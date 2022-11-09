These 7 Trending Cryptos Will Rally In 2024 - Find Out Why Experts Are Investing In Them Now!

Since the release of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency world has been bombarded with thousands of coins. So many other people are now confused about where to make their investments. If you are among those people - you have come to the right place. While many of the coins on our top 10 trending crypto list are doing well, D2T, IMPT, TAMA, and RIA are going to explode in 2024.

Cryptos that will Go Up in 2024

We've put together a list of some of the best crypto assets that are expected to have the greatest growth in 2024.

● Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

● IMPT.io (IMPT)

● Tamadoge (TAMA)

● Calvaria (RIA)

● Dogecoin (DOGE)

● Mask Network (MASK)

● Ethereum (ETH)

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade was launched a little while back. However, Its presale has already hit a total of $5 million. And as per experts, it will rally in 2024. The reason for this is the way Dash 2 Trade is crafted. You get hands-on experience with several tools crafted for your convenience. And, with the current pattern - the Dash 2 Trade coin D2T will continue to soar in the coming years because of its features.

If you use Dash 2 Trade - you can get insight into the buyer sentiments to make smart investments. It is because you get access to on chain analysis. If you are someone who likes to be on top of things - Dash 2 Trade will be your knight in shining armour.

2. IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT has brought forward a much-needed revolution in the cryptocurrency market. A lot of people were concerned about cryptocurrency being unfavorable for the climate. However, IMPT claims that their token is environment friendly - hence you can be worry-free while investing as an environmentalist.

Experts claim that because IMPT taken is so revolutionary- and one of a kind, it will continue to rally in 2024. The price of the IMPT token has increased by 2.10% in the past week - which implies the positive growth it will showcase in the coming year. So, if you’re looking to invest in a token that will pay back - IMPT is a great choice, as you will do something for the environment and your pocket!

3. Tamadoge (TAMA)

There was a lot of buzz about meme coins on Twitter, mainly due to Elon Musk's hype about Dogecoin. However, Tamadoge takes meme coins forward by combining the format of meme coins, NFTs, and the Metaverse. So, you will be able to play the game in the Tamadoge Metaverse and trade NFTs at the same time.

Therefore, if you want to invest in a play-to-earn game that has the potential to rally to 2024 - Tamadoge is a great place to take a start, as the stats that are coming out also attest to the fact. Tamadoge has raised more than $19 million in its presale. So, you can imagine where it will be in 2024.

4. Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is a rising play-to-earn (P2E) card game that has been stealing some headlines recently due to its massive presale numbers. And the $RIA and $eRIA are the currencies of the universe that can make you a bank. But the best thing about Calvaria is that it lets you build your own NFT deck. When you are done with it, you can buy, sell and trade with the other community members to make some money.

So, Calvaria should be on your priority list if you want to have some fun - and earn on the side. Its presale has entered the fourth stage, and the price of RIA is going up slowly but steadily. So, you should not miss out on the opportunity. Other than that, if you are fed up with looking at numbers, Calvaria will provide you with a fun way to earn money. All you need to do is be good at the game and have the brains to invest your money into RIA.

5. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Besides Tamadoge, Dogecoin is another meme coin that you can invest in. Due to the hype created by Elon Musk on Twitter, Dogecoin was first taken as a joke over the Internet. As of now, Dogecoin has a market cap of $15 billion, which is a lot for a meme coin. Since its release, the price of DOGE going has hiked up by 67,846%. Therefore, experts claim that the price of Dogecoin will continue to increase in the year 2023 and 2024.

6. Mask Network (MASK)

Mask network is also an emerging token. It has reached an all time high of dollar 97.92 despote the crash of crypto currency markets. Experts claim that it is because people are really impressed by its security protocols.

And since there has been alot of debate over security breaches on the internet in the case of META - Therefore, if you are looking to invest in a project that has potential of growth and tight security security protocols - Mask network is a brilant project.

7. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum has been around for several years. However, due to its revolutionary features like smart contracts, it has been trending on top for years alongside Bitcoin.

Since its release, ETH has moved from $11 to $1,573, increasing by 14,202%. Due to this recurring pattern, ETH will rally into 2024 with force. Hence, if you want to invest your money into an asset that will pay off, ETH has massive potential.

Takeaway

The ranking of the top cryptocurrencies keeps evolving with time. Sometimes, currencies like Bitcoin come up, and after that, altcoins take over. However, according to experts, cryptocurrencies like D2T, IMPT, TAMA, and RIA will rally into 2024 with massive potential. Even though they are new in business, the presales have set the bar so high that everyone will start to flock up to get their piece of cake; hence, if you are looking to invest in cryptocurrencies, that will pay off in the future. You should look into these coins. Each has distinct features that set them apart from the crowd.