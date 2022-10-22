LeanGene Reviews - Should You Buy Lean Gene Capsules Or Cheap Pills?

Obesity has become increasingly common in the 21st century. According to studies, almost 35% of adults worldwide are overweight or obese. Obesity is a disease that can lead to many complications and is a risk factor for developing diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure, among other conditions.

Many people want to lose weight; they try all types of diets and exercises to help them lose weight. But for some reason, most people fail to succeed, despite following the same diet as others who have lost weight. Why is that? A new supplement called Lean Gene claims they have found the solution with its new product. Keep on reading to find out more about these capsules.

What is Lean Gene?

Lean Gene is inspired by people living in the village of Cândido Godói in Brazil. The people there have been using this technique for hundreds of years. They collect herbs and plants from the Amazon rainforest annually and combine them to form a tincture. Then, they add a few drops of this tincture to their water every morning and drink it.

This is why none of these people are overweight, and most look years younger than their actual age. Lean Gene is manufactured with the same herbs and plants but presented in capsules for your convenience.

How does Lean Gene work?

Lean Gene essentially works on a three-step process. The first step is to target the UCP2 gene. Scientists have recently discovered the UCP2 gene. It is the most critical gene that takes part in fat loss. It is primarily inactive in many people, which is why people often struggle to lose weight. Lean Gene targets the UCP2 gene and ensures that it is active.

The second step is to increase the metabolic rate of your body, specifically the Resting Metabolic Rate. The metabolic rate is the rate by which our body burns fat. RMR is one of the two parts of our metabolism, which functions when resting/asleep. Lean Gene tries to increase our RMR, ensuring we burn more calories even when doing nothing.

The final step in this process is to reduce the fat formation in our body even when eating high-carb/fat diets. As we will discuss later, Lean Gene includes many ingredients that help decrease fat formation. This three-stage process allows our body to burn more calories and redistribute the fat that is already present.

Who is it for?

Lean Gene is for anyone trying to lose weight and extra fat but is not making progress. Many people have a slow metabolic rate, which may be why they are stuck on the same weight. Lean Gene is a perfect fit for such circumstances as it increases the RMR. Lean Gene, along with some exercise and a good diet, can quickly result in fat loss.

Ingredients

So what in these capsules triggers UCP2 to become active and increase our metabolism? Discussed below are some of the ingredients in the Lean Gene pills. All of these ingredients are purely plant-based and contain no chemicals or additives of any kind.

Yerba Mate

The first extract used to make this pill is Yerba Mate. It is a bioactive plant that is found mainly in South America. For centuries, it has been used to treat type-2 diabetes, high levels of cholesterol, and tiredness.

But scientists have found that the Yerba Mate is even more beneficial. It targets the UCP2 gene and increases the expression of genes involved in the process of burning body fat. It does all this while you rest, so you do not have to worry about diet or exercise.

Betaine

The second ingredient is a lipotropic called Betaine. Lipotropics improve your metabolism and help dissolve fat in your body. Betaine tries to stop the genes that cause belly fat formation and converts white fat to healthy brown fat.

Betaine is also used to treat diabetic patients as it activates insulin resistance and maintains blood pressure levels. Along with this, It decreases the risk of cardiovascular disease. Studies also show that taking Betaine daily improved body composition in just 1.5 months for many people.

Cinnamon Bark Extract

Cinnamon supports the enzyme in charge of preventing fat formation while also treating high insulin levels. It also helps to increase the expression of the UCP2 gene resulting in increased metabolism.

Resveratol and Other Plant Extracts

Resveratol is a nutrient that is used in treating heart disease. It was recently found that it also helps reduce belly fat even while eating a fatty diet. The last two ingredients we will be talking about are Chromium and Butyrate. Chromium helps maintain sugar levels and decrease cravings. At the same time, Butyrate increases the Resting Metabolic Rate of our bodies.

Benefits and Features of Lean Gene

Now that we have discussed the ingredients and their benefits let’s talk about Lean Gene itself as a whole. The benefits of the Lean Gene include:

It increases fat burning by up to 540%!

It decreases appetite and helps reduce your cravings.

It helps reduce stubborn fat, such as the fat present on the belly, that is most difficult to eliminate.

It targets the UCP2 gene, which is inactive in most people. The UCP2 gene is the primary gene that helps reduce fat.

It decreases the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, high sugar levels, and many other conditions.

It helps cure high blood sugar.

It resists further fat from forming on your body.

Purchasing Lean Gene

Lean Gene is only available on the official website. Currently, they are being sold at up to a 50% discount. They also offer three additional bonuses if you order 3 or 6 bottles. The bonuses include magazines with weight-loss recipes, guides to weight loss, and inspiration. The pricing is as follows:

Buy one bottle for $59

Buy three bottles for $147

Buy six bottles for $264

The company offers a 60-Day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the product. You can contact customer service via email at help@lean-gene.com if you have questions about the return policy or anything else.

FAQ

Q - When should you expect to see the results?

A - As mentioned before, everybody’s metabolic rate differs, so it is impossible to give an exact number. Usually, changes are visible within the first 72 hours of using the pills.

Q - Can everybody use the Lean Gene?

A - If you are taking medications, you should always ask your doctor before using Lean Gene. Besides this, it is perfect for anyone who wants to lose weight, even without a healthy diet.

Q - Is it Gluten-free?

A - Absolutely. It is gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free.

Q - Is there a specific age for Lean Gene?

A - No, anyone over 18 can use it. It has been tested in adults of many ages and has shown positive results.

Final Thoughts

Lean Gene is formulated to help you lose weight quickly. It increases the metabolic rate of our bodies and targets the primary fat-loss gene, “UCP2”. It is ideal for anyone who is stuck on their weight loss journey despite doing exercises and eating healthy. Visit the official website to order your supply of Lean Gene today!

