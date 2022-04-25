Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

To Empower Innovators, Seedify Emerges As A Blockchain Gaming-Focused Incubator

Seedify, an IGO launchpad with a tiered allocation process, allows $SFUND holders to stake their tokens and receive staking incentives while obtaining access to high-quality blockchain gaming projects via private sales and initial game offerings.

To Empower Innovators, Seedify Emerges As A Blockchain Gaming-Focused Incubator
To empower innovators, Seedify emerges as a blockchain gaming-focused incubator

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 5:26 pm

With NFTs and crypto gaining traction in industries outside of the blockchain space, many companies are constantly working towards the technology's adoption in new markets. Seedify is a blockchain gaming-focused incubator and launchpad that empowers innovators and project developers through access to funding, community, and partnership building to bring innovative opportunities to consumers. Also included is a comprehensive support system to aid in advancing gaming and blockchain technology. Its ecosystem also comprises Seedify NFT Space, the industry's first gaming-and-metaverse-asset-centric NFT marketplace and an NFT launchpad for gaming and metaverse assets.

Initial Game Offerings (IGOs) are provided and supervised by this launchpad, which promotes pioneering blockchain games, ensures project finance, assists in developing a gaming community, and develops marketing strategies. As a result, the Seedify community has access to tokens from new games before they are launched on exchanges.

Talking about the launchpad, Founder & CEO of Seedify, Levent Cem Aydan said, "Stakeholders can engage in initial NFT offerings (INOs) and initial metaverse offerings (IMOs) on Seedify's NFT Launchpad, in addition to IGOs. Staking $SFUND also allows holders to obtain tokens from Seedify's incubation program's selected and sponsored projects."

Related stories

Ultimate Guide On Accurate 2022 IPL Predictions Based On Lineup, Playing XI, And Standings

He added, "We are dedicated to bringing the benefits of blockchain gaming and the play-to-earn concept to billions of people worldwide. We've built a comprehensive support network for blockchain gaming and metaverse entrepreneurs at Seedify by establishing critical ties with various VCs and industry peers."

Seedify, an IGO launchpad with a tiered allocation process, allows $SFUND holders to stake their tokens and receive staking incentives while obtaining access to high-quality blockchain gaming projects via private sales and initial game offerings. There are nine tiers in the launchpad's tier system. Tier 1 participants are assigned by lottery, whereas tiers 2 through 9 participants receive guaranteed allocation.

You can follow on them on twitter: https://twitter.com/Seedifyfund

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Seedify Blockchain Blockchain Gaming Blockchain Technology Innovators NFT NFT Projects
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back

Gujarat Civic Bodies Target Eggs, Non-Veg Stalls; It Has More Than What Meets The Eye

Gujarat Civic Bodies Target Eggs, Non-Veg Stalls; It Has More Than What Meets The Eye