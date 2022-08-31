Meme Tokens you Should be Holding with Huge Potential Returns- Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Mehracki

Meme tokens have gained importance just like other DeFi tokens over the years. Though meme tokens are based on memes or even internet jokes, they have cemented their position in the crypto space today. Dogecoin (DOGE) was the first meme token. It was created in the year 2013. The idea that the creator - Billy Markus - back then had was to make a cryptocurrency that would be a payment system just to make fun of cryptocurrencies that were gradually becoming popular at that time. Shiba Inu (SHIB) was created later, in the year 2020. The meme token inspired the “Shiba dog theme, " like Dogecoin. The token saw astronomical gains in the following year as investors saw a huge percentage gain.

Mehracki (MKI) is a community token built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, this token, just like Shiba Inu has a more solid use case, and since it is built on Solana (SOL), deploying smart contract is possible. Mehracki (MKI) was developed to reduce user anxiety by generating income for investors and advocating happy moments and activities for people worldwide. One of their favorite things is being one of the contributors to the meme coin revolution and funding events and causes that will make the crypto community feel calmer.

How’s Mehracki (MKI) Different From The Other Meme Token- Utility, Incentives And Real World Application

As the blockchain industry grows more competitive, a token's utility is critical to its success; enthusiasm, buzz, and influential marketing can only go so far. The Mehracki currency, MKI, is used to verify and validate transactions inside the network. In addition, customers and hospitality organizations can use the token as a unit of value exchange.

The majority of meme tokens do not incentivize token adoption. Instead, they rely on community rallying and buzz to drive adoption because there are no incentives. Mehracki, on the other hand, offers various incentives for adoption, even going so far as to gamify milestones to boost loyalty.

Users will not need to exchange or swap MKI for other tokens to pay for goods or services. In addition, holders can be assured of being in charge without worrying about foreign exchange or multiple swap fees, thanks to the extensive network of agreements with hospitality outlets and DeFi-capable NFTs.

Mehracki Feel Good NFTs Promises To Be Different

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, Jay-Z, Jay-Z, and many other celebrities are creating NFT collections. Mehracki holders will receive NFTs as a token of their new spending status and milestone. The higher rarity level will be in an NFT marketplace. NFTs will account for user voting weights in a system built after DAO. Active participation and engagement in the platform affect voting power.

NFTs can be created by tourist attractions, hotels, and restaurants to provide priority reservation bookings, discounts on specific services, and access to customized experiences. The money raised from the sale of these NFTs can be used to renovate their hotels/restaurants or even hire staff to overhaul tourist attractions and their respective hospitality enterprises. This helps businesses build better tourist and vacation memories and an environment free of anxieties.

Wrapping Up

Mehracki is a meme token with massive potential for outstanding growth, just like we’ve seen with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Mehracki might be the next meme token to explode in price with immense hype and its massive utility.

