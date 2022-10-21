SAND Shows Signs Of Wavering – Are These 5 Cryptos A Better Bet

Investing in crypto can be both exciting and nerve-wracking since it is the most volatile financial market in the world with more than 300 million active users. Especially in the ongoing bear market, investors now have to be cautious regarding where they put their money since a huge number of cryptocurrencies have been suffering from the current crypto winter; one of them is SAND, the native token of SandBox.

Despite the utility and future potential of SAND, the token is showing a continuous downward trend in the last 7 days. While investors are witnessing a wavering pattern of the coin, several new projects are emerging that are breaking their own records every day.

We are talking about Tamadoge, Dash2Trade and IMPT, the recent crypto projects that are quite literally revolutionizing the crypto space with their unique features. Not only that, the article will also cover along with three other projects that are coming as quite promising even in the bearish market.

But before we get into that let’s take a look at the current status of SAND and its future potential in the crypto market.

SAND price performance in Q4 2022

According to the latest data, CoinMarketCap is showing the current trading price of SAND is at $0.751489, which is 4.03% down in the last 24 hours. The live market cap of the coin is $1,126,835,548 with a circulating supply of 1,499,470,108 SAND tokens. The coin is presently ranked #46 in the crypto ecosystem, where we can clearly see a constant decline in its price.

Considering the risks of the bear market that has been intensifying over time, SAND isn’t coming as a profitable short-term investment. The price of SAND has decreased drastically in the last month as well – 13.86% – to be precise. Although the downward trend is not exclusive to SAND in the current market situation, we can still consider SAND to be a risky investment, especially in the short term.

Regardless of SAND’s promising potential, we believe there are better investments in the market at present that are not only bullish at present but also hold long-term value.

List of bullish cryptos to invest in this year

● Dash2Trade (D2T)

● IMPT.io (IMPT)

● Tamadoge (TAMA)

● Algorand (ALGO)

● Decentraland (MANA)

Now, let’s take a look at each of these cryptos in detail to get a better idea of the current and prospective investments in the crypto space.

Dash2Trade

Dash2Trade is another recent project that is already grabbing the attention of investors worldwide. The crypto analytics and social trading platform help investors to take decisions based on the trading signals provided. The core of Dash2Trade is the D2T coin, which is an ERC-20 token that allows users to get access to the crypto analytics platform, social trading features, and signals.



The D2T token is currently going through its presale stage 1 and has already raised $390,598.51 so far in just 1 day after launching. Dash2Trade is offering 1 D2T at 0.0476 USDT in the first stage of the presale.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

In the bearish market, IMPT is a revolutionary crypto project that is making the headlines for its ongoing presale and underlying potential. IMPT is the first project that is focusing on the carbon offsetting program directly by helping its users reduce their carbon footprint with the help of blockchain technology. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, which makes it easy to track and trade apart from minting the carbon credits.

The carbon credits are accessible by users upon shopping from selected brands that IMPT ah partnered with as well as from the IMPT marketplace. Upon receiving the credits, users can also turn them into NFTs and sell them in the NFT marketplace. IMPT has partnered with more than 10,000 brands so far, which makes both individual shoppers and corporations reduce their carbon footprint and join this journey for a greener environment. These specific brands generate IMPT tokens upon every purchase that can be further minted into NFTs and be traded on the in-built exchange of the platform.

IMPT has by far raised more than $6 million in funds - $6,230,501.388 - to be precise—in just over a week of commencing its presale. Out of 600,000,000 IMPT tokens, 346,138,966 are already sold, which is making the creators hopeful about the presale being over sooner than it is scheduled.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Next on our list is Tamadoge, another promising project that is turning the heads of investors worldwide. Tamadoge being a memecoin is one-of-a-kind by merging its play-to-earn platform with NFTs and metaverse. The latest addition in the crypto space is a memecoin with utility that sets it apart from pump-and-dump coins like SHIB and DOGE.

In Tamaverse, which is Tamadoge’s own metaverse, users can breed, pet, and train virtual pets to earn doge points. The Tamadoge pets double as NFTs and resemble the Tamagotchi game, one of the 90s well-known hand-held games. Users can trade these NFTs in exchange for TAMA tokens. Every transaction requires TAMA tokens to complete, giving the platform excellent token utilization.

Coming to its recent presale, TAMA has been highly successful by raising around $19 million in funds. Presently TAMA is listed on several exchanges like OKX, LBank, and MEXC, to name a few.

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorland is another promising investment in the bearish market, which is basically a blockchain-based network. The self-sustaining and decentralised network supports a broad range of applications that are effective in the real world as well.

ALGO is currently trading at $0.310941 with a trading volume of $65,159,255 in the last 24 hours. The token is accessible to investors in several exchanges like Binance, Bitrue, OKX, XT.COM, and AAX.

Decentraland (MANA)

Powered by Ethereum, Decentraland is another potential crypto in Q4 2022 where users can create and monetize content and applications. Users can purchase plots, navigate, and monetize them in the virtual world of Decentraland.

MANA, the native token of Decentraland is currently trading at $0.614981 with a circulating supply of 1,855,084,192 MANA coins.

Conclusion

In the current crypto winter, most cryptos are going bearish, and SAND is one of them. However, investors are finding hope in new projects like D2T, IMPT and TAMA that are changing the way the industry has faced cryptos.