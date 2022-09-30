Mruga Umrania On What Keeps Her Going In Life, Apart From Her Art As An Actor And Model

The many lifestyle changes she has brought into her life and her inclination toward fitness have turned her into a more committed professional, she says.*_

Isn’t it surreal to learn about all those who never leave a stone unturned in doing things unconventionally in their careers and endeavours in life? Well, there are tons of talented beings working across a myriad of industries in the world who have done exceedingly well in their sectors, but among them, only a few of them have stood distinctive from the rest in many ways. These individuals stand different for their commitment to their work and the relentless passion with which they walk their way up to the top in their respective niches. The world is aware of how challenging it is for people to do that in the entertainment realm; still, high-performing artists like Mruga Umrania have paved their way for success in the industry on their own.

However, as people know how things can get tougher each day in the industry, looking at how saturated the entertainment sector has become worldwide, it is also essential for artists to focus their energies on other important activities that can help them remain sane amidst the chaos and keep boosting their confidence at every step of the way. Speaking on the same, Mruga Umrania, who has worked in various music videos and films like Manto (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and the recent Liger (starring Vijay Deverakonda), says, “There can be activities and hobbies that artists can develop and work upon to become more confident and stay determined on their paths for reaching their desired goals in life. I made the conscious decision to also focus my energy on dancing, yoga, and fitness. All these physical activities give me the self-assurance that I need to keep walking my path. While, for my mental well-being, I focus on improving my lifestyle and wellness.”

Actor Mruga Umrania (@mrugaumrania), the BSC graduate and the one who started her career as a model, considers herself a spiritual soul and advocates vegetarianism. She can’t emphasize enough how essential it is for budding talents in the industry to always have a positive mental fortitude, follow their hobbies and passion and focus their energies even on spiritualism and fitness to not just improve their craft as an artist but also better themselves as individuals.