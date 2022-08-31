Rocketize Token is This Summer’s New Launch - Here’s Everything You Want to Know

How Profitable are Meme Coins?

Investing in virtual currency has become a hot topic since the introduction on the market of Bitcoin (BTC) best known as the "Father of all Cryptocurrencies" in the second half of 2012.

After that, both organisations and individuals have been spurred to build and release a wide variety of cryptocurrencies onto the market. With the purpose of allowing users to transfer but also make money online. Among Bitcoin and other altcoins built for utility, several coins are developed from and inspired by internet jokes, social media trends or even puns - Meme coins.

These coins may have started out as a joke, but their existence in the financial market and their ability to create profits is definitely not. Dogecoin (DOGE), the first ever meme coin, which is now ranked 11th on Coinmarketcap.com, has a 9 billion dollar market cap. Shiba Inu (SHIB) with just under $7 billion, is currently Dogecoin’s main competitor.

But is it really possible to generate a return with meme coins? It is very possible. Take for instance the 2021 market. In March 2021, when Shiba Inu’s SHIB token was worth a 100-millionth of a US dollar, investors would have gained roughly 8,000 USD for every dollar invested if then sold back in October that same year.

Meme coins are very good options for diversifying portfolios with intriguing and often profitable opportunities. High-risk alternatives sometimes pay off big time.

The meme industry with its one-of-a-kind assets, has garnered a market capitalization of over $40 billion and, according to analysts, it can continue to grow.

What is Rocketiz Token (JATO)

Forget about Meme coins with no utility. Rocketize Token (JATO) is a fresh, innovative and rapidly developing meme cryptocurrency with a focus on decentralised finance (DeFi).

JATO, acronym of Jet-Assisted-Take-Off, is the ecosystem’s native token. Rocketize Token has its sights set on the DeFi market, where it hopes to usher in a new age of retail innovation. The entire system is decentralised and open source. It will operate according to the guidelines established for a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO). The Binance Smart Chain will be employed to store and process the JATO Token.

Its community, the Atomic Nation, will be the driving force behind the protocol which aims to gain media and influencers attention to further propel its growth by fostering partnerships with big and influential brands.

As it launches this summer, find Rocketize Token (JATO) on PancakeSwap and Uniswap and on listings like Coinmarketcap and Coingecko.

Rocketize Token and the Arts

Rocketize Token (JATO) is involved with supporting the arts and fostering a creative environment for its users. The goal is to create a breakthrough crowdfunding method for the community. This will empower content creators and independent artists with new business models that can be deployed via NFTs as well as micro-transaction apps.

NFT Minting Events

These are occasions for Rocketize Token’s Atomic Nation to produce new NFTs. Rocketize Token will employ Web 3 dApp wallets for NFT collectibles generation and storage. It will be possible for users to create trading cards from a collection of favourite memes by simply holding the cards.

The Rocketize Token team is currently developing an extensive shopping infrastructure - The Rocketize Token NFT AGORA (Marketplace) - which will support its meme trading card collection.

Rocketize Token (JATO) is active in the development of memes, graphics art and animation, films, podcasts, and open forums. The content will be available to all users for both recreational and educational purposes.

Rocketize Token will also organise special events, with special prizes, for its community to enjoy and come together.

Rocketize Token (JATO) is entering the cryptocurrency galaxy this summer, with its first ever presale. Stay tuned for more.