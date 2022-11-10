The Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In A Bear Market – Cardano, Polkadot, And Big Eyes Coin Thrive Despite The Market Conditions

The last year in cryptocurrency has shown how volatile the market truly is. Take Bitcoin, for example; people celebrated it for hitting an all-time high. Then came the bear market, and the price came crashing down within a short time. As much as you can become a millionaire through crypto, you may lose some money too, unless you make the right decisions.

Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are some of the best cryptocurrencies to have in a bear market, and in this article, you will find out why.

Interestingly, many crypto enthusiasts would have known about Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) since both cryptocurrencies occupy the eighth and eleventh spots on coinmarketcap. The new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes (BIG), is currently in its fourth stage of the presale, and it is worthy of note that it has raised more than $ 6 million.

However, there are still many interesting precepts about these cryptocurrencies, especially Big Eyes (BIG), which is the new cryptocurrency among the three.



Why Are Cardano, Polkadot, and Big Eyes Great Long-Term Crypto Investments Even in a Bear Market?

This is the question on many people’s lips. Let us start with Cardano (ADA). ADA, which is the native token of Cardano, rose to an all-time high in September last year. It went as high as $3. This surge made crypto analysts start to predict that by 2022, the price would go even higher. Unfortunately, the massive dip that it took made people start to reconsider. In fact, the price has dropped by 8% in the last seven days. It is only normal; after all, we are in a world of volatility. However, with the much-anticipated upgrade, developers can now build decentralized applications that can solve real-world problems.

Furthermore, Cardano (ADA) provides a profitable entry into decentralized finance and NFTs. This upgrade will usher Cardano (ADA) into a realm of new possibilities, thereby fostering a profitable investment for many people.

Polkadot (DOT) For Transactions That Take Place Now

Polkadot (DOT) is another cryptocurrency among many people's best long-term crypto investments. Although some will say it is a fairly new cryptocurrency in the market, DOT, which is its native token, has climbed to tremendous heights in the cryptocurrency market.

In August 2020, the price of the Polkadot (DOT) was $2. By September of that same year, it had risen to $6. In November last year, who would have thought DOT would rise to $53? That is almost a 140% increase. Of course, people will take notice. One of the reasons for Polkadot’s success is the adoption of "Parachains." These are different layers of the network that help to speed up transactions. With this, there is no room for network overload, which also helps remove fraudulent investors. The cross-chain feature of Polkadot (DOT) allows users to penetrate different areas of the cryptocurrency market and the metaverse as a whole.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Launches Globally

Last but certainly not least, the new cryptocurrency is Big Eyes (BIG). BIG, its native token, ensures that any centralized authority does not sideline users. It provides an equal distribution of wealth. Plus, it has a cross-chain communication feature that allows users to own NFTs and other digital assets.

The major reason Big Eyes (BIG) is included among the powerhouses mentioned above because of its amazing prospect. Stage 5 of its presale is selling at a record speed, and crypto enthusiasts have said it is one for the future of DeFi as it seeks to correct the issues of decentralization.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

