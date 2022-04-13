Meet Joban Randhawa, The Australia Administrator Of Sikh Aid Who Is Changing Lives Overseas As Well

There are various NGOs in the country which are working for the welfare of people especially who belong to the weaker sections of the society. However Sikh Aid, the NGO which has been founded on the Sikh principles of “Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vandh Chakho” is working on a very big magnitude and it is also providing a platform to those youngsters who want to devote their lives in serving others because their only aim is to bring happiness in the lives of others.

Joban Randhawa is one such youngster who was quite passionate about helping others from a very young age and he left no chance of helping the poor and needy. He was always fascinated with the idea of doing sewa of others and making an impact in their lives.

Joban Randhawa is associated with the NGO Sikh Aid and is involved in a plethora of social activities that are carried out by the organization. Being a part of Sikh Aid helped him in making a big and positive impact on the lives of those who were facing a lot of problems in life such as poverty, unemployment, hunger, health and medical issues, etc. Sikh Aid is also very active in providingfree of cost education to those students especially girls whose parents are either not in a position to send their kids to school or they are not willing to educate their children considering the fact that they don’t even have enough money to provide two time meals to their families or they are not aware of the importance of the education.

The Covid-19 pandemic further deteriorated the situation and it was the time when Joban Randhawa along with his team ensured that help reached everyone. In that period, Joban Randhawa not only created awareness about the lethal virus but also distributed masks, sanitizers, ration kits, food and other necessary things free of cost to the poor. Sikh Aid started from the Indian state of Odisha, soon it expanded its operations all over the country and now the organization and its members are making us proud by helping the people of other countries as well.

Joban Randhawa was earlier associated with Sikh Aid as the managing trustee but now he has been bestowed with new responsibility of Australian administrator of the NGO. During the cyclone, Sikh Aid collaborated with other organizations and provided much needed non-perishable items such as food, water, medical supplies, etc.

Recently during a chat, Joban Randhawa also stated that Sikh Aid and its members are determined to help to each and every person who is in need of their help irrespective of their country, religion, color, and gender and no one should assume that Sikh Aid’s work is limited to a particular community or religion.

While we have seen that majority of the youngsters of the present times run after money, fame, good job, luxurious life, etc., there are very few like Joban Randhawa who are making us believe that the future of this world is in safe hands as till the time we have people like him, the humanity will remain alive.

