MICL Group - A Legacy Of Over 5 Decades In Delivering World-Class Infrastructure And Real Estate Projects

Mumbai, October 6: MICL Group, a Mumbai-based pioneer in real estate and infrastructure development has cemented itself as the leader in innovation, timely delivery, and fostering excellence. Founded in 1964, the Group began its journey with industrial contract projects, including the first private Indian international port - the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal for DP World - in Navi Mumbai in 1997 and has since bagged multiple infrastructural projects such as the Mundra Port, Chennai Port, Vallarpadam Port, and Pipavav Port. MICL Group continues to work with MNCs such as PSA, Godrej, DP World, Adani, and Tata Housing. As the foremost name in the infrastructure industry with more than 18 million sq.ft. of construction underway, MICL Group over the last decade has also dedicated its expertise and pursuit of excellence to the development of real estate.

MICL Group successfully entered the capital market with listings on both NSE and BSE in 2010 with an over-subscribed IPO, worth the size of 141.76 Cr. Currently, the holding company is debt-free with a consolidated net worth of Rs. 860 crores as on March 2022 and a proven track record of strong profitability. Taking their expertise ahead in the real estate space, MICL Group ventured into Real Estate Development in 2012 with its first residential development project 'Aaradhya Tower' in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Thereafter company took many single towers and multi-tower large complexes and township projects in combination with redevelopment, acquiring land parcels or through a revenue sharing model.

Subsequently, after the joining of Mr. Manan Shah in 2013, the Managing Director of the company, the real estate business has witnessed a meteoric rise and contributes over 60% of the total company revenue. Under his guidance, the real estate giant established itself as the ‘possession specialist’ by delivering projects on time and constant commitment to designing elevated lifestyles with the highest level of craftsmanship and unparalleled service through trust and transparency. Further, Manan’s contributions were also recognised through awards such as Maharashtra’s Pillar of Strength, 2022 (Maharashtra Bal Stambh Award) and Iconic Young Achiever, 2021 (Times of India).

Throughout all the projects, MICL’s real estate division maintains fervour to develop landmarks matching global standards and making each project a masterpiece. With the goal to craft quintessential lifestyles by innovations and setting new benchmarks. The company has been constantly delivering top-notch infrastructure experiences.

To offer the best-in-class experience to its customers, the company has invested in and continues to improve formwork systems such as MIVAN and STEN. Additionally, in the span of 10 years since entering the real estate industry, MICL Group in the real estate space has completed 11 projects before time and has positively impacted more than 2500 families. With~4.5 million sq.ft. of real estate ongoing projects portfolio, each project is designed with thoughtful holistic facilities and state-of-the-art amenities. As a testament to its legacy, MICL Group has won multiple awards such as Best Brands, 2021 (Economic Times); Most Promising Delivery, 2019 (Reality Lion Awards) and many more.

Further, MICL Group has also spread its wings in the demand-generating market of Miami, USA with a strategic tie-up with local and reputed brand partners like the Marriott Group.

About MICL Group:

Founded in 1964, the BSE and NSE-listed MICL Group has cultivated a long-standing legacy and leading position in the industry with over 5 decades of experience, trust and holistic growth. The Group made its mark with a revolutionary, first-of-its-kind international private port in India in 1997 and has since worked on numerous infrastructure projects across the country. The leading developer in India has forayed into the residential and commercial space of real estate development. MICL Group epitomises timely delivery of projects and strives to redefine Luxury Lifestyle.