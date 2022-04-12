Meet Bishnu Adhikari: The New Hitman Of Indian Film Industry

Bishnu Adhikari, the upcoming talented Tollywood Actor is coming out with his Latest spy thriller called “Hitman”. Bishnu Adhikari is also exploring his talent by directing and also acting in this kickass action flick “Hitman”. This Telugu movie promises to be an out and out non-stop action entertainer. For the first time, he is collaborating with the Nepal film industry where “Aanchal Sharma”, one of the leading actresses of Nepal is also playing the lead role alongside another Bollywood beauty Aditi Sharma. The Hitman movie has been extensively shot in India, Nepal, Dubai, and an undisclosed location in Europe. The movie promises to be stylish action thriller with real time stunts done by himself.

Bishnu Adhikari, who was born into a family from Hyderabad, Telangana, had always aspired to be a Tollywood superstar. As we all know, 'Rome wasn't built in a day,' and the performers' road to Tollywood was long and winding. Being a fitness freak, for him bodybuilding is more than a hobby. In addition to having a natural for singing and dancing, Bishnu's excellence in education and sports, made him a multi-talented individual. This multi-talented individual who is also an engineer, had always wished to begin a career in Tollywood. His debut film was ‘EK’ which was released in the year 2019. This debut movie also gave him the opportunity to become a playback singer. For him, becoming an actor was a dream come true, and he has succeeded in fulfilling that dream. The movie ‘EK’, directed by Sampath Rudrapu and starring Bishnu as the male lead, and Aparna Sharma and Himanshi Khurana as the female leads, received a lot of positive acclaim from critics. ‘EK’ is a romantic thriller that tells the story about a man’s quest for vengeance against those who have perpetrated terrorist acts.

Bishnu Adhikari apart from being an actor cum director is also into natural bodybuilding. Bodybuilding is among the major professional skills that Bishnu uses to win more and more fans. Moreover, he owns a web page where he shares tips with other fitness enthusiasts on how they can become better bodybuilders. He is pretty active on Instagram and Facebook too where he frequently interacts with his followers. Fans and followers can ask him questions to learn more about what makes him a competitive actor / bodybuilder and a model for many athletes. Bishnu Adhikari is among the best actors who're in good shape to salute a film screen.

Hitman is being produced by Deepak Adhikari under the banner of 99 cinemas and they are also planning for a pan India release. On being asked about his next plans after Hitman he says this is just part 1, and the script work for the part 2 is already on cards. Here’s wishing Bishnu Adhikari all the very best for his upcoming movies.

















