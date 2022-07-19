Leading Platform Fantasy Counsel Helps Subscribers Get High-yielding Results In Fantasy Cricket Industry

India has seen a significant increase in interest of investors towards fantasy cricket industry. Offering small league and grand league, the industry is providing great returns for those in knowledge of the intricacies involved. Thus, critical thinking and decision-making has a vital role to play to help one fetch great returns in small league and grand league.

Dream11 and other similar fantasy cricket apps require analytical skills and good decision-making skills to predict the chances of an individual player's selection in the ideal team. Further, in-depth analysis is crucial in determining an effective game strategy for building a team on such platforms. Lately, Fantasy counsel has been leading consultation services in the fantasy cricket industry as it provides premium teams to its subscribers at a reasonable price in small league and . Over time, their prudent decisions backed by intense research have greatly impacted the profits of their subscribers. Time-tested models and modern-age tools are at the heart of the platform.

The team is armored with new-age methods for selecting the ideal cricket team by analyzing past data. The proficient team of Fantasy Counsel critically evaluates various parameters and verticals for evaluating cricket players in different capabilities. Over time, this quantitative evaluation has been refined to make the decision more efficient and high-yielding. They define various rankings which can be used to choose the required number of players for making a cricket team in fantasy cricket apps like Dream11, League11, Ballebaazi etc.

A visionary par excellence Akshay Chaudhary is the founder of Fantasy Counsel. He, along with his team, weigh in various parameters that can play a crucial role in the selection of a player and thus generating good returns for the subscribers. They compare factors related to a player's performance in past tournaments and prevailing conditions prior to the match. This enables them to rate the chances of the player meeting the requirement of the cricket team.

Due to their accurate predictions, the platform has grown into a family of a massive number of followers on their various social media platforms. Their YouTube channel enjoys 100k+ subscribers and 75k+ followers follow its Instagram handle. Subscribers actively engage on the telegram channel of Fantasy Counsel, which has 150k+ followers. They have generated more than 12 crores by actively participating in various fantasy cricket platforms. The well-experienced team has been consistently evaluating the efficiency of their practices which helps make selection analysis even better. They often give free giveaways to their audience to make them happy.

Their historical data analysis and time-tested techniques are valuable resources for research to evaluate winning probability. Over time, strategies have reflected the consistency of the high chance of winning the match. They utilize the in-house expertise to optimize team selection in Dream11 and other similar fantasy cricket apps.

Indeed using such an approach to identify players with the highest chances has given them an advantage in leading the industry. The team strives to continue helping make their subscribers make prudent decisions while selecting the team so that nothing can stop them from making significant profits.