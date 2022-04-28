Meet Neil Kotecha, A Rajkot Based Businessman Who Is Taking Over Western India’s Real Estate Market

The author of international bestseller on financial success, ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, Robert Kiosaki once said, “It's not how much money you make, but how much money you keep, how hard it works for you, and how many generations you keep it for." For our very own 38-year-old Neil Kotecha who was born in Rajkot, Gujarat, and currently involved in Real Estate, Entertainment and various other Businesses Overseas and India particularly in Ahmedabad. Rajkot and Mumbai.

The motivation to start a business of his own from scratch came after he decided to drop out of college and pursue his dream of creating a prestigious Real Estate company of his own instead of joining his own family business.

Mr. Kotecha’s company NK1 Properties is developing premium commercial and residential Real Estate properties in Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Gandhidham and Mumbai in India and Bushey, Stanmore and Chorleywood in the UK.

Mr Kotecha started real estate and set up his company as soon as he returned from Melbourne, Australia, after deciding to drop his Bachelor’s degree midway knowing exactly what he wanted to do and started a business of his own at the tender age of 18. With his strong vision and determination, the company is currently focused at developing Residential and Commercial Real Estate projects with an estimated area of construction close to 2 Million Sq.Ft. which is currently under active construction and development.

The company also leases out properties to Fortune 500 Brands in the commercial sector namely to the likes of Vodafone, Bank of Baroda, McDonalds, SBI, Tata’s etc.

With a clear vision of expanding the company and transforming it into a Proptech Company integrating 2 of the most promising future prospects and values – Tech and Real Estate,

Mr. Kotecha aims at bringing his vision to life.

The company has built a solid reputation and goodwill based on its clear, consistent and long term commitment on quality and customer focused services.

Having faced a great deal of challenges while singularly setting up a business of his own against his family’s wish and with very limited capital, Mr. Kotecha has made a name for himself and is reaching scaling to new heights with his business endeavours.

The relationship and the network that Mr Kotecha has built over the years is only to one’s envy. You ask him for a favour in Japan or ask him to call up any developer pan India all he’ll do is dial up!



