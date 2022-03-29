Meet Mohammed Nagaman, The Man Behind The 'International Iconic Awards'

The self-motivated and driven entrepreneur believed in his dreams and efforts and brought much glory to the industry.

There have been tons of success stories in this world, but do all of them have gone ahead in turning heads? Well, across multiple industries of the world, a few incredibly talented beings have always shone brighter than others. This is because they worked towards solving a problem, something that the industry they chose to be a part of, needed. This led them to become pure success stories, standing tall and unique in their sectors. We couldn't help but notice the rise of one such exceptional professional and entrepreneur named Mohammed Nagaman Lateef, an Indian Mangalorean guy who has done immensely great both in India and in the Arab world.

Mohammed Nagaman is the mind behind International Iconic Awards which is all about celebrating the talents of iconic actors and performers from all over the world under one roof. Bringing this idea into fruition, Mohammed Nagaman immersed himself in the world of business and entertainment and made sure to thrive off of his passion and pure intent to honour real talents in the industry. The award show has completed 7 seasons already and now is ready for organizing its Season 8 in Mumbai, India. The creative guy recalls that it all started from Singapore with Season 1, followed by Season 2 in Dubai. However, the problems arose when not all actors could travel internationally, and since he noticed how more actors were from India, he organized it in Bengaluru, India.

They managed to get 30 actors from Mumbai and big names from the South industry with 7000+ public. After much success, the team under the leadership of Mohammed Nagaman then decided to organize it in Mumbai with Season 4, where they managed 50+ actors and continued in the city with Season 5 with 80+ actors. Season 6 was tough because of Covid, but things still turned successful with 100+ actors. Season 7 was held in Sahara Star, Mumbai, with 125+ actors from across India. With the upcoming season, the team is thrilled yet again for all that they are planning to do.

Mohammed Nagaman, the youngest and the first Indian Chief Executive Officer in Saudi Arabia and the whole of the Arab world for Gold Tower Group, working since 2014, continued his studies and also worked around his pursuits of making his name prominent. He has even produced several movies, which enthralled people at the Cannes film festival. Also, under Iconic Productions, his production house, he has given hit songs. So far, over 350 actors have joined from Indian television, international television, the Marathi industry, Bollywood, and Hollywood.

The passionate guy mentions how from the very beginning, he used to watch movies and was in awe of some of the actors. However, not all his favourites ever got awarded for their work. This developed the motivation in him to create International Iconic Awards (@internationaliconicaward) to honour all those who really deserve it.