy.

3. DataArt

DataArt is a global web and app development company. They assist customers to build unique software that improves business operations and opens new markets with over 20 years of expertise, teams of highly-trained engineers throughout the world, extensive industry sector knowledge, and continuing technological research.

4. Andersen

Andersen employs around 2800 developers, quality assurance engineers, business analysts, and other software development specialists. They have been in business for over a decade and have grown into a huge and mature organization that satisfies the highest standards and shines as a forward-thinking and dependable company. Since 2007, they have worked with well-known corporations, completing complicated projects and acquiring valuable knowledge that can be used for your IT ambitions.

5. iTechArt

Since 2002, iTechArt has provided businesses with specialized engineering teams, assisting them in scaling from MVP to unicorn status. They worked with over 350 clients and contributed to over $13 billion in acquisitions and 21 IPOs. Nearly 3,500 developers build high-ROI, high-performance solutions that consumers enjoy, with deep experience in web, mobile, cloud, DevOps, and new technologies.

6. ELEKS

ELEKS is a Global Outsourcing Top 100 organization. They work with large clients and small and medium-sized businesses to increase their value through new technology.Their 2,000+ specialists in Europe and the United States offer a broad spectrum of software services to their clients. They provide custom software development, product design, data science, quality assurance, R&D, smart teams, and support and maintenance services.

7. Globant

Globant was founded in 2003 and works with over 12,500 people who supply various businesses with services such as web development, digital strategy, and social media marketing. They employ over 25,924 people, and they have offices in 21 countries, serving global clients, among others.

8. Radancy

Radancy is the global talent technology leader, successfully solving employers' most important challenges and delivering results that help them grow their businesses.

Their unified platform, which is supported by rich data and significant business knowledge, is revolutionizing the way businesses seek and employ professionals.

9. Dept

Dept Agency is a cutting-edge technology and marketing services organization that creates end-to-end digital experiences for brands including Google, KFC, Philips, Audi, Twitch, Patagonia, and eBay. Their team of 2,500+ digital specialists scattered over 30+ offices on 5 continents does ground-breaking work on a global scale while keeping a boutique attitude.

10. HData Systems

A team of HData Systems combines Creative, Technology, and Consulting as part of their entire strategy to assist ambitious businesses in growing. They assist companies in laying the groundwork for long-term success across the full customer journey and sales cycle.

