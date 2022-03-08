New Age Businesswoman Palak Puri Ghosh Empowers Women To Shatter Their Glass Ceiling

Despite advancing global commitments and efforts towards gender equality and women empowerment, the hard fact is that majority of the women of the society worldwide have to make the hard choices and difficult sacrifices every day. Even though a lot more is happening in favour of women today than ever before, there is still a long way ahead. Despite social challenges, the number of successful businesswomen is at its all-time high. One such new-age businesswoman touching lives with her word wizardry is Palak Puri Ghosh, Founder of Pen Paper Paradise and Pen Paper Paradise Academy.

Hailing from Kolkata, the city of joy, this young prodigy believes that “Empowered Women Empower Women”. She says her power comes from her mother, Sonia Puri, who taught her how to keep her feet grounded, but her head and standards high, who taught her how to draw her own wings and fly, who taught her that her limit is not the sky, who taught her no matter how many times you fail, give it another try.

When asked what prompted her to begin her journey as an entrepreneur, she said, “At the beginning of my career, I worked with a Big 4 consulting firm for about 2 years as an auditor. I noticed that even though the leadership had a written commitment on the representation of women in every department through all ranks, an unconscious, sophisticated and subjective gender bias was practised at all levels.”

“Men were considered a safer bet when it came to appraisals and promotions apprehending a service break coming from woman employees for various personal reasons like pregnancy and marriage. I realized that while most corporations are grossly committed to representing gender diversity in their organizations through their policies and hiped press releases, in no way does that reflect through their mindsets, actions or environments.”

“This prompted me to quit my job, dig deep into my heart, find my passion for writing and pursue it till death do us apart. This is how Pen Paper Paradise, a content development and content marketing firm, was born.”

She says that her journey has not been easy. She had zero industry knowledge, zero contacts, zero marketing and selling skills. All she had was a mind, body and soul of a passionate writer and marketer that had learnt how to keep her feet grounded but her head and standards high, how to draw her wings and fly, how to remember that her limit is not the sky, how to start again and give it another try.

When asked about the gender diversity in Pen Paper Paradise and Pen Paper Paradise Academy, wordsmith Palak smirked and said, “Pen Paper Paradise and Pen Paper Paradise Academy both are unconventionally women-centric in terms of work ethics and gender diversity. As a matter of fact, more than 80 per cent of our employees and more than 90 per cent of freelancers in our network are women.”

When asked what your number one woman-centric work ethic is, Palak replied, “We Give You Flexibility You Give Us Efficiency”. She added that this single work ethic has tremendously empowered lives on their work desks. It has empowered women working with us facing serious social shackles to become independent breadwinners. This includes homemakers, young mothers, women with a disabled or dependent family member, students who want to raise funds for higher studies, divorced or widowed women and elderly women.

On asking her about her significant endeavours so far and her vision ahead as an entrepreneur, she said that Pen Paper Paradise is a creativity and result-driven one-stop shop for all your content writing and content marketing needs. It has worked with over 400 SMEs and corporates. Some of its recent edtech clients include BYJUS, Vedantu, Prepp, and AskIITians. Pen Paper Paradise’s Client base map to a variety of industries and countries. It is committed to bringing radical business growth to businesses worldwide with the power of quality content creation and innovative content marketing.

Palak further added that skill transformation for herself and her employees was a major challenge when she started as an entrepreneur. As a content strategist and specialist, she has developed over 17 training programs single-handedly for her employees to bridge skill gaps within the company. This is what prompted industry visionary Palak Puri Ghosh to launch Pen Paper Paradise Academy in 2022. It is a data-driven skill transformation platform that offers high impact, high in demand, expert-authored courses. These skill-focused courses are designed to deliver exhaustive, intuitive and immersive learning experiences. It is committed to helping you “Learn Right and Earn Right”. Pen Paper Paradise Academy is on a mission to bridge the skill gap worldwide in the digital space.

To conclude, Palak Puri Ghosh said, “I am not here to fit in a man’s world, I am here to help make the world fit enough for women.”