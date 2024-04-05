Aave has established itself as a powerhouse in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, offering users a wide range of lending and borrowing services. Through its protocol, Aave enables users to earn passive income by providing liquidity to the platform or borrowing assets for various purposes. With its native token, AAVE, investors can participate in governance decisions and stake their tokens to earn rewards. As the DeFi ecosystem continues to expand, Aave presents an enticing opportunity for those seeking to maximize their returns this bull run.