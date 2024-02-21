Legacybox Reviews 2024 - Don't Buy Until You Read This!

Choosing the right service to digitize your precious photos, videos, and audio clips is crucial, as these memories are often irreplaceable. With a plethora of options available, it's important to select a service that not only promises high-quality digitization but also delivers on those promises.
Legacybox claims to be a leader in this space, offering to transform your outdated media formats—like VHS tapes, film reels, and photo prints—into modern digital formats that are easy to access and share. But does it live up to the hype? From the ordering process and customer service to the final product and pricing, We will cover all angles to give you a clear picture of what to expect from Legacybox and help you decide if it's the right service for digitizing your memories.
What Is Legacybox?
Legacybox is a service that converts your old tapes, pictures and many more into digital files. They're located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and specialize in digitizing VHS and other old formats into something you can watch or listen to on modern devices.
They can convert your old pictures, movie reels, slides, audio tapes, and VHS tapes into digital files that you can store on DVDs, USBs, or online cloud storage. Legacybox is one of the few services that digitize audio tapes, a feature not even offered by their biggest competitor, as detailed in our iMemories reviews.
Whether you want to convert all your old stuff at once or do it little by little depends on what kind of package you choose based on what you can spend. This means you can finally clear out those boxes of old memories you've stored away and instead enjoy them on your computer or TV.
Legacybox is all about making sure your old memories aren't forgotten by turning them into digital formats. Over a million families have trusted them to bring their memories into the digital age, digitizing more than half a million items every week. The company's name really says a lot about what they do, but understanding the details can help you figure out if it's right for you. So, let's get into it.
What Analog Media Does Legacy Box Digitize?
Legacybox stands out because it can handle a wide range of old media formats, including audio, which is a rare service. We'll give you a detailed breakdown of the types of media Legacybox can work with, so you get a clearer picture.
Starting with videotapes, they can digitize a variety including VHS, Mini-DV, Digital 8, Hi8, MicroMV, VHS-C, 8mm Video Cassette, and Betamax. When it comes to old films, they're equipped to handle 8mm, Regular 8, Super 8, and 16mm.
For photographs, Legacybox can scan Prints, along with 35mm Negatives and 35mm/126 slides. And in the audio category, they can convert Micro-Cassette, Audio Cassette, and Reel to Reel into digital formats. This broad acceptance of various media types makes Legacybox a versatile choice for preserving your memories in a modern format.
How Legacybox Works
After you order, Legacybox mails you a big box with everything you need to start. In the box you will find the actual Legacybox kit, which is used to send your memories for digitizing and for sending them back to you once digitized. The kit is essentially a protective box that keeps your tapes, photos, and other items safe during shipping.
In the kit, you'll find barcode stickers, an easy-to-understand welcome guide, and a pre-paid shipping label from UPS. The guide shows you how to use the stickers to mark each item you're sending for digitization. You'll also add the name of each item to your Legacybox account so they know what's what.
Each tape, cassette, and film reel gets its own barcode. Slides or prints need to be grouped in bags of 25 and then labeled.
If you have more items than expected, Legacybox includes extra barcode stickers and will charge you for the extra pieces separately.
After labeling and packing your items in the box, and dropping it off at your nearest UPS location, Legacybox keeps you updated via email. They'll let you know when your box arrives at their place, update you on any issues, and tell you when to expect your digitized memories. At the end, they'll send a link to download your digitized files (if you chose digital delivery), and your original items will be mailed back to you shortly after.
What You Get in Return
According to this Legacy box review they provide three digital formats for preserving your memories: cloud storage, USB thumb drive, or DVD set. If you select cloud storage, you will be sent an email link to access your files on Google Drive. However, some online reviews have mentioned issues with the email link to the cloud storage account not functioning properly. If that's the case, you can visit the Legacybox website and log in to your account to download your files. Additionally, Legacybox uses Google Drive for cloud storage, ensuring your memories are kept in a widely-used and reputable service.
A notable aspect of the cloud option is that digital downloads come with generic labels, requiring you to open each file to identify its contents. After identification, you might need to rename the files for easier recognition in the future. This process can be a bit cumbersome, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy.
For those who might find navigating cloud storage and renaming files a challenge, opting for a USB stick or DVD might be a simpler solution. These options provide a more straightforward way to access and play back your memories without the need for technical know-how. On the other hand, if you're comfortable with digital technology, the cloud storage option offers great flexibility and unlimited access to your digitized memories, making it an excellent choice for those who prefer the convenience and accessibility of online storage.
How Long Does It Take to Digitize?
The usual time to complete the standard process, which is free, ranges from 10 to 12 weeks. This timeline can change based on factors like how much and what kind of media you send, especially before holidays.
Additionally, there are two faster alternatives available. The first is Expedited processing, which shortens the wait to 3 to 4 weeks. The quickest option is Rush processing, delivering results in just 10 business days. Both of these faster services require an extra fee, which varies according to the package you select.
How Much Does It Cost
There are various digitizing packages available, each with its own price, depending on your choice:
2-Item Starter: Priced at $59.99, this kit allows for the digitization of two items, such as films, tapes, or two sets of 25 photos.
10-Item Family: This kit costs $279.99 and enables you to digitize ten items.
20-Item Closet: At $599.99, this option lets you digitize twenty items, with the same benefits as the other kits. For photos, this means twenty sets of 25 pictures each.
40-Item Trunk: For $1099.99, this kit allows the digitization of forty items, ideal for those with extensive collections of memories. It offers a significant capacity for a fair price.
Now, let's discuss the pricing of the return format you choose. We've covered three options: cloud, USB thumb drive, and disc set. The price for each depends on the size of the package you select:
Cloud: $5.99/year for the 2-item starter, $19.99/year for the 10-item family, $39.99/year for the 20-item closet, and $79.99/year for the 40-item trunk Legacybox kit.
USB thumb drive: $5.99 for the 2-item starter, $19.99 for the 10-item family, $39.99 for the 20-item closet, and $79.99 for the 40-item trunk.
Disc set: The prices for the disc set are the same as those for the USB thumb drive.
The last aspect of pricing to consider is expedited and rush processing. As mentioned, standard processing is free but takes 10-12 weeks. The options for a quicker turnaround are beneficial.
Expedited processing takes 3-4 weeks, and the cost varies by package. For the 2-item starter, expedited processing is $12.49; for the 10-item family, it's $24.99; for the 20-item closet, it's $31.49; and for the 40-item trunk, expedited shipping costs $49.99.
Rush processing is the quickest option, taking only 10 business days, with the price also depending on the package chosen. For the 2-item starter, rush processing costs $24.99; for the 10-item family, it's $37.49; for the 20-item closet, it's $56.49; and for the 40-item trunk, the price for rush processing is $81.49.
Legacybox Pros
Simplified Ordering Process: Legacybox streamlines the entire process of ordering, allowing customers to easily send in their old media. The straightforward system ensures a hassle-free experience from start to finish.
Comprehensive Service: They accept a wide range of media formats, including VHS, film reels, audio tapes, and photographs, ensuring that most, if not all, of your old media can be digitized.
Quality of Digitization: Customers often praise the quality of the digital copies, noting that Legacybox can breathe new life into decades-old memories.
Safe and Secure: Legacybox prioritizes the safety of your originals, providing barcoded stickers for secure tracking and ensuring that your precious memories are handled with care.
Frequent Discounts: Legacybox frequently offers discount deals, making it more affordable for customers to digitize their memories at a reduced cost.
Unique Gift Idea: Legacybox serves as a cool and unique gift, perfect for loved ones who cherish their memories or for those looking to revisit and share their past in a modern way.
Legacybox Cons
Limited Editing Options: Once digitized, editing or enhancing the digital files might require additional software or skills, as Legacybox does not offer extensive editing services.
Processing Time: The turnaround time for standard processing is longer than that of some competitors, which may not suit those looking for a quick digitization process but don't want to pay an additional fee for faster processing.
Who is Legacybox For?
Legacybox is perfect for those overwhelmed by old family videos and photographs gathering dust at home. It transforms the daunting task of organizing and digitizing these memories into a simple, efficient process, providing you with easily accessible digital copies.
Ideal for preserving family history, Legacybox is a standout choice amidst digitization services, favored for its user-friendly process.
Legacybox serves a wide range of people, including:
Individuals wanting to protect vintage photos and films from loss or damage.
Families looking to document and share their heritage with future generations.
Anyone searching for a heartfelt gift for parents or grandparents.
People lacking the means to digitize old media themselves.
Legacybox offers a practical solution to safeguard and enjoy your memories digitally, making sharing easy and eliminating the risk of losing these irreplaceable items to time or disasters.
Legacybox Discounts and Promo Codes
Currently, there's a 50% off discount, though discounts vary, so staying updated with their offers is advisable. These deals present an opportunity to digitize more memories affordably. Options for long-term cloud storage are available for an additional fee. Payment for the kits can be made in full or through four interest-free payments.
For the best deals, regularly check their website, especially during holiday and seasonal sales. Many customers also use coupon codes and promotions for additional savings on these packages.
Is Legacybox Legit?
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), they've been accredited since 2010, even though they began operations in 2000. On TrustPilot, they boast a 4.6-star rating out of 5, with a recent review mentioning initial doubts but ultimate satisfaction in revisiting old memories. However, on Sitejabber, their rating is a bit lower, at 3.4 out of 5.
Should you wish to reach out to them, here's how you can contact them:
Email: questions@legacybox.com
Phone: (423) 375-0000
Address: 1110 Market Street, Suite 318, Chattanooga, Tennessee, 37402
Taking all this into account, it seems this company is well-regarded, or in other words, it's legitimate or legit as some would say.
Legacybox Reviews Verdict
Legacybox simplifies turning old photos and videos into digital formats, making it a convenient option for those with tight schedules. It lifts the burden of sorting and digitizing your VHS tapes and photos, ensuring they're returned to you securely for lifelong enjoyment.
For anyone hesitant to part with their vast collection of photos or extensive video footage, Legacybox offers an ideal solution. It's also a thoughtful gift for relatives who have a treasure trove of nostalgic photos and videos from your childhood.
New users will find the setup process straightforward, with discounts and pricing clearly outlined on the website.
Each kit comes with easy-to-follow instructions and barcodes for secure shipping and tracking of your digitization journey. Compared to its competitors, Legacybox stands out as a cost-effective choice.
For those with parents clinging to albums of childhood memories, Legacybox serves as an excellent remedy, transforming piles of physical media into neatly organized digital files. This transition not only saves space but also provides a delightful trip down memory lane as you sift through photos to digitize.
In summary, if you need a reliable and responsive service to carefully handle your precious items and help you tick off the job of saving your memories, Legacybox is a great choice.
FAQ
Here are some questions and answers we’ve come across while researching Legacybox:
Does Legacybox convert sound on film?
They do not convert sound on film.
Does Legacybox restore, enhance, or improve the original media when digitizing?
They don't provide restoration, improvement, or editing services. Any problems with the original items will also appear in the digital versions.
Can Legacybox digitize international media formats, like PAL tapes?
Yes, Legacybox is capable of converting PAL and SECAM consumer format tapes. The only foreign format they cannot currently convert are PAL and SECAM Betamax tapes.
What happens if the media gets lost during shipping?
Legacybox provides a $1,000 Loss Guarantee, backed by UPS Capital, for the rare event of package loss or misdirection during UPS shipping.
