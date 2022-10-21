Phentermine Australia Reviews 2022: Is Phentermine 30mg Weight Loss Legit Or Fake Phentermine Before And After Results

Despite all the benefits and weight loss results, Phentermine does not come without risks and side effects. In this article, we will discuss how Phentermine in Australia can be used and the correct method of buying Phentermine in Australia. Click Here to Buy OTC Phentermine

Phentermine in Australia has been long from past many years a short-term yet effective treatment for weight loss when used along with a calorie deficit diet routine and regular physical activity.

We all know low calorie diet and exercising routine are the keystones of the weight loss journey, but sometimes they cannot offer great results. In order to cater this issue, there are certain weight loss drugs that are meant to be used as a powerful support throughout your weight loss journey. One of such drugs is Phentermine, which is one of the most powerful and well-known weight loss drugs all around the globe.

Also, we will discuss the side effects and before and after results of Phentermine

What is Phentermine Australia?

Phentermine Australia is a prescription weight loss drug, which was approved by FDA in 1959 to use as the treatment of obesity. It was approved to be used for short-term, i.e., up to 12 weeks for the people over the age of 18 and are struggling with obesity. However, there are many changes and fusions made in Phentermine formulation since then. In 1990, Phentermine was combined by the drug makers with other weight loss medications and was named as fen-phen. But, after the combination reported to be the cause of cardiovascular issues, both other drugs, dexfenfluramine and fenfluramine; that were used in the combination were pulled out from the market by FDA.

Though, there are some Phentermine combination with other drugs are still available in the market, but mostly Phentermine medication is available under the brand names of Adipex-P , Lomaira and Metermine . Phentermine in Australia is widely known to be used as a weight loss support drug. Perhaps, being a stimulant drug, it is available only with prescription. The chemical structure of Phentermine is quite like the amphetamine, which comes under the stimulant category as well. As, there are many side effects and risks associated with Phentermine, it is considered as a controlled substance.

The intake of Phentermine for weight loss comes with a risk of dependence, and therefore it is necessary to get the proper prescription of a healthcare provider before using Phentermine for any weight loss support. Phentermine in Australia is usually prescribed by the doctors when the person is having Body mass index of 30 or greater. In addition, it is also prescribed for the individuals having BMI greater than 27 and have at least one obesity-related health condition, such as hypertension, high cholesterol or type 2 diabetes.

Phentermine Australia for Weight loss

Phentermine is a prescription-only drug that belongs to the category of anorectics, which are also termed as appetite suppressants. Taking Phentermine helps you in controlling over your hunger and reduced your appetite, thus limiting the number of calories your intake. Over the time, this practice will lead to good weight results on scale. The working mechanism of Phentermine is thought to be acting with the neurotransmitters of the brain.

The neurotransmitters, norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin are the chemical messengers of our body. As the levels of these three will increase, your urge of hunger will decrease, and so as your appetite. Within few weeks, your body will develop a tolerance to the appetite-suppressing effects of Phentermine. However, you can consult with your physician accordingly to adjust the dosage.

Phentermine Results After 2 weeks

Phentermine is an excellent weight loss support and offers great results on scale and body measurements when used along with healthy diet choices and regular workout routine. Many users have experience great outcomes with their Phentermine usage. In this section we will share some real user reviews and results after using Phentermine for just 2 weeks period.

Jessica, FL

A social media influencer shared her two-week weight loss journey with Phentermine. She said, “I am so happy with my phentermine results so far, as I have lost a total of 18 pounds in just 2 weeks. It is insane… but it’s true.” In the first week, she lost 13 pounds of weight with a calorie-controlled diet and regular workout routine. Though, she thought it was all water weight, but her lose sweatshirt was making her feel happier. Later, in the second week she lost 5 pounds on scale, but her body was looking tighter and slimmer in frame. Overall, in 2 weeks, these Phentermine results are just awesome.

Flance, CO,

Another Phentermine user shared her weight loss results within 2 weeks period. She shared that her doctor has clearly told her that she might lose one or two pounds a week. Though, she kept realistic expectations with Phentermine, but the results were far better than that. Within just 2 weeks of using Phentermine, Flance lost 9 pounds on scale. She is beyond happy with the results and is looking forward to continuing her weight loss journey with Phentermine as per her doctor’s prescribed dosage.

Phentermine VS Duromine

Phentermine is a well-known name of the weight loss medication. But it comes under different names in different parts of the world. Duromine in Australia is used as a weight loss treatment for the obese people with the BMI of 30 or greater. Duromine is also called Phentermine, however in Australia it is termed more as duromine.

Duromine in Australia is considered ideal for the overweight people who have tried different lifestyle changes and diets but failed to lose weight. Just like Phentermine, Duromine also works by suppressing the appetite so that the low-calorie intake routine will help in weight loss. The reduced hunger and the feeling of satiety will help the users to stick with the strict diet routine properly. Duromine also offers best weight loss outcomes when used together with a balanced and healthy food choices and regular exercising routine, as an important part of an overall weight loss program.

For a better understanding, we can say that Duromine is the Australian Brand of Phentermine. Duromine capsules in Australia contains Phentermine as an iron-exchange resin complex. Duromine capsules are available in 3 different strengths that are; 15 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg, and are only available with a doctor’s prescription. Though, the usual dose of Duromine is 1 capsule (15 mg or 30 mg) once a day in the morning for most of the patients, but your doctor will decide the best dose for you as per your medical conditions and weight loss goals.

Phentermine 30 mg – Is it too much?

When it comes to Phentermine 30 mg, many got sceptical about the dosage thinking it way too much for the usage. The typical starting dose of Phentermine in Australia is 15 mg to 30 mg, one capsule each day. It is advised to take the Phentermine capsule either as the first thing in the morning, or 2 hours after breakfast.

If your doctor has started Phentermine treatment for you with 15 mg dose, they may increase your dosage later based on your weight loss results and how well your body reacts to the drug. The maximum ideal dosage of Phentermine to be used is 30 mg per day, which is not too much. In fact, Duromine, which is also known as Phentermine in Australia, comes in the strength of 15 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg. It is advised to use the Phentermine dosage that is prescribed to you by the doctor according to your body and medical needs.

Phentermine Side Effects

None of the medication comes without any side effects, and same is the case with Phentermine. This medication is purposely designed for short-term used only, as there are few serious side effects associated with the long-term usage. It is recommended that Phentermine should not be used as the weight loss treatment for more than 12 weeks period and that too only with doctor’s prescription. Following are some common side effects of Phentermine that you might experience with its usage:

Dry mouth, Sleep Troubles, Dizziness, Increased palpitations, Skin Flushing, Exhaustion or Fatigue, constipation, irritability, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, or mild headache.

Besides these, there are some severe side effects that are possible to appear with the use of Phentermine. The serious side effects may include increased blood pressure, metabolic acidosis, increased creatinine levels, suicidal ideation, fetal harm, vision issues, cognitive impairments, and hypokalemia.

It is strictly not recommended to use Phentermine if you have heart disease, hyperthyroidism, glaucoma, liver disease, or severe kidney issues. Also, Phentermine should not be used by the pregnant and breast-feeding women. It is always advised to talk to your healthcare professional before taking any medications that can interfere with your current prescription drugs. Your doctor is the best person to guide you whether Phentermine is safe and appropriate for you.

Where can I get Phentermine to lose Weight in Australia?

If you are in Australia, you must be wondering where to buy Phentermine to lose weight. It is somehow the most searched query over the internet as well. You can get Phentermine in Australia with the name Duromine. There are many stores in Australia that are selling Duromine. Also, local pharmacies and drug stores are you easy stops to buy Phentermine in Australia. However, you can only buy Duromine with legal prescription from a doctor.

You can also buy Phentermine in Australia online, but this asks for a prescription as well from a certified doctor. On the other hand, don’t waste your time searching for Phentermine buying options at Amazon, GNC, and Walmart as they are no longer selling Phentermine after the FDA warning regarding selling it without prescription. In addition, we would suggest that you can go for Phentermine over the counter alternatives instead. These OTC Phentermine supplements can be purchased from many stores, and nobody will ask you for a prescription as well, as they come under dietary supplements category.

Can I Get Online Doctor Prescription for Phentermine in Australia?

It is important to known that Duromine; which is the Phentermine in Australia, is listed on the Schedule V medication list in Australia. This means, it can only be purchased if you present a legal prescription from a licensed doctor. The use of this medication is only permitted under the supervision of a healthcare professional. Though, it is quite easy to fix an appointment with the doctor to get the Duromine prescription. However, if you cannot go physically to the doctor, you can get an online doctor prescription for Phentermine in Australia.

The online prescription facility in Australia will allow you to get assessed with Australian registered doctor. You must simply fill out an assessment and the registered doctor will evaluate whether the Phentermine/Duromine is a suitable treatment for your weight loss. If approved, the doctor will pass on a prescription to the associated pharmacy team, who will later fill the prescription and dispatch the medication to your delivery address.

For a better understanding, there is simply no non-regulated way with which you can buy Phentermine in Australia. There are strict requirements and guidelines to follow to attain an online prescription for Phentermine in Australia.

Phentermine in Australia Before and After Results

Just like USA, there are many people in Australia as well who are enjoying positive weight loss results on their weight loss journey with Phentermine.

Lina, Sydney

“I started using Duromine 30 mg about 3 months ago, I have lost 15 pounds in just 9 weeks. I got these great results by changing my eating habits and aiming to do 10,000 steps a day as part of my daily exercising routine.”

Paula, Adelaide

“I am 44 pounds lighter and all thanks to Duromine. I couldn’t resist sweets and chocolates. I just piled on more and more weight eating high calorie foods. Now with Duromine, I don’t feel hungry all the time and feel so much better about myself. I am really enjoying these changes and my Phentermine weight loss journey.”

Is Phentermine the same as Duromine?

The most common question that we get from the people is this one. Duromine contains the active ingredient Phentermine in its formulation. Phentermine is combined with a resin which slowly release the phentermine so the effect of Duromine capsules will lasts all day for the user. Just like Phentermine, Duromine is used to reduce the body weight in overweight individuals, and it works as an appetite suppressant. The working mechanism of Duromine is like Phentermine, as it directly affects the area of your brain that controls the feeling of hunger, thus controlling your calorie intake. Duromine is same as the Phentermine, and it is also recommended to use it with an overall weight loss plan, which includes a calorie-controlled diet and workout routine on regular basis. Your doctor is the best person to decide whether Duromine is suitable for you. In addition, you can only use Duromine with a legal prescription and as per the dosage prescribed by the doctor.

Phentermine Chemist Warehouse – Buy Phentermine Online Australia

If you are searching for buying Phentermine in Australia, you couldn’t skip the Chemist Warehouse of course. At Chemist warehouse, it is required to have a valid Australian Prescription of Duromine before they ship the medication to your address. There are different price ranges for different strengths of Duromine. You can simply select the relevant prescription and add the item to your cart. Make the online payment and post the valid Australian Prescription for free to their given number.

Bottom Line

If weight loss is your major concern, we would suggest you try Phentermine alternatives instead. You can easily get over the counter Phentermine alternatives without any prescription and fulfil your weight loss needs even on long-term basis. This could save you from the hassle of getting prescription and the worries about the side effects.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.