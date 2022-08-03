Most Profitable Cryptocurrency With 100x Gains

After some dramatic changes that affected the crypto market in the past few months, it is obvious that buyers would love to know which is the most profitable cryptocurrency. Clients will want to buy crypto tokens regardless of the changes and instability for many reasons. It is one of the most attractive and favorable decentralized ecosystems. Not depending on the government, fiat currencies, or any other official body, crypto is still one of the most payable investments.

Most Profitable Cryptocurrency- Overview

It is not easy to define the most profitable cryptocurrency, knowing that all of them change their value over time. For some of them, value changes rapidly in 24 hours. On the other hand, choosing the most affordable, stable, and safe currency is important if you want to invest safely and in the long term. So, creating a list of the safest currencies to invest in is challenging but represents the stage of the crypto market at the moment.

Battle Infinity

Although based on the gaming platform, Battle Infinity is one of the most popular play-to-earn multiple battle games. Combining gaming, DeFi, and NFTs, it is surely one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies you should consider. The creators have imagined it as a special ecosystem that provides different options to players, creators, and artists. The games are integrated into the IBAT Battle Arena with their Metaverse world. If you are not quite interested in playing games, you can still participate in this model, though. You can explore virtual reality through this game, interact with other players, watch other players, or perform along with them. After all, you can create your own avatar and details inside the game, becoming an artist that sells creations as a type of NFT token. All the above makes amazing space for investors.

If you are more for a classic battle game, you will get it through the IBAT Premier League. You can play with other players online, using Battle Infinity's built-in marketplace, taking benefits from a decentralized and transparent process. All you create through the game, you can sell on a special market as an NFT. You can also upgrade your avatar by using other players' creations or make your space for the game. The platform allows advertising, too. If you want to become a player, you will need to join Battle Infinity's Telegram group for 20% of the total $IBAT supply and use the advantages of upcoming presales and earn money.

How to buy Battle Infinity (IBAT) in presale step-by-step guide

The process is slightly different from buying other cryptocurrencies. Finally, the pre-sale is handled directly by the publisher, on the pre-sale platform specially created for this purpose . Experience has shown that with the following steps you have IBAT tokens in your wallet in less than 10 minutes .

1. Open the Battle Infinity pre-sale website

First, the crypto investors visit the Battle Infinity pre-sale page. Here the crucial windows open immediately.

2. Buy Binance Coin

The IBAT Coin is designed as a BEP-20 token and runs on the Binance Smart Chain. This means that one must own Binance Coin in order to buy IBAT. If you have this in your wallet, you can proceed directly. On the other hand, one should first buy BNB – for example via the online broker eToro, which does not charge any commission and allows a crypto purchase in less than 10 minutes.

3. Connect wallet to Battle Infinity

The next step is to connect the wallet to Battle Infinity. This is possible with the Metamask Wallet or the Walletconnect function. It is important that the corresponding wallets have been switched to the Binance Smart Chain.

4. Select the desired amount of IBAT and complete the purchase

Now select the desired amount of IBAT. You can see directly how many Binance Coins are required. For example, if you want 250,000 IBAT tokens, you have to invest around 1.5 BNB. One last click on “Buy IBAT” and the purchase is complete.

Tamadoge

For those who remember the popular game where owners have fed and cared about the virtual pet, Tamadoge is one of the versions of it. This time, the version is much more playable and stable, so you can invest in your virtual game. The currency is young, launched in July 2022 as a deflationary cryptocurrency. The users battle to climb up the leader position by gaining Dodgepoints. At the end of the month, they win from the monthly Dodgepool. Your Tamadoge becomes stronger each time you watch him, and you also have a job to look after them and never leave them alone too long.

The maximum supply of this token will be 2 billion, where one billion is in circulation, and 400 million is unminted and reserved for exchange listings. Another 600 million will be available for minting over 10 years. All should provide a long lifespan for this token and promise power to the Tamadoge project. It is a decentralized financial payment network that could rebuild and change the way of using a traditional payment stack on the blockchain. The model uses fiat-pegged stablecoins thanks to the algorithm stabilized by its reserve currency, TMD. It should ensure programmable payments and open financial structure development.

Lucky Block

Lucky Block is a global NFT competition platform made as a special ecosystem, focused on fairness, transparency, and randomness via smart contract. Nobody can predict the prizes, predefine or manipulate it, internally or externally. The competition is globalized, so you can play it with the player widely. It is sure that you can consider it the most profitable cryptocurrency to invest in, thanks to its popularity and token price that increases significantly in a short time. Although the platform was launched in January 2022, the price impressively jumped by 3.200%, from $0.00015 per token to $0.005 per token.

Lucky Block is branded as the number one NFT Competitions Platform, as the only place where you can enter to win prizes and get rewards for holding Lucky Block NFTs. All wins and prices you can get after buying an NFT, and all competitions have an associated NFT collection. Depending on the price, it could be wary in size, so winning prizes will be lower, and higher odds get more valuable prizes. The highest prices could be very attractive, like $1 million in Bitcoins or Lamborghini. Lucky Block uses NFT Launchpad, where you can buy NFTs, and on the platform, you can receive daily price rewards equal to 1% of the profit pool of the competitions. After the end of the competition, NFT owners get price draws. Although the platform does not have a charitable giving code in its design, giving to charities is planned from time to time.

They have planned to make Platinum Rollers Club NFT holders, which automatically enter into a weekly Platinum competition, exclusively open to these holders. They also get free entry into all the designated Platinum NFT prize competitions, also applicable after the NFT competition has been launched. Tickets for the main prize draw cost $1, and the minimum purchase is $5 for the holding value at $500 24 hours before the jackpot draw can claim one free ticket. Free entry to the draws is available via return of postcard, while NFT holders get free entry to the NFT draw in perpetuity. Lucky Block's native token is BLOCK.

Lucky Block is being added to exchanges as well, and it’s now on Lbank. You can join below, and earn $255 in bonus to buy Lucky Block.

Deficoins

If you are looking for the most profitable crypto to invest in, Deficoins could be a good choice, too. As a DeFi Swap native token, it comes from the platform that offers stake, swapping, and yield framing services. The currency was launched in May 2021 but grew to the highest levels for a very short time, with the price 300% higher than on an intraday basis. Since the price is tied to the popularity of DeFi Swap, a new decentralized exchange, investors can use tokens to swap into other currencies in a decentralized manner.

Taxes are 10% for buying and selling DEFC, but only for the right position. Half of the taxes currency is given back to the holders as a reward. The other half comes to the DeFi Swap's liquidity pool. It provides stability to the total value of around $200 billion during the first quarter of the year. The coins currently have over 6,000 members in one safe and heavily controlled community.

Bitcoin

There is no person that does not know about Bitcoin currently. Being the first currency that the world has heard of and the model of investing that moved the boundaries, Bitcoin is still a currency to invest into. However, this model is more than the most profitable cryptocurrency. It is built on a decentralized peer-to-peer network and has become a standard for cryptocurrencies. In terms of market capitalization, user base, and popularity, it leads the pack of cryptocurrencies. The market cap is estimated at $370 billion, and the currency runs on a blockchain. It is extremely safe and secure from fraudsters due to the fact that additions to the distributed ledgers must be verified by solving a cryptographic puzzle, a process called proof of work. The price jumped by 3,780%, from $500 in May 2016 to $19,400 in July 2022.

Ethereum

Along with Bitcoin, Ethereum is a model for investing in crypto easily, expecting great growth in years to come. It is a blockchain platform and a cryptocurrency, which provides smart contracts for automatic execution when conditions are met and non-fungible tokens. This currency also had tremendous growth of 9,509%, from $11 in April 2016 to $1,057 in July 2022. The market cap is $128 billion.

How does cryptocurrency change the system?

With crypto, people can become millionaires or poor overnight. As if it is not challenging and exciting enough, there are new and more popular currencies in the market every day. However, many people are interested in investing in this popular model of purchasing an interesting way of investing. It is important to say that most of the cryptos actually support and keep a stable financial market. Thanks to the investments, they inject a very important substantial element of speculation into the market. Bitcoin has made a path for a limitless number of cryptocurrencies, allowing you to double and triple your investment in a short time. After many countries have set the regulations and institutional adoption, currencies are expected to reach impressive levels in the coming days.

Is investing in cryptocurrencies a smart move?

After the storm that affected the cryptocurrency market this year, it is a logical question if investing in crypto is smart. Also, it is difficult to choose the most profitable cryptocurrency, stable enough to keep our investment safe. Many investors came back to crypto, relying on some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in, choosing the model that is most favorable to them. Although many of us could feel disappointed or suspicious about investing in crypto in the long term, there are signs that promise a good future for cryptocurrency.

How the cryptocurrency market will change

As in many other economic factors, changes in the cryptocurrency market are hard to predict. However, many experts claim that crypto is one of the safest investments in the long term. It should be one of the fastest-growing markets in years to come. Thanks to the Blockchain, developers have created a technology that enables the existence of cryptocurrency. Also, you surely know that many established cryptocurrencies on the market have opened the door for new currencies, which are more than 10000 at this moment. All of them have appreciated in value radically.

Conclusion

Defining the most affordable and safe cryptocurrency for investing is difficult, but we can read some clues that recommend the best model for investing. Along with well-known currencies like Bitcoin, you can choose among the new and smart models with different platforms and programs. Now you can choose between investing in the NFT global competition platform or a virtual pet that you need to grow and watch occasionally. When choosing the most profitable cryptocurrency, you need to look at the price growth in the past few years.

