Mildenhaus teams up with KSHMR and Timmy Trumpet for new single 'Ininna Tora'

Mildenhaus AKA Stefano Milo di Villagrazia is a Italian Brazilian DJ and producer, singer and songwriter. Before entering the electronic dance music space with labels like Spinnin and more, he was a frontman of a rock band which helped him polish his skills tremendously as a musician.

Throughout his life Mildenhaus was surrounded with music. But his journey as a musician kicked off when he got a guitar at the age of 10.

Mildenhaus’s latest track “Ininna Tora” is the stuff of dreams for him. For this track he has collaborated with some big names like KSHMR and Timmy Trumpet. This is Stefano’s second track under Spinnin Records and both the tracks have had some big names. This track features excellent head-bopping lyrics courtesy of Mildenhaus and pay trance beats created by Timmy Trumpet and the Indian Origin DJ/Producer KSHMR.



Mildenhaus has received overwhelming support through a Radio Show feature and live support from Blasterjaxx, Tiesto, W&W, Spinnin’ Session, DVLM, Mariana Bo etc. After massive collaborations with KSHMR, Timmy Trumpet, and DJs from Mars e Le Pedre on Spinnin Records, Mildenhaus is ready to bring the guitar on stage and on his next upcoming tracks!