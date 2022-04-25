To empower innovators, Seedify emerges as a blockchain gaming-focused incubator

With NFTs and crypto gaining traction in industries outside of the blockchain space, many companies are constantly working towards the technology's adoption in new markets. Seedify is a blockchain gaming-focused incubator and launchpad that empowers innovators and project developers through access to funding, community, and partnership building to bring innovative opportunities to consumers. Also included is a comprehensive support system to aid in advancing gaming and blockchain technology. Its ecosystem also comprises Seedify NFT Space, the industry's first gaming-and-metaverse-asset-centric NFT marketplace and an NFT launchpad for gaming and metaverse assets.

Initial Game Offerings (IGOs) are provided and supervised by this launchpad, which promotes pioneering blockchain games, ensures project finance, assists in developing a gaming community, and develops marketing strategies. As a result, the Seedify community has access to tokens from new games before they are launched on exchanges.

Talking about the launchpad, Founder & CEO of Seedify, Levent Cem Aydan said, "Stakeholders can engage in initial NFT offerings (INOs) and initial metaverse offerings (IMOs) on Seedify's NFT Launchpad, in addition to IGOs. Staking $SFUND also allows holders to obtain tokens from Seedify's incubation program's selected and sponsored projects."

He added, "We are dedicated to bringing the benefits of blockchain gaming and the play-to-earn concept to billions of people worldwide. We've built a comprehensive support network for blockchain gaming and metaverse entrepreneurs at Seedify by establishing critical ties with various VCs and industry peers."

Seedify, an IGO launchpad with a tiered allocation process, allows $SFUND holders to stake their tokens and receive staking incentives while obtaining access to high-quality blockchain gaming projects via private sales and initial game offerings. There are nine tiers in the launchpad's tier system. Tier 1 participants are assigned by lottery, whereas tiers 2 through 9 participants receive guaranteed allocation.

