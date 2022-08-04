Top 10 Investment Companies & Advisors In The United Arab Emirates

From the simplest form of savings to the highest level of global investment funds, investments have always been integral to people's life plans. However, finding the right services that complement and suit your personal or professional needs can be a daunting process for novice and experienced investors.

The UAE has seen incredible growth in the past decade, so it's no surprise that it's also become a hotbed for investment companies. However, there are so many companies and advisors in the market today that you might find yourself wondering which ones are really worth your time.

We've researched and ranked the best companies and financial advisors in UAE in this article just so that you don't have to!

The top 10 investment companies in the UAE

This list is not ranked according to preference (as all these companies offer excellent services) but rather by how well they fit into different categories so that you can easily find what you're looking for.

We have also included information about how each company works and the services they offer to help you select one that will best suit your needs.

Dubai Investment Fund (DIF)

Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) was founded in 2001 to serve a range of private and institutional clients around the world. Its clientele includes pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, fund sponsors, insurance companies, and more.

As one of the MENA region's leading investment funds, DIF focuses on unlocking a positive future for the region and beyond. They are asset managers to some of the biggest companies across the globe with a focus on exploring new solutions to challenging global issues. In addition, they invest in various projects to contribute toward sustainable development goals.

DIF's mission is to create connections and address key challenges faced by leaders in business, innovation, and development.

In 2016, Dubai Investment Fund launched an Artificial Intelligence Lab in Dubai - a one-of-its-kind initiative within the MENA region. The lab attracted leading AI experts from US and Europe who consulted DIF about how best to develop this field in UAE and help create more jobs through adopting AI technology locally over time.

The following year, DIF also significantly expanded its investment portfolio within the IT sector. In addition, DIF created a dedicated team within their Strategy Department that would specialize in researching IT-related industries, including artificial intelligence(AI).

Dubai Investment Fund pushes forward with initiatives that promise to create an impact, unlocking meaningful value for its partners.

DIF is known to help investors determine emerging trends and identify potential opportunities through partnerships with other organizations interested in developing these technologies further.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) is a market for trading securities such as shares issued by public companies, government bonds and corporate or ETF-like instruments.

The exchange also provides trading options for other financial instruments approved by the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

ADX is a subsidiary of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies whose portfolio spans multiple sectors and industries.

It provides a full range of securities trading services for investors, issuers, and intermediaries.

ADX is the second-largest market in the Arab region, with stable financial performance and diversified sources of income.

The exchange operates a free-float market model where companies are listed on their own merits rather than through an invitation-only process. This strategy aligns with Abu Dhabi's "Towards the Next 50" agenda, which focuses on long-term sustainability to secure future prosperity.

Nasdaq Dubai Limited (NDL)

Nasdaq Dubai Limited (NDL) is the first and only exchange in the MENA region to offer a full suite of services for listing, trading, and clearing of securities. In addition, it gives investors access to leading companies from around the world through its membership with Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Dubai operates a trading platform fully integrated with the Nasdaq Global Select Market. NDL provides market data, research tools and other value-added solutions for traders on its state-of-the-art infrastructure.

NDL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq, Inc. and one of the region's largest exchanges. The exchange's products range from equities to ETFs and structured products.

Nasdaq not only benefits investors but also provides a platform for companies to raise capital and connect with potential customers.

The exchange has created a unique investor pool that combines regional and international wealth, making it globally unrivaled.

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX)

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) is the leading derivatives exchange in the Middle East. It commenced trading in November 2005 as Dubai's first commodity derivatives market.

The Management team of DGCX comprises senior personnel from the commodities, securities, and financial services industries who help ensure the success of DGCX through their experience and expertise.

DGCX offers four distinct asset classes: currencies, metals, hydrocarbons and equities. Due to their design, which takes into account the needs of members, these products are helping make DGCX one of the largest and most diversified derivatives exchanges in the Middle East.

DGCX also offers futures contracts that allow producers, manufacturers and end users to hedge their price risk exposure.

Qatar Stock Exchange (QE)

The Qatar Exchange (QE) is responsible for establishing, operating and developing the Qatar Exchange Securities Market, an electronic trading system that allows investors to buy and sell securities electronically through the electronic trading system of the exchange.

Its primary goal is to support Qatar's economy by providing a fair, efficient marketplace for investors.

The Qatar Exchange is part of a coordinated national strategy to make Qatar an attractive international investment destination. This will strengthen the country's position as a regional financial center.

The QE was established to enhance the role of capital markets in Qatar's economy, thereby contributing to its development. The Exchange aims to develop a successful regional and international exchange with strong domestic roots. It has helped Qatar develop into one of the Arab world's leading financial centers by offering investors and traders a range of investment opportunities.

The Qatar Exchange offers both domestic and international investors access to public companies based in Qatar or abroad. It is an important regional capital market where issuers can raise money, as well as a place for traders to buy and sell securities products.

Global Investment House

Global Investment House (GIH), a regional investment company headquartered in Kuwait, offers its clients integrated investment solutions—Brokerage, Asset Management and Investment Banking. It complements these services with renowned research capabilities.

Global helps promote investment opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to investors through expert financial engineering. It offers investors a vast range of investment prospects in the global marketplace and facilitates those investments by providing clients with a personalized approach to financial planning.

With support from various business sectors, the company's Wealth Management Group plays a vital role in meeting clients' needs. This team of professionals dedicatedly caters to the clients' needs, delivering financial solutions that best suit their investment preferences.

Many prestigious organizations have recognized GIH on the regional and international levels for its achievements.

Al Tamimi Investments

Established in 2006, Al Tamimi Investments (ATI) is a leading financial holding company with business interests around the globe.

ATI employs a dynamic and decisive investment strategy.

The company has a straightforward business model and a strong team of local and international professionals who are able to identify potential markets in growing businesses.

Al Tamimi Investments is an innovative investor that evaluates every opportunity on its merit and growth potential, welcoming all opportunities. The company's speciality is investing in start-up businesses. However, it also invests in companies at other stages of their life cycles.

Mubarak and Brothers Investments

Mubarak is a diversified investment company with interests in real estate, retail and food services among other fields. It was founded by H.E Saeed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Honorary Chairman of Al Fahim Group, in 2003.

Over the past several years, MBI has become known as a leader in real estate and retail industries within Abu Dhabi.

Mubarak & Brothers Investments has expanded its business model through four industry vehicles: asset management, retail, F&B operations, and engineering.

This fast-growing company continually seeks ways to expand its role in furthering the growth and prosperity of Abu Dhabi and the surrounding emirates.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates and is recognised as one of the safest investment institutions in the world. It is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and has an international network across five continents.

FAB provides a comprehensive range of tailor-made products and services to ensure a customized experience. Its operating model is 'Client-Led' and focused on providing greater proximity for clients across the globe.

At the center of FABs growth strategy is a keen emphasis on building trust and relationships with clients through market-leading solutions in its UAE and international network of investors.

First Abu Dhabi Bank's product specialists and dedicated client coverage teams work together to provide best-in-class investment options for local entities, governments, financial institutions, multinational corporations, and SMEs.

Emirates NBD Capital

Emirates NBD Capital is a subsidiary of Emirates NBD, a leading UAE bank. The investment bank provides a full range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients across the region.

Emirates NBD Capital offers access to the global financial markets through the following products:

● Corporate Finance - The firm provides direct financing solutions, including loans and bonds, as well as equity research services to investors looking for information on companies in specific industries and regions.

● Asset Management - This includes both public and private equity funds that help companies raise capital by issuing new shares or other securities; fixed income investments such as bonds or notes issued by governments or corporations; alternative investments such as real estate property trusts (REITs); derivatives like futures contracts; and mutual funds.

Conclusion

Investors in the UAE are fortunate to have access to a wide range of investment companies, each with its unique upsides and downsides. While there are many good options for investors, it can be difficult to know which companies to choose from.

It is important to consider what investment proposal best meets your needs. Investing in an unknown market without sufficient research is unlikely to yield the results you are seeking. However, these investment companies have been selected based on their ability to create sound and reliable ventures. Choosing a reputable firm will give you peace of mind while you focus on making money.

We hope our list of top 10 investment companies & advisors in the United Arab Emirates was helpful in your decision-making process. One thing you must take from this article today is that there are many options for investing your money and choosing the best company for your needs.

