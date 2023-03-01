Inside the crypto market, new projects are introduced just as easily as some long standing ones start losing value. All of this makes it a tough job to pick the best investment opportunities throughout the year without regretting it. Only a handful of crypto enthusiasts can properly identify which project is a lost cause and shift to better alternatives. An ideal example of this is STEPN, a move-to-earn crypto project that started off as a promising buy. But recently, STEPN lost its grip on the market and was replaced by Fight Out, an emerging M2E presale.

There could be more than one reason for any crypto project losing value as quickly as STEPN did. Similarly, the Fight Out project has several reasons to be ruling over the Move-to-Earn crypto category while in its presale phase. Despite being newly introduced to the world of crypto, the M2E category has managed to turn investors’ heads. But there could be only one winner in this and we’re going to explain why it is FGHT, not STEPN.

Why is FGHT Rallying in Presale as STEPN Loses Value Fast?

Before Fight Out, the move-to-earn crypto category only recognized STEPN as a revolutionary project that rewarded individuals for fitness activities. But being just a web 3 lifestyle app did not work for STEPN and its team as they lost value. There are signs indicating that buying STEPN wouldn’t be profitable for a long time due to the incoming price resistance.

At its best, STEPN is good enough to reward users by tracking their movement and thus reward them for jogging. But after the launch of FGHT, people realized that the fitness world is far more extensive and demanding.

Fight Out grabbed the attention of market movers who understood what this project is all about. As for the reason why FGHT is faring better than STEPN despite being in presale, we will take a look at their differences below.

FGHT vs. STEPN - At a Glance

FIGHT OUT (FGHT) STEPN (GST) The biggest difference between FGHT and STEPN is their mission. Fight Out is aiming to improve the health and lifestyle of its users by revolutionizing the fitness industry. STEPN’s mission is to provide a Web 3.0 lifestyle application to its users. What’s special about its app is that it comes with inbuilt Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements. In Fight Out, users will be competing and earning rewards in the move-to-earn ecosystem. Additionally, Fight Out has an NFT aspect to it that allows one to create NFT avatars that reflect their progress in real-time. STEPN is also based on a move-to-earn model just like Fight Out, but it relies more on Game-Fi and Social-Fi aspects than anything else. In the long-run people would use STEPN as a Web 3.0 UGC platform. Users can buy/sell NFT sneakers, gems, and shoeboxes on supported marketplaces. Fight Out is in the presale phase, which means, the general public can buy its native token, FGHT at the lowest price. But this project also offers other exciting rewards such as presale bonus and REPS token, an in-game currency for using the platform. STEPN, on the other hand, is currently in the public beta phase, and it's official whitepaper is still undergoing changes. Its game token is called Green Satoshi Token, or GST, its governance token named Green Metaverse Token.

Now that the differences between STEPN and FGHT are clear, it is time to check out why the latter M2E crypto is making such waves in the industry.

6 Facts Supporting Fight Out Presale Rally

Expert team

The founding team behind any project plays a vital role in its success as they lead it all the way. Similarly, the team at Fight Out consists of fitness and combat sports enthusiasts with years of experience in this industry. Anyone interested in the concept of Fight Out can contact them to get their questions answered and properly guided.

Presale bonus

Behind the success of Fight Out presale, there are many reasons, but the most obvious one is the “presale bonus." By investing in the FGHT presale in the current phase, participants have a chance to get up to 67% in bonus tokens. Claiming the bonus presale tokens is easy and simple, but you have to be quick and a bit lucky to get this opportunity.

Multiple backers

A successful crypto project attracts not only retail and individual buyers but also quite a few notable companies as well. When long-standing crypto companies back any particular project, then it is usually taken as a healthy sign for crypto buyers. The Fight Out project has earned many potential backers, including Block Labs, LBank Labs, and Transak, just to name a few.

Worthy Giveaways

Crypto enthusiasts are always looking for more profit even when they are investing in an emerging project. From that perspective, one cannot miss out on Fight Out as there is a huge giveaway going on for one lucky community member. This giveaway gives you a chance to win up to $250k worth of FGHT tokens in return for gaining multiple entries. Simply visit the official website and follow the steps to win.

Future plans

Without careful future planning, there is no way an emerging crypto can survive in the crypto world. Fight Out team members understand this better than anyone because they have shared a highly ambitious roadmap with the community. One look at this roadmap and you would see how far the path of Fight Out leads. Right after the presale conclusion, FGHT will be on a CEX listing drive which would increase prices several fold.

Conclusion

Although the move-to-earn concept is still developing, STEPN losing value is a sign of trouble for investors. Fight Out on the other hand is a worthy alternative which would stop at nothing during presale. Buying FGHT is definitely the best investment advice for crypto enthusiasts.