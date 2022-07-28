Meet Kavit Passary: The Mind And Soul Behind An Emerging Brand- Iron Tailor

The zest and enthusiasm of millennials and Gen Z’s have taken over the current markets and the world. Spreading their magic amidst different verticals and industries, they have left no stone unturned in bringing out the best of their ideas, strategies, product, and services and have delivered desired results on a consistent basis. The economy at large has been provided with a great boost and impetus there by generating umpteen number of work opportunities to millions and contributing to the society. The current next gen entrepreneur has ensured to place his product and strategize in a way that returns has been overwhelming and very encouraging. Let's read about one such emerging entrepreneur taking the fashion industry to the next level with his unique and creative collection of leather bags, belts, wallets, and shoes- Kavit Passary.

Kavit Passary is the founder and owner of an one of kind integrated firm named Iron Tailor which has been the recent talk of the town. Being a startup company and being in the business for the past 4 years only, Kavit has taken his brand to colossal success. Belonging to a family where business was deeply rooted within, Kavit always wanted to start his own venture other than following his family business. But the road to success was not a walk in the park for Kavit, he had to overcome many challenges and obstacles early in his life and ultimately emerge victorious in the end. Starting everything from scratch and without a roadmap, Kavit started to lay the foundation of his fashion startup and deep dived into procuring leather. After appointing one vendor, when things were settling in, the business model was supposed to get shut when all of the sudden the vendor bailed out. Not losing hope, Kavit took Iron Tailor to an exhibition where he marketed his products and sold every item during that time. This further motivated him and he swiftly created a list of different vendors to take his business to the next level. Today they have participated in more than 100 exhibitions and have garnered tremendous positive response from customers. Iron Tailors also have started to export to high-end designers and have set up their production unit in Noida and Kolkata and a sales unit in Raipur. They sell leather bags, belts, wallets, and shoes for both men and women and have a robust presence on Amazon and Flipkart as well.

Being passionate about startups and the fashion industry, Kavit was always fond of numbers. He has done his CFA and has worked as an Chartered Financial Analyst. He also did his MBA from SP Jain Institute, Mumbai. Having an entrepreneur mindset combined with financial skills, Kavit deep dived into startups and found out whether his business would be sustainable or not and world fetch good returns in the long run. Looking at the positive start, Kavit wishes to take Iron Tailor to every nook and corner of the world.

