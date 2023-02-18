The Ultimate Shopping Destination For A Modern Lifestyle In Noida

Noida, the satellite city of Delhi, is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. The city has emerged as a hub of real-estate activity, attracting investors and homebuyers alike. With the continuous development of Noida and its surrounding areas, the real-estate market has been witnessing a positive growth trajectory.

The Noida real-estate market has also been witnessing an increase in demand for commercial properties, with several office buildings and shopping malls being built in the city. Noida is also known for its modern infrastructure, bustling economy and cosmopolitan culture. The city is home to numerous malls and shopping centers that cater to the diverse needs of its residents and visitors. One such mall that is coming up in the city at Noida Expressway by Saya Group.

An upcoming mall by Saya Group will be a state-of-the-art shopping destination that caters to the modern shopper's needs. With a range of 65% international, 30% national, and 5% local brands, the mall will offer a diverse shopping experience to its visitors. It will be considered as one of the largest malls in the city, spread across 1.4 million sqft. with basement, lower ground, ground floor and 9 floors. It comprises of a range of international and national brands that cater to the fashion, departmental, hyper market, Home & lifestyle, electronics and entertainment needs of its customers.

For entertainment, the Mall will have a 6-screen multiplex cinema with 1,300 seating capacity, that provides an immersive movie-watching experience. It is equipped with the latest sound and video technology and offers a comfortable seating arrangement that makes movie-watching an enjoyable experience.

Mr. Rajeev Dhall, President Sales, Marketing & CRM at Saya Group said, “If you're looking for a place to invest that meets all the standards, this mall is definitely the way to go. Not only do these features improve the mall's efficiency but also reduce the environmental impacts of development on the surrounding community. Investing in this mall by Saya Group means investing in a sustainable future!”

In addition to shopping and entertainment, the mall will also provide multilevel parking space for visitors, making it convenient for those who drive. For those who love dining, mall will have a range of restaurants and cafes that offer a diverse range of cuisines from around the world. From fine dining to casual bites, there's something for everyone at the mall's food court. There will be around 20 fine dine restaurants, 22 food court with 750 seating capacity.

To cater to the fitness needs of its visitors, Mall will also feature a state-of-the-art gym and fitness center at 5th floor. With a range of equipment and classes, the fitness center is the perfect place to stay active and healthy.

When it comes to convenience, the mall's prime location can't be beaten. It is in Sector 129, Noida Expressway, just minutes away from a major public transport hub, and with ample parking space of around 2,84,000 sqft. with dedicated parking for women’s and senior citizens. You'll never have to worry about transport—just arriving at the mall is hassle-free.

But there are other benefits as well: Mall will also offer unparalleled security and sustainability features - from 24X7 CCTV surveillance, car wash, driver room, kids cart, free WiFi etc. with accreditation by British safety council. which keeps both shoppers and investments safe. Whether you're a shopper or an investor, you can rest assured that your time at this mall is well spent in terms of both money and safety.

The mall, designed by a renowned Singaporean architectural company, is a testament to the company's reputation as one of the largest architectural practices in the world. The design incorporates elements of modern and traditional architecture, resulting in a harmonious blend of styles that appeals to a wide range of consumers. The building is designed to optimize natural lighting, reducing their dependence on artificial lighting. With USGBC LEED certification for healthy, efficient carbon and cost saving green buildings.

The mall will be a great place it is the perfect spot for you to invest in retail spaces. Here are a few reasons why it's a great idea:

Location - This mall is conveniently located at the focal point of the city, with easy access to public transport and highways. You will also find popular restaurants, banks and other amenities nearby, plus it will be an ideal place if you want to draw in customers from different parts of the city.

Security - Providing reliable security is important for any property owner or investor, and Saya Group takes that seriously. It employs multiple security guards around the property, as well as external video surveillance to monitor activities 24/7. So, you can rest assured your investment is safe here!

Sustainable - In addition to its convenient location and security measures, Mall is committed to sustainability initiatives.