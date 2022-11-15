Meet The Power Couple Vishu And Saumya - One Of The Top Travel, Food And Lifestyle Bloggers

November 15: There are very few people, who are a great source of inspiration and motivation, simply, by living life their own way. Vishu and Saumya are such people who, although graduated as engineers, yet soon converted their passion for travel, photography, and writing into their full-time profession.

Saumya and Vishu started blogging on “Road to Taste” in 2016 and they are about to complete 7 successful years of their journey together. They are also enthusiastic “Social media influencers” and have been featured in numerous news dailies. In the year 2019, this awesome duo won the ‘Travel Influencer of the Year Award’ at ‘The Earthy Awards’ in Sabah, Malaysia.

The “When” and “How” of ‘RoadtoTaste’ and ‘VishuSaumya’

It all started in 2015, when they got married because of their love and passion for travel. It made them realize and comprehend how their companionship and similar interests could do wonders for them. And how can they urge others to follow their dreams by carving a beautiful and adventurous path for themselves? All of this lay the foundation of two profoundly famous names that we know today, ‘RoadtoTaste’ and ‘VishuSaumya’.

We were lucky enough to have a short conversation with them regarding their achievements so far and goals for the future. Here is what they shared with us.

Q. According to you, what are your most notable achievements so far?

The most notable achievement for me and Vishu is reaching out to millions of people who are none other than our social media family and rousing them to travel and explore just like we do.

Other treasured achievements for us have been: Riding the world’s fastest roller coaster in Abu Dhabi; The time when we were working on a campaign with Incredible India and having a luxurious experience in the ‘Palace on Wheels; having the opportunity to work with various preeminent brands from all over the world, including the State and Country level tourism boards and renowned luxury hospitality brands. Promoting tourism for people have been, at large, one of our most significant and satisfying achievements of all.

All the awards and recognitions and especially the love that we keep receiving from our audience made us realise that we have been putting our efforts in the right direction.

Q. What do you aim to accomplish through blogging?

Vishu and I aim to travel across the globe and encourage our social media family to travel more, by sharing our travel stories. This is the goal, simple yet effective. We strive to render pocket-friendly and convenient travel solutions to everyone. That is why we always share tips and tricks in our destination guides and detailed itineraries so that our followers are able to plan well and make the best use of their time.

As we are managing our professional lives and travel together, we want to help people understand that travelling can be as simple as they want it to be provided they are willing to step out of their comfort zone and experience some of the most exciting and adventurous journeys. As they say, the world is huge and we want to have a good look at it before we say goodbye!

Clearly, these can be the words of true travellers only and thus Vishu and Saumya are recognised among the top travel bloggers in the world. And they even run a thriving Youtube vlog as well, where they share their love for food, fashion and photography.