PhenQ Reviews 2022 - Does This Bestselling Fat Burner Still Tick After 9 Years?

There's a surge in the number of people looking up on the internet for PhenQ reviews 2022. We are not surprised. It's almost holiday season and if you are like most people, you can't wait to get into the best shape of your life before you indulge to your heart's content.

With the right supplementation, you can make sure you shed those extra pounds before the holidays and be ready to enjoy all the delicious food without any guilt. PhenQ is an international bestselling fat burner for close to a decade.

It has been the go-to choice for over 190000 people to reach their target weight. The question is, does it still work? We are sure you have seen fancier bottles with glossier promises. But here's a fact.

PhenQ is one of the most popular and effective weight loss supplements on the market. If you are looking for an honest PhenQ review 2022, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will take an in-depth look at this supplement and how it continues to help people achieve their weight loss goals year after year.

What is PhenQ?

PhenQ is a natural weight loss supplement, that was designed to mimic the effects of Phentermine, a popular prescription drug used for weight loss.

PhenQ contains a powerful blend of ingredients that help to boost your metabolism, suppress your appetite, and give you day-long stable energy levels.

In other words, it is one of the few weight loss supplements that actually works to target all aspects of weight loss.

You see, losing weight is a very individual process. What works for one person, might not work for another. Some people have a rapid metabolism. But they struggle to cap their appetite, which sort of negates the advantage they have.

Others might have a slow metabolism or might suffer from energy crashes while dieting. A cookie cutter weight loss pill will not work for everyone.

PhenQ, on the other hand, is designed to work for everybody. No matter what your weight loss challenge might be, PhenQ can help you overcome it.

How does PhenQ work?

Fat burners can largely be divided into -

Thermogenic supplements which boost the metabolism using a combination of stimulants and other ingredients

Appetite suppressants which help you eat less by curbing your hunger

PhenQ is a combination of both of these. This means that it uses thermogenic ingredients to help you burn more fat, and appetite suppressants to help you eat less.

The result is accelerated weight loss.

The Benefits Of PhenQ For Sustained Weight Management

That of course, is just a dumbed down version of how PhenQ works. If you want to know more about the science behind it, read on.

Capsimax and Caffeine optimize the metabolism

Each one of us has a resting metabolic rate (RMR) and a basal metabolic rate (BMR). The difference in these two is that the RMR is the number of calories you burn while at rest, while your BMR is the number of calories you need to maintain all vital functions.

For example, if your RMR was 1,500 calories and your BMR was 2,000, it means that you would burn 500 extra calories when engaging in physical activity.

Now, most weight loss supplements on the market aim to increase your BMR, which is a good thing. But they often fail to take into account your RMR. This is where PhenQ shines.

PhenQ uses thermogenic ingredients like Capsimax and Caffeine which not only help to increase your BMR, but also help to increase your RMR. This means that you will be burning more calories all day long, even when you are not working out.

Furthermore, Capsimax is a powerful thermogenic ingredient that has been shown to burn up to 12 times more fat than exercise alone. So, if you are looking for a potent thermogenic that will keep the calories burning even when you are at work, or at home, this might be your best bet.

Nopal cactus extract and Chromium Picolinate keep the cravings in check

Cravings are one of the main reasons why people struggle to stick to their diets. When you are trying to lose weight, your body will often send out signals telling you to eat more.

This is because when you cut down on calories, your body goes into starvation mode and tries to conserve energy. This can make it very difficult to stay on track.

PhenQ uses two very effective appetite suppressants - Nopal cactus extract and Chromium Picolinate.

Nopal cactus extract is a type of dietary fiber that helps you feel fuller for longer. This means that you will be less likely to snack in between meals, or overeat at mealtimes.

Chromium Picolinate is a mineral that helps to regulate blood sugar levels. When your blood sugar levels are stable, you are less likely to experience cravings for sugary or high-carb foods.

In other words, these two ingredients work together to keep your hunger in check, so that you can stick to your diet.

With this combo, there's no reason why you cant create a 500-700 calorie deficit without feeling deprived.

α-Lacys Reset® + Capsimax + Caffeine for energy and metabolism

α-Lacys Reset® is a blend of three ingredients - magnesium, cysteine and alpha-lipoic acid. This blend has been shown to boost the metabolism and increase fat burning.

Capsimax is a potent thermogenic ingredient that helps to increase the metabolism and promote fat burning. Caffeine is a well-known energy booster that also helps to increase the metabolism as well as keeps you energetic and motivated to exercise.

PhenQ also contains niacinamide which is a form of vitamin B3. This vitamin helps to convert food into energy, so that you can stay active and energized all day long.

With this powerful combo of ingredients, PhenQ will help to increase your energy levels, boost your metabolism and prevent the normal drop in metabolism that often happens when you diet.

CLICK HERE TO ACTIVATE YOUR DISCOUNT CODE ON PHENQ – LIMITED TIME ONLY

L-Carnitine to shuttle fat cells and cognitive benefits

L-Carnitine or ALCAR is an amino acid that is responsible for transporting fat cells to be used for energy.

When you are trying to lose weight, your body will burn through stored fat for energy. L-Carnitine helps to shuttle these fat cells to the mitochondria where they can be burned for energy.

The best part is that this amino acid also plays a role in cognitive function. ALCAR has been shown to improve memory, focus and concentration.

So, not only will L-Carnitine help you to lose weight, but it will also help you to stay focused and motivated to reach your goals.

As you can see, each one of PhenQ's ingredients plays an important role in weight loss. When you combine all of these ingredients together, you have a powerful fat burner that can help you to achieve your weight loss goals.

PhenQ Ingredients and the science behind it

There are probably thousands of fat burners out there masquerading as “the best”. But not all of them are created equal. In fact, most of them don’t even come close to the results that you can get with PhenQ.

PhenQ is different because it uses a unique blend of ingredients that are backed by science.

Capsimax Powder - Capsicum Annuum Extract, Caffeine and Piperine Extract

Capsicum annuum is a type of chili pepper that contains a compound called capsaicin. Capsaicin is responsible for the “hot” sensation that you feel when you eat chili peppers.

Capsaicin has been shown to increase the metabolism and promote fat burning. There are numerous studies that have been done on capsaicin and its effects on the body.

When clubbed with Caffeine and encapsulated in a time release formula, the effect of Capsimax is amplified manifold.

L-Carnitine

L-Carnitine is an amino acid that plays a key role in numerous bodily functions. One of the most important roles that L-Carnitine plays is in the transport of fat cells to be used for energy.

When you are trying to lose weight, your body will burn through stored fat for energy. L-Carnitine helps to shuttle these fat cells to the mitochondria where they can be burnt for fuel.

Carnitine also regulates cognitive function and plays a role in memory, focus and concentration.

One study found that L-Carnitine was able to improve cognitive function in elderly patients. Another study found that L-Carnitine was able to improve memory and focus in students.

Nopal Cactus

Dietary fiber is a vital nutrient that helps to keep you feeling full and satisfied. It also regulates digestion and promotes regularity.

Nopal cactus is a type of cactus that is rich in dietary fiber. Nopal cactus has been used for centuries in traditional Mexican medicine to treat digestive issues.

In PhenQ, it is one of the key ingredients that increases satiety and works like the best appetite suppressant over the counter.

A study was done to test the effects of Nopal cactus on satiety. The study found that participants who took a Nopal cactus supplement felt fuller and more satisfied after meals than those who didn’t take the supplement.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium Picolinate is a type of mineral that is found in food. It plays a key role in regulating blood sugar levels.

High blood sugar levels can lead to hunger cravings and overeating. By regulating blood sugar levels, Chromium Picolinate can help to reduce hunger cravings and promote weight loss.

Stable sugar levels will help stabilize insulin levels as well.

There have been numerous studies done on Chromium Picolinate and its effects on weight loss. One study found that Chromium Picolinate was able to promote weight loss in overweight women.

α-Lacys Reset®

α-Lacys Reset® is a patented formula that is designed to promote weight loss. α-Lacys Reset® has been shown to increase the metabolism and promote fat burning.

It does this by increasing the levels of two key enzymes: cAMP and cGMP. These enzymes are responsible for regulating the metabolism.

Numerous studies have been done on α-Lacys Reset® and its effects on weight loss. One study combined α-Lacys Reset® with caffeine and found that it was able to promote weight loss, by increasing metabolism and boosting energy.

As you can see, each ingredient in PhenQ is backed by science. PhenQ is a powerful weight loss supplement that can help you lose weight and keep it off for good.

PhenQ Cost

PhenQ is priced at $69.00 for a 30-day supply, which is pretty reasonable considering the kind of results you are looking at. With a 60-day money back guarantee, you can try it and see if it works for you without any risk.

But if we were you, we'd opt for the three month package, because it would take at least that much to get to your ideal body weight and goals.

Also, the three month package provides the best value. It costs $209 and gets you two bottles for free. So, that's 5 bottles for the cost of 3.

That brings down the cost of each bottle to just $41.9. Isnt that amazing?

CLICK HERE TO ACTIVATE YOUR DISCOUNT CODE ON PHENQ – LIMITED TIME ONLY

PhenQ Discount Coupon

From time to time, the company gives out PhenQ discount codes on its official website. You can use these coupons to get a discount on your purchase of PhenQ.

But these coupons generally dont last very long because of the sheer demand for them. So, if you see a PhenQ coupon code, make sure to use it right away before it expires.

You can click below to activate their latest holiday season coupon.

CLICK HERE TO ACTIVATE YOUR DISCOUNT CODE ON PHENQ – LIMITED TIME ONLY

PhenQ Side Effects

As a potential user interested in trying PhenQ, you are probably wondering about PhenQ side effects.

The good news is that there have been no reports of serious side effects with PhenQ. Most ingredients are generally well-tolerated and considered safe for human consumption.

The most common side effects that have been reported are mild and include things like headaches, jitters, and upset stomach.

These are generally very mild and go away on their own within a few days. But if you do experience any serious side effects, please discontinue use and consult your doctor right away.

Also, we recommend that you scrutinize that ingredient list in great detail and look for known allergens to you. Are you allergic to caffeine? Or Nopal? Does dietary fiber cause bloating in your body?

Being aware of your body's reaction to certain ingredients will go a long way in ensuring that you do not experience any serious side effects with PhenQ.

Does PhenQ really work?

Another question that we commonly come across on messaging boards is whether PhenQ really works. Well, we can't really blame anyone for being skeptical about a fat burner.

The dietary supplements industry has a notorious reputation for being rife with scams and shady products.

So, it's only natural that people are skeptical about PhenQ. But when it comes to PhenQ, you can rest your fears to rest. Here's why.

Flawless reputation

If there's one thing in the dietary supplements industry that can quickly separate the wheat from the chaff, its customer reviews.

PhenQ has consistently received overwhelmingly positive reviews from customers all over the world. We will talk more about this in a bit. The brand enjoys a flawless reputation in the industry for over 9-years.

This is extremely rare in an industry that's rife with scams and shady products. So, we consider this to be one of the biggest indicators that PhenQ is the real deal.

Positive customer reviews

As we mentioned above, one of the ways to spot a scam product is by looking at customer reviews.

But its not easy to come across unbiased reviews, is it? Most of page 1 of Google will be dominated by the brand's official website and biased review websites.

This is where messaging boards, reddit and discord channels come in handy. These are platforms where customers can freely express their opinions about a product, without any fear of retribution from the brand.

You'd be glad to know that PhenQ enjoys overwhelmingly positive reviews on all of these platforms.

A quick glance at many PhenQ before and after pictures on these platforms will quickly tell you that this is a product that really works.

Science backed ingredients only

For us, the one thing that separates PhenQ from the rest of the fat burners out there is that it contains only science-backed ingredients.

This means that each and every ingredient in PhenQ has been thoroughly studied and proven to be effective for weight loss in human clinical trials.

You won't find any proprietary blends or shady stimulants in PhenQ. It's far from the caffeine pills which are sold online as fat burners.

There's only as much caffeine in PhenQ as a cup of coffee. All the other ingredients like Capsimax, the amino acids and the blends are all backed by science.

Are there any PhenQ real reviews?

Just like you, we like to do our due diligence and look for PhenQ real reviews before we buy anything online.

Unfortunately, its not easy to come across unbiased PhenQ reviews on the internet. Most of what you'll find online are fake reviews from biased review websites.

These websites exist for the sole purpose of selling supplements and they will say anything to make a quick buck.

This is why we look for reviews from real users on platforms like messaging boards and discord channels. These are platforms where people can freely express their opinions without any fear of retribution.

On these platforms, we found that PhenQ continues to receive overwhelmingly positive reviews from users all over the world.

People have reported great results with PhenQ in terms of weight loss, increased energy levels and improved mood. It is also one of the few dietary supplements that enjoys an excellent repurchase rate.

That's because PhenQ really does work and people see results within the first few weeks of using it.

PhenQ also has a 60-day money back guarantee which further adds to its credibility.

What is PhenQ Meal Shake?

PhenQ has recently launched a new product called PhenQ Meal Shake. This is a meal replacement shake that has been designed to help you lose weight.

The shake comes in two flavors - chocolate and vanilla. Each serving of the shake contains 20g of protein, 5g of fiber and 24 vitamins and minerals.

The brand launched this after receiving feedback from customers who were struggling to eat healthy meals and it was affecting their end results. The PhenQ Meal Shake is a great addition to the product lineup and we think its a great option for people who are looking for an all-in-one weight loss solution.

CLICK HERE TO ACTIVATE YOUR DISCOUNT CODE ON PHENQ MEAL SHAKE – LIMITED TIME ONLY

PhenQ Reviews - What we think about this bestseller

PhenQ is one of the few fat burners on the market that really does work. It has a great formulation that is based on science and it enjoys overwhelmingly positive reviews from users all over the world.

It is a combo fat burner, which means it helps you lose weight in multiple ways. It suppresses your appetite, helps you burn fat and also prevents your body from storing more fat.

The brand also offers a 60-day money back guarantee which further adds to its credibility. If you are looking for a safe and effective fat burner, PhenQ is definitely worth considering.

P.S - Use the discount coupon before it runs out of stock. Good luck!

CLICK HERE TO ACTIVATE YOUR DISCOUNT CODE ON PHENQ – LIMITED TIME ONLY

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.