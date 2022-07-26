Neelkanth IVF Celebrates The World IVF Day

The 25th of July is celebrated as World IVF Day, marking one of the most significant developments in the field of reproductive medicine.

Infertility affects couples everywhere, which is particularly pronounced in developing nations like India. In India, one in four couples who are of reproductive age struggle to conceive. Most couples are reluctant to discuss their reproductive concerns openly since it has a lot of emotional and social stigma attached. This hampers the possibility of timely diagnosis and treatment. Thanks to technological advancements, we can now successfully treat the majority of infertile couples, provided they seek treatment in a timely manner. Because the field is constantly growing, newer approaches provide us a better understanding of the causes of infertility and more efficient strategies to address these issues.

The largest advancement in the field of infertility treatment came with the birth of Louise Brown in England on July 25, 1978. Scientists from around the world have been working feverishly to find ways to overcome infertility challenges. After years of work, she became the first child ever to be born in the world following a successful IVF procedure. Since then, other "Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART)," including IVF and other cutting-edge methods, have emerged. Every year on July 25th, World IVF Day is observed to commemorate the greatest advancement in reproductive medicine to date. Although IVF has been used in the medical profession for a very long time and has continued to advance and get better, it is still shocking to learn that some individuals have misgivings about it. They believe it to be a very difficult and convoluted process that will take a very long time, and they have their doubts about the results.

“IVF technology has advanced great deal since 1978. It is continuously evaluated and improved through the introduction of newer techniques and technology that give us a better understanding of the causes of infertility and enable us to address those causes more successfully,” says Dr. Simi Sood (Director, Senior Consultant Reproductive Medicine & Fertility Specialist, Neelkanth IVF. She further explains that the spread of knowledge about IVF technology is still in its infancy. Because the term test tube baby is more common among them, many people have reservations about the naturalness of the entire process. “Today is World IVF Day, which Neelkanth IVF is happy to honour. We put in a lot of effort to inform people about how natural an IVF baby is born and how easy it may be to provide happiness to childless families using this technology. Our goal has always been to increase awareness of infertility, fertility preservation, and a variety of scientific treatment options (ART) so that Neelkanth IVF can provide patient-centric, high-quality healthcare.” she concludes.

About Neelkanth IVF

Neelkanth IVF, which began as a small clinic in Udaipur, has scaled to new heights with centres in Jaipur and Kota. The centres have integrated a state-of-the-art closed working Modular Lab with highly advanced technology and equipment to provide fertility solutions such as Primo Vision- Time Lapse Embryo Monitoring System, ICSI with IMSI for best sperm selection, Oocyte Spindle View (OSV), Laser Assisted Hatching, Advanced Sperm & Embryo freezing, Surgical Sperm Revival (TESA, PESA, M-TESE).

For more information, click here