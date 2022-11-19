Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Shining Trios Of The Indian Wushu Team - Rohit Jangid, Rahul Jangid And Shubham Gora

Shubham Gora earned a bronze medal in the 70kg division and elegantly helped to India winning 32 medals in the Moscow Wushu Championship 2022. Rohit and Rahul Jangid are the finest brother combo in the area of wushu, winning back-to-back medals and propelling our Indian Tiranga to the top of every other Nation's flag.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 3:18 pm

Be courageous when you are afraid and modest when you are victorious. Despite winning several championships, our Wushu heroes Rohit Jangid, Rahul Jangid, and Shubham Gora remain humble and never lose sight of the importance of sportsmanship. Their path from the dirt to becoming a wushu champion cannot be overlooked.

Rohit and Rahul Jangid are the finest brother combo in the area of wushu, winning back-to-back medals and propelling our Indian Tiranga to the top of every other Nation's flag. Their accomplishment is an infinite blessing bestowed by the Almighty on our country, beginning with Rahul Jangid winning a silver medal in the National games and a bronze medal in the junior National games in 2015 and senior National games in 2017 as well as making the quarter-finals of the International Wushu Championship. Rohit Jangid's procurements begin at infinity and go on indefinitely. He won a bronze medal in the Men's 65-Kg Sanshou at the 2014 - 12th Hong Kong International Wushu Championships - Hong Kong.

World Championships (Wkc) - Dublin Ireland 2018 ( Gold Medal) in the same year he also won Bronze Medal in The Men's 65 Kg 9th World International Wushu Championships held at Tbilisi Georgia Silver medalist in the South Asian Wushu Championship in Nepal in 2021, and three-time National MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter.

When Dan Rather says, "Most of the time, the dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you on to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called truth," he accurately describes the role of Sr. Indian Wushu Team Coach Rajesh Kumar Tailor, who is a Guru Vashisht Awardee and also received a prestigious Wushu Sports Awards by the hand of WAI President Sh. Bhupinder Singh.


 

