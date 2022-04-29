Rahul Sinha (Therrrahul) - An Influencer Who Made His Dreams Come True Merely Through Determination  

Dreams, Determination and Destiny - The story of Rahul Sinha is one that takes us through a journey of self reflection, a journey of inspiration. A middle class kid with a mind filled with dreams who realized if his pursuit is consistent, he can be to the heights where no one has been before. Rahul didn’t just want to pursue the goals to his satisfaction, but he wanted to level himself with the professionals.

School and college turned out to be even more fascinating for this passionate youngster who tried his hand at learning everything! From Guitar to Hip-hop, Cameras and Softwares, Public Speaking and Film-Making - Slowly and steadily Rahul understood that determination is the key to crack any field whatsoever. He has worked as a professional dancer and instructor with professionals from the industry.

Rahul Sinha, as a Science student who then shifted his majors to Economics in college, was still figuring out which field to explore and dive further into when he came across Media. He started recording videos in his phone and that ignited a spark in him - He went on to record, edit and post random cinematic shots on his instagram and with time people around him started to notice. As the quality of content went up, the numbers skyrocketed. His Instagram became a destination for people to find and relate with cinematic artworks and brilliant pieces of creativity. Before he knew, the page was pulling in brand deals and collaborations that he had never imagined. Still at the core of this, what makes Rahul happy the most is the fact that he is able to add love and encouragement in an atmosphere that is devoid of it.

At present, after going through a series of ups and downs, losing close friends, facing gruesome reality headfirst, he chooses to focus on what is ahead of him. Looking back, He said, he doesn’t have a sense of regret or pity but instead its an encouragement to him that he made it this far. Kid from nowhere - now an inspiration to many just through his sheer dedication towards his art.

Sleepless nights, Countless hours, Rigorous work ethic and a plethora of pursuit - the ingredient that builds Rahul Sinha aka therrrahul . This is just the beginning of the story, he is soon planning to start his own production house and agency with the same vision that brought him till here - To become a bridge for people who aren’t afraid of heights, who share the same hunger and passion to reach there!