ThePhotoStick Omni Reviews – Your All-In-One USB Data Safe

What is ThePhotoStick Omni?

To prevent data from being lost, files should be backed up regularly. A photo stick can be used specifically to back up photos and videos. Not every stick is capable of creating a photo and video memory. The manufacturer of ThePhotoStick Omni has launched a product that can be used with a universal plug. With one click, videos and photos can be saved from end devices such as PCs, tablets or laptops. ThePhotoStick Omni uses a USB connection to connect. A universal plug is included in the scope of delivery so that the photo and video memory can be used. It is included as an adapter so that data can be saved from different devices. Depending on your needs, you can choose between 256, 128, 64 and 32 GB of photo and video memory. According to the manufacturer, up to 120,000 can be stored with ThePhotoStick Omni. A particular advantage is that ThePhotoStick Omni has a compact size. This means that the photo and video memory can be taken anywhere. (Because of the extensive research, the author has allowed himself to use affiliate links. This means that the author receives a small commission when the product is sold without the price changing for you.)

Why do I need this photo and video storage?

ThePhotoStick Omni is suitable for all people who need a photo and video memory. Photos are not only a beautiful memory when it comes to children's or holiday photos. They are also important for relatives when it comes to the pictures of a deceased person. For the bereaved, it would be very bad if the pictures were lost due to a system crash or virus on the laptop. A photo and video storage can be used via one click application at any time to store the photos externally. The advantage of outsourcing to ThePhotoStick Omni is that there are no space problems on the smartphone or laptop. The one-click operation means that even people who are not very familiar with the technology of a PC or laptop can use ThePhotoStick Omni. No basic technical knowledge is required for ThePhotoStick Omni. The manufacturer promises that the stick can search for new files on its own. Thus, when saving to ThePhotoStick Omni, only one clic is needed to create a backup.

When the storage space on a device such as a PC or laptop is running out, technical problems can occur. The end device works more slowly and at some point is no longer able to store more photos or videos. At this point, at the latest, it is time to relieve the load on the photo and video memory. ThePhotoStick Omni is said to be well suited for this purpose. Simply plug the stick into the USB socket of your device and with one click the photo and video memory is transferred to ThePhotoStick Omni. This process does not take much time. It does not take hours for the data to be transferred as it does with a classic USB stick. This is partly because ThePhotoStick Omni is technically designed for photo and video memory. However, you can also store other data on your ThePhotoStick Omni if necessary. Storing text or music files is also no problem. You don't need a WLAN to use the stick. Nor do you need batteries, rechargeable batteries or a charger. You can take the stick with you wherever you go, so that you can save your holiday photos and videos directly on site, even on holiday.

ThePhotoStick Omni review and recommendation

With ThePhotoStick Omni, the manufacturer wants to offer you a way to back up your data always and everywhere. This means that your data will not be lost if your device breaks down. If a laptop falls or comes into contact with moisture, the device's memory is destroyed forever. Often, even expensive data recovery does not bring the desired success. For this reason, it is all the more important to regularly back up the data. ThePhotoStick Omni is a memory stick that can be used to store data with little effort. Unlike a cloud, there are no additional costs for using ThePhotoStick Omni. After all, it is not a subscription, but a one-click system that you can use individually. The target group of the memory stick does not only include commercial customers who want to back up their important data. Large photo and video storage is also needed in the private sector. More and more people no longer use a simple photo album, but have only digital pictures at their disposal. In the event of a defect in the end device, it can quickly happen that this data is lost. After a holiday or a family celebration, a large number of photos and videos often accumulate on the smartphone or tablet. With ThePhotoStick Omni, you can empty your photo and video memory at any time and drag the data onto the stick. With the one click operation, it should also be easy for older users to relieve the photo and video memory of the end device.

Simple operation

Quick backup from smartphones, laptops or PCs possible

No basic technical knowledge necessary

Compact and lightweight design

No monthly fee

ThePhotoStick Omni technical facts

one click operation high photo and video memory comes with universal plug storage of all kinds of files possible no charger or batteries necessary

What are the quality features of ThePhotoStick Omni?

There are no references to quality seals or special quality features on the manufacturer's website. The manufacturer promises that ThePhotoStick Omni is compact so that it fits into any trouser pocket or handbag. Thanks to the universal plug, ThePhotoStick Omni can be connected to a wide variety of mobile phones. The manufacturer is convinced of the quality of its product. For this reason, they offer a 60-day money-back guarantee. The guarantee starts on the day of delivery. During this time, you can see for yourself the advantages of ThePhotoStick Omni. If you are not satisfied, you can simply return the stick to the manufacturer.

It is not known whether ThePhotoStick Omni is manufactured in the EU or in the USA. However, this is not important for the quality and durability of the stick. You can choose ThePhotoStick Omni according to the memory size you need. The stick is available in a wide range of colours. If you buy several sticks at once, you can keep them tidy by storing them in a drawer or bag. This makes it easier to find photos and videos. Unlike classic USB sticks, the one-click system is much faster to use. The universal plug also offers many advantages. USB sticks can only be used for end devices such as PCs or laptops. These sticks cannot be used for photo and video storage. For this purpose, ThePhotoStick Omni manufacturer supplies a plug that can be used for a wide variety of mobile phones.

General ThePhotoStick Omni reviews

The principle of ThePhotoStick Omni is very simple. This means that the small photo and video memory can be used by everyone. After connecting to your end device, the Omni Stick recognises the photo and video memory automatically. One click should be enough to start the synchronisation of the data. The stick is available in a wide range of memory sizes. If you like to take photos or you have already collected a lot of data on your PC and tablet, you should opt for a larger storage medium. This way, your ThePhotoStick Omni will not quickly reach its limits. Thanks to the Plug & Play system, you don't have to spend a lot of time on storage. The photo and video memory of your device is transferred to your ThePhotoStick Omni in no time at all. Afterwards, a backup of the missing data is possible within a very short time.

Many buyers of The Photo Stick are very positive about the handling and the storage options. This makes a good impression on prospective customers. The one click is always ready for use. The stick does not require a download and does not have to be installed in a complicated way. It should also be easier for people who do not want to deal with technology to carry out a backup. Buyers also find the independent search for new files particularly positive. The last videos or photos taken do not have to be selected individually. A small disadvantage is that ThePhotoStick Omni is not suitable for all operating systems. Some users are happy that the stick offers a lot of space and can be used for years to store photos and videos. Visit this product website to see more customer reviews!

Where can I order ThePhotoStick Omni?

You can order the memory stick exclusively from the manufacturer. The product is not yet available on sales portals such as eBay or Amazon. An order form is available for your order, which you can fill out quickly and easily. You can freely choose the memory size. According to the manufacturer, you can choose from the following sizes:

15,000 photos (32 GB)

30,000 photos (64 GB)

60,000 photos (128 GB)

120,000 photos (256 GB)

You can place your order via Discover, Visa, Paypal, American Express and mastercard. Delivery takes only a few working days.

You currently receive a 40% discount on your order. This means that you can currently purchase your photo and video storage at a lower price. The low price makes ThePhotoStick Omni the perfect gift for grandparents and parents. Since the manufacturer offers a money-back guarantee, you don't take any risks with your purchase.

Who is the provider of the product?

You can contact ThePhotoStick Omni manufacturer directly if you have any questions or problems. The following data has been published on the distribution partner for the original product:

Distribution partner:

The GiddyUp Group

20 N. Oak Street

Ventura

California 93001, USA

Website: https://getthephotostickomni.io/

Email: Support @ giddyup . io

You can order the OMNI Photo Stick directly from the manufacturer. The stick is not yet available in official stores. The manufacturer is currently offering a discount campaign and lots of information on the manufacturer's website. The order can be placed quickly and easily using the order form.

General information about photo and video storage

If you want to back up your videos and photos for life, you shouldn't rely on your PC or laptop. Sooner or later, the day will come when it simply won't boot up. As a result, you won't be able to download all your photos and videos. It is therefore very important that you make regular backups to protect all your data. You can choose between a cloud and a stick. While you have to pay monthly for the cloud, there are no additional costs for a stick like ThePhotoStick Omni. The stick is always ready for use and offers you enough space for all your photos and videos. But you can also use it for your music files or important documents. So nothing important will ever get lost again.

Known FAQ about this product

Q: With which devices can you use ThePhotoStick Omni?

A: The stick is suitable for Windows (from Windows 7 SP1), Apple (from OS 10.13), iOS, iPad and Android (up to 6.0).

Q: Which video and photo formats can the stick save and recognise?

A: The stick recognises almost all formats. It not only saves PNG, JPEG, GIF, MOV, MPEG4 or BMP files, but also various Camera Raws, TIFF, ICO and many more.

Q: Which version is the best choice for you?

A: Which version is best for you depends on the type of device you have and your storage capacity. With the 128 GB version you can store up to 60,000 photos. This size is usually sufficient for private use.

Q: How do I start using ThePhotoStick Omni?

A: To use it, simply insert the stick into your device and open the file explorer on ThePhotoStick(R)Windows.exe. Then click on Go. If you are using a mobile phone, start the free app, connect your device and click on the "Save now" button.

Q: Can the stick be used for a permanent backup?

A: Yes, you can use the stick as a backup without any problems. To be on the safe side, you should leave it connected to your PC or use it for a weekly backup.

