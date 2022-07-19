Puplabs Fresh Breathies Reviews: Is It Legit? Don't Spend A Dime Before You Read

Do you love pets and have one? If yes, make sure you read this Fresh Breathies Review.

The Bad Breath from your dog is not a normal condition. It is a sign of an unhealthy mouth. A good dental health condition is essential to ensure your pet's overall well-being.

Dogs, being an omnivore, consume both meat and veggies. Their food palette is enormous, and they can consume large quantities of food in a limited time. This will lead to stomach upset and indigestion and cause bad breath in your dogs.

That's where Fresh Breathies come in. Despite being introduced as a supplement for improving your dog's breath, it is also known to improve the overall health of the mouth and dental hygiene in your dogs.

Read this detailed Puplabs Fresh Breathe Review and analyze if it is ideal for your pet.

Puplabs Fresh Breathies

Fresh Breathies was founded by a group of pet lovers dedicated to helping everyday pet lovers like you keep their furry friends as healthy as possible.

Puplabs Fresh Breathies support and reduce your pup's doggy breath. These can be chewed and are delicious. The Fresh Breathies are chicken flavored, and in addition to maintaining the doggy breath, they also aim to support healthy GI function. The Breathies are formulated using natural ingredients to keep your dog's dental health and improve their digestive system.

How does Puplabs Fresh Breathies work on your pet dog?

Puplabs Fresh Breathies works from the inside out to rebalance your dog's gut microbiome. It helps maintain the billions of bacteria in your dog's gut by penetrating all the ingredients. Since it is made of 100% natural ingredients, it eases inflammation and supports your dog's health. The breathies also kill the harmful bacteria, giving rise to an odor in the gut.

What is it made up of?

Puplabs Fresh Breathies are made from natural ingredients that improve your pet's health. Let me walk you through the ingredients one by one.

Premium-grade Champignon mushroom extract

The mushroom extract is the key ingredient of Fresh Breathies as it helps in promoting a healthy microbiome. It is also popularly known for easing up inflammation and supporting cardiovascular health. The Mushroom Extract aids in killing the harmful bacteria in the gut and reduces bad breath to a great extent.

Spirulina

Spirulina is a blue-green algae loaded with chlorophyll and omega-3 fatty acids. Spirulina stimulates your pet's immune system and improves the health of your pet's heart and intestines.

Parsley:

Parsley is a small plant that aids in promoting healthy bone health and reducing joint discomfort. Parsley also acts as a natural breath freshener.

Cinnamon:

A pinch of Cinnamon is more than enough to improve your dog's dental health. It also helps in promoting a healthy bacterial balance in your puppy's mouth for fresh, smell-free kisses.

Yucca Schidigera extract

Yucca extract helps reduce odors from breath, body, and fecal odors. This extract will also improve digestion and intestinal health as it is excellent in mineral absorption.

Why is Puplabs Fresh Breathies a complete solution to improve your dog's breath?

The supplement is designed for dogs of all ages and breed

The formulation consists of the highest quality, natural ingredients.

The Fresh Breathies consist of prebiotic fibers that reverse your dog's digestive system damage.

Manages bad dog breath from inside out.

The Fresh Breathies promote a strong gut and health.

The Breathies shield against age-related health declines and make the dog feel stronger and energized.

How to consume Puplabs Fresh Breathies?

For dogs under 50 pounds, give one soft chew daily. Over 50 pounds, give 2 chews daily. The rule of thumb is one chew for every 50 pounds.

Since your dog's gut is filled with billions of bacteria, it takes time for the nutrients in Fresh Breathies to rebalance the delicate microbiome. So it is advised to feed your dog the supplement for two to three months.

The results will stay for a further period of one to two years.

Side effects:

The natural ingredients will take a day or two to adjust to your pet's

body, during which there might be an inconsistency in stool, although this does not happen to every pet.

Why should you give Fresh Breathies to your pet dog?

Fresh breath is made from natural ingredients, including spirulina, yucca extract, parsley, Cinnamon, and champignon mushroom extract, and does not contain corn or wheat, affecting your pet's health. In addition to improving odor in the breath, you can also enhance your dog's cardiovascular health if the Fresh Breatheis are consumed consistently. The Fresh Breathies is a one-stop solution for your dog's overall health.

Additional tips to freshen your dog's breathe:

Brush your dog's teeth regularly.

Ensure you feed a fresh food diet always.

Make regular appointments with your vet for assessment.

Add a pinch of parsley or coconut oil to your pet's food.

Customer Reviews & Complaints:

Many customers have reviewed their dog's appetite was perfect after consumption of the Breathies. There were many reviews that the customer's dogs had no tummy ache or adverse reaction to the Breathies. Customers reported a significant reduction in bad breath in a week's consumption. Many have also experienced their pet being more energetic than usual.

Pricing:

The Fresh Breathies supplement is available at an affordable rate despite being 100% natural and is much cheaper compared to other pet support formulas released on the market.

For your convenience, let me list the pricing details of the Fresh Breathies supplement:

30-day supply- $49 per bottle (1 Jar)

90-day supply- $39 per bottle (3 Jars)

180-day supply- $29 per bottle (6 Jars)

The supplement is shipped free of cost throughout the USA.

Owing to the vast market demand for Fresh Breathies, there has been a rise in fake sellers selling products with the same name as Fresh Breathies and defrauding customers.

Hence you need to avail of the product only using the official website of Puplabs. Fresh breath is also unavailable in Retail stores and E-commerce stores like amazon.

Always ensure the product's authenticity before ordering and place an order on the official website using the below-mentioned link.

Money Back Policy:

Fresh Breathies comes with a 180-day, 100% Money Back Guarantee. That means if you change your mind about this decision at any point in the next 180 days, for any reason, all you need to do is contact the US-based Customer Service Team or send them a mail, and you will get a refund for your entire purchase. No conditions or strings attached. All refunds will be issued to the original form of payment within seven business days from the date of receipt.

The best news? You don't even have to send the jars back.

Final Verdict On Fresh Breathies Reviews:

After conducting considerable research and understanding the supplement in-depth, Fresh Breathies seems to be an authentic formula that helps eradicate bad odor. Many customers have reviewed the supplement with utmost satisfaction and reported the products are safe for consumption and free from toxins.

Consistent usage of the supplement also builds immunity and improves cardiovascular health. All the ingredients of Fresh Breathies are also clinically tested and approved, which ensures its safety and integrity.

Adding on to the 180 days money-back guarantee, which ensures a complete refund, Fresh Breathies appears to be a genuine supplement worth the try. Since it is 100% natural, it is suitable for dogs of all ages and creeds.

FAQ

Is Fresh Breathies safe for use?

Fresh breath is a 100% natural supplement formula made of clinically tested ingredients free from toxins. Hence it is safe for consumption.

Can Fresh Breathies be consumed in combination with other medications?

Before including Fresh Breathies in your pet's diet routine, check with a medical professional, especially when taking other medications.

What is the recommended dosage of Fresh Breathies?

For dogs under 50 pounds, give one soft chew daily. Over 50 pounds, give 2 chews daily. The rule of thumb is one chew for every 50 pounds.

How long should you feed your pet the Fresh Breathies?

Consuming Fresh Breathies regularly for at least two to three months is recommended for effective results.

Is Fresh Breathies available on other websites?

You can find Fresh Breathies only on the official website. Owing to its demand, many manufacturers have started duplicating Fresh Breathies and selling it under fake names. So you must only visit the official website to place an order.

