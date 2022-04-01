The latex foam mattress can be made using Dunlop or Talalay processes. The ingredients can be Natural Latex or Synthetic Latex. This article reviews the best beds available in India, starting from new-age brands such as Sunday Latex Mattress, which is the best brand on the list, to more traditional brands such as MM Foam Latex Mattress. A brand like Sunday is considered the gold standard for quality, especially amongst Latex mattresses. We do the hard work so that you buy a Latex mattress at the lowest price and avail best offers. Latex foam mattresses can accommodate a wide range of sleeping positions and body weights. Latex or Dunlop foam comes in medium firmness by its very nature. The firmness level and the comfortable support it provides are ideal for people who suffer from back pain and restless sleep.

Not every mattress brand in India offers a latex foam option. Latex mattresses are also popularly called the Dunlop mattress. The market has either cheap but low-quality products or high-quality but expensive ones. There are just a handful of Latex or Dunlop mattresses that are good quality and reasonably priced. People often choose just based on price without checking the details. We have done an intensive analysis of the various brands of latex mattresses in India. So that you are not lost in the vast amount of information available online, this is a comprehensive guide with all the relevant details, including deals and discounts on latex foam mattresses. It is a one-stop handbook for you.

Latex is derived from rubber trees, and it is a type of rubber used to make a wide variety of things. These include mattresses, gloves, balloons, rubber bands, tennis shoes, and many other goods.

Latex Foam Sheet

A latex mattress consists of latex foam. It can consist of either pure latex foam, a combination with other types of foam, or even latex foam on top with supportive coils at the core. It is, in fact, one of the best mattress types if you are looking for an eco-conscious and durable product. Not only that, it is the only type of mattress that ideally suits the hot Indian climate to keep your body at its natural temperature. At the same time, other foam materials such as memory foam tend to heat up

Best Latex Mattress in India - Summary

There are many options for latex mattresses available in the market. After thorough analysis, our experts have put together a list of the best brands in India. We have assessed them on features, price, benefits, and overall quality. You can read the detailed review of the best latex mattress below. Here are our top six picks from tens of options.

Best Latex mattress in India - A snapshot

Sunday Latex Mattress

Sunday provides aesthetically designed and technically superior latex mattresses. Its products offer exceptional comfort. The renowned Japanese designer, Hiroko Shiratori, has created it, keeping the Indian user in mind. The brand believes in sustainable and responsible consumption. Therefore, it uses natural materials like high-quality latex and organic cotton. It is also one of few manufacturers that do not compress the mattress. This ensures that the foam will last longer and retain its size and shape.

The Sunday Latex Plus 4 mattress is created with the quality and comfort of a 5-star hotel mattress that is quite reasonably priced. The brand also has Sunday Ortho Latex 4 mattress for those looking for a cheaper orthopaedic latex mattress.



MM Foam Mattress

MM Foam is one of India's earliest entrants to offer latex mattresses. The brand makes 100% natural latex mattresses, and its products have high bounce-back, superior contouring, and high breathability. Additionally, MM Foams uses raw materials produced in India. It sources rubber tree sap to the finished product of latex bed mattresses locally.

SleepyCat Latex Mattress

SleepyCat, founded in 2017, is a reasonably new entrant in the mattress market. The brand has a curated range of premium mattresses, including latex beds, at a low cost. It aims to provide a simplified mattress shopping experience. It is also a first-mover in the bed-in-a-box or compressed mattress delivery.

Dreamzee Latex Mattress

Dreamzee mattresses use superior raw materials to provide a high-quality finish and comfort. It uses a combination of 100% rubber latex and 100% organic fabric in its products. It has two models of latex mattresses in its product kitty. Dreamzee is also one of the costlier options in the market.

Springtek Latex Mattress

Springtek mattress is one of the older players in the mattress market in India. It makes a 100% natural latex mattress made from Dunlop foam. The brand aims to provide simple sleeping solutions that are of high quality. It also offers an organic bed made of a latex top layer for infants.

Wakefit Latex Mattress

Wakefit mattress was founded in 2016 and has become a famous brand for sleep products. The products are available on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart. Known for producing inexpensive mattresses, it ships directly from its factory or warehouse.



Dunlop or Natural: What is Latex?

Latex is the sap or the milky substance found in the Hevea Brasiliensis rubber tree. Horizontal cuts in the bark help tap the sap, ensuring that the trees are not cut down. The rubber trees are hardy, and they do not need any pesticides or herbicides, making the cultivation process eco-friendly.

Converting the milky white sap to latex foam does not need harsh chemicals. Hence, natural latex foam is one of the most sustainable and eco-conscious raw materials for mattresses.

Latex Foam Production Process

Natural Latex or Synthetic Latex?

There are three kinds of latex foam - natural, blended, and synthetic.

Natural latex is the best type of latex. It is eco-friendly, durable, more supportive, and conducive to good sleep. Once the sap is collected, it is processed into the foam via any of the two different methods called Dunlop or Talalay.

Note: Many brands misleadingly advertise their latex as 100% natural, but that’s technically impossible. Latex foam always has some additives. So, be aware of any brands that say 100% Natural.

Synthetic latex is made from a plastic styrene-butadiene rubber or SBR. SBR mimics the properties of natural rubber. While mattresses made of synthetic latex are usually safe, they are not as durable as natural ones. Additionally, off-gassing can cause chemical irritation.

Blended latex foam uses a combination of natural and synthetic latex in its composition. The ratio of the natural latex is usually between 15 to 30 per cent in the blend. Less toxic than synthetic latex, it is also more durable. However, it is not as durable as the 100% natural one.

Dunlop and Talalay Processes

There are two different latex foam production processes, Dunlop and Talalay. Both of these use vulcanisation to produce foam from latex. Vulcanisation hardens liquid latex sap into solid foam by applying heat and mixing additives such as zinc oxide.

Dunlop Mattress - Process - The original production process is the most energy-efficient, roughly following these steps.

Dunlop Foam Process

The Dunlop process makes the foam denser towards the bottom and relatively lighter at the top. This is because, during the vulcanisation process, more liquid settles at the bottom due to gravity.

Talalay Mattress Process - The Talalay process is different from Dunlop, except for a few steps in between.

Talalay Foam Process

The Talalay process produces a fluffier foam with a more homogeneous consistency than Dunlop latex foam.

Dunlop and Talalay Latex Foam - Difference

The two processes result in foam materials that have some differences from each other. The main differences are

● Dunlop latex is denser than Talalay latex foam, and

● Talalay results in more homogenous foam.

● Dunlop latex foam is more durable than Talalay latex foam. It is due to the higher density of Dunlop latex.

● Dunlop foam has a springy feel, whereas Talalay foam has a bouncy feel.

● The Dunlop process is more straightforward, and it is also more energy-efficient than the Talalay process.

Latex Mattress - Pros & Cons

Benefits of a Latex Mattress

Latex mattresses are increasingly in demand due to the benefits that they provide. These advantages make it easier to use and maintain.

Natural and Hypoallergenic

Natural latex is naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial, and it repels the gathering of germs, moulds, dust mites, and mildew. Hence, it is highly recommended for allergies, breathing problems, and asthma. This makes the mattress much more low maintenance than any other material

Features of Latex Mattress

Pain Relief and Comfort

Latex mattresses offer comfort and relaxation. A latex foam mattress is an excellent option for sleepers with joint pains and backaches. It also provides gentle cushioning and buoyant support to the body, which helps pressure relief at the joints and gives robust spinal alignment.

A 2016 study published in the National Library of Medicines (USA) concluded that a latex mattress “reduced peak body pressure and achieved a more even distribution of pressure” than polyurethane foam mattresses. The findings also reported that latex mattresses provide better support for all sleeping positions.

Source: NCBI Study, 2016

Breathable

Latex foam is breathable and naturally cooling, and it does not retain heat like other foams. Adaptable in all weather conditions, it is best suited for people who sleep hot, and it is because the breathable material makes them cool and comfortable.

Durable

Natural latex mattresses are one the most durable, and the average lifespan of a high-quality latex mattress is 10 - 12 years. Natural latex is resilient, which gives it longevity. It also bounces back once the pressure is removed, retaining its shape for a long time.

Eco-Friendly

Natural latex is collected and processed in an energy-efficient and eco-friendly way. It also uses very few chemicals. The production of natural latex encourages tree growth since there is no cutting of trees involved. It is biodegradable and does not contribute to waste landfills.

Odour-free

Natural latex has no odour since it is almost chemical-free. It is an excellent choice for people who are sensitive to smells. However, synthetic and blended latex foam can have some off-gassing. So be sure to check the composition of the latex foam.

Low Motion Transfer

Latex foam is known for its elastic quality, and it helps in isolating motion transfer across the bed. Hence, it is ideal for people who co-sleep since it reduces motion transfer. So, even if one partner is restless and moving throughout the night, the other sleeper can get a peaceful sleep.

Enhancement of Sleep Quality

Latex foam gives total body support consistently and uniformly. The mattress provides comfort to your body without sagging. Thus, it enhances the quality of your sleep by giving the body support and comfort it requires.

Disadvantages of Latex Foam

Even though latex mattresses come with many benefits, there are some downsides. The common ones include the following factors.

Expensive

The natural latex mattress is usually costlier than other mattresses, including spring-based and other forms. However, the additional cost is offset by the sustainability and eco-friendly choice. The mattress also has a greater lifespan and lower maintenance cost than the other mattresses.

Heavy

Natural Latex is a dense foam compared to memory or PU foams. Hence, it is heavier in weight. This might cause an issue only when you have to move the mattress.

Firmness

The latex foam, by default, will be of medium firmness. The latex foam, by default, will be of medium firmness. The firmness level can be modified to induce levels of softness. But a latex foam mattress will not be very soft.

Latex Foam vs Memory Foam

There is no single best mattress material. The suitability of a mattress depends a lot upon the user's needs. Both memory foam and latex foam have their advantages. Memory Foam is made of synthetic visco-elastic polyurethane foam. Memory foam was created to contour the body and give a hugging feel.

Both foam types have their pros and cons. We have done a comparative study of the properties of the two materials.



Latex Mattress vs Memory Foam

Latex Foam vs Memory Foam

Importance of Latex Certifications

Certifications lend authenticity to the product and process. For an eco-conscious consumer, it is essential to check for them. Otherwise, it will be difficult for a consumer to verify the truth behind the manufacturers’ claims. Usually, expensive brands sold abroad have certifications. In India, we have brands such as Sunday mattresses that are also certified and sell at affordable prices. Some of the well known third party certifications are.

OEKO-TEX Standard 100

It is one of the best labels for textiles, and it tests and certifies for harmful chemicals. Suppose the mattress carries the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 label. In that case, you can rest assured that every product component has been tested and is harmless for human health.

EuroLatex ECO-Standard

European Latex Foam Manufacturers developed it together with scientific institute TFI, Germany. The EuroLatex ECO Standard restricts the maximum harmful substances acceptable in latex foam cores.

Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS)

The GOLS certification ensures that latex products have organic origins and are free from toxic chemicals. It establishes clear procedures from the farm to the certified product. It provides traceability from the plantation to the final seller.

Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)

The GOTS certification ensures the organic status of textiles from raw fibre, manufacturing, up to the labelling. The cotton or wool covers use GOTS certification.

eco-INSTITUT

eco-INSTITUT tests and certifies for volatile organic compounds in a product. The products using this label have little or no emission levels and are safe for in-home use.

Best Latex Mattress - Detailed Review

We have provided a detailed analysis of India’s top latex mattress brands. These brands have made it to our top 6 after considering their features and their value to the mattress buyer. We have chosen the best model from each brand. Here is a detailed review of the best mattresses and their properties.

Sunday Latex Mattress

The Sunday Latex Mattress priorities quality sleep for its consumers. The brand offers only three models to avoid creating decision fatigue among mattress buyers. For latex mattresses, it is the top pick of our experts for the following reasons.

● Best quality and certified Latex foam in the market.

● Organic cotton cover to enhance comfort.

● Sunday does not compress the mattress. Hence, guaranteeing longer life.

● Most affordable price for the above quality aspects and features.

Sunday Latex Plus 4 Mattress

The Sunday Latex Plus 4 mattress is a product made for luxurious comfort. The much-loved mattress is a 5 zone latex foam, and it offers the ideal combination of therapeutic support and comfort. It is made for people who value a restful sleep for a momentous day. The latex is sourced from Belgium. Some of the salient features that set this latex mattress apart in this category are.



Sunday Latex Plus 4 Mattress

Construction

With two layers of foam, the mattress has an organic top cover. It is free from any toxic chemicals, and it has natural latex and organic cotton in its material composition.

• The bottom layer consists of 6 inches of 70D latex foam. It is designed to provide maximum support to your spine and keep the alignment natural.

• The top layer consists of 2 inches of 65D latex foam. An open-cell layer helps to keep the mattress cool and comfortable.

• The mattress cover is made from 100% organic cotton.

Certifications

Foam Certification -

● Euro Latex - Developed by European Latex Foam Manufacturers, Euro-Latex defines the maximum acceptable levels of harmful substances allowed in the mattress cores.

● LGA Certification - Conducted by TÜV Rheinland AG, LGA certifications checks the compliance of mattress fit for functional performance for domestic use of the mattress.

Fabric Certification -

● GOTS - The top cover of the Sunday mattress is made from 100% GOTS-approved organic cotton. The Global Organic Textile Standard defines the certified organic status from raw fibre right up to the labelling.

● OEKO-TEX 100 - The top and side fabrics of the mattress are certified. The Standard 100 label by Oeko-Tex means that every component of the material has been tested for harmful substances and is certified harmless for human health.

Lifespan

The average lifespan of the Sunday mattress is 12-14 years and can be used up to 20 years with good care.

Weight Supported

The density of the latex foam ensures that the Sunday latex mattress can support a wide range of body weights. It is suitable for weight up to 140 kgs, and it can easily accommodate a heavy sleeper as well.

Sunday Latex Plus

Sunday Latex Plus 4 fulfils all the criteria for an excellent latex mattress. It is sustainable, has certifications, and is designed with comfort and support in mind. It accords premium luxury on an affordable budget.

If you are looking for a more affordable latex mattress, Sunday has a hybrid mattress of Latex and Memory foams. The Sunday Ortho Latex 4 is ideal for people suffering from lower back and neck pain. It has a perfect balance of support from the latex and comfort from the memory layer.

Features of Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress

MM Foam Mattress

MM Foam mattress is one of the oldest manufacturers of latex foam in India. It provides durable, sustainable, and healthy mattress options in latex bed mattresses. With four models of latex mattresses, it offers two kinds of compression. Medium feel is suitable for sleepers who like soft surfaces yet strong support, and hard compression surface for people who want a lesser sink-in feel.

MM Foam Pincore Latex Mattress

MM Foam Pincore mattress has 100% natural latex. It has pin-type cores that help in providing ventilation. It is reversible and can be flipped and used from both sides. With good support to the spinal cord, it also boosts blood circulation. It offers support to the different pressure points of the body.

MM Foam Latex Mattress

Construction

The mattress is made with pin cores, which allow ample airflow.

They keep the mattress cool and breathable. The bed has a moulded finish on the top and bottom layers. The top cover is available in bamboo as well knotted fabric.



Certifications

The mattress manufacturing adheres to BIS standard IS: 1741-1960

MM Foam Pincore

SleepyCat Latex Mattress

SleepyCat mattress is one of the new brands to enter the market in India. It aims to provide good quality sleep products at a low cost. Making the mattress shopping process a more straightforward affair, it wants to declutter the buying experience. SleepyCat is also one brand that sells online through Amazon, Flipkart, and its website. It champions the bed in box delivery mode.

Sleepycat 100% Natural Latex 7-Inch Mattress

The latex mattress from SleepyCat has 100% natural latex. It is breathable and has an organic latex layer on top and Duro-HD foam below it. It is well suited for side and back sleepers who need sectional support with medium firmness. It has an anti-skid base to prevent the mattress from sliding.

SleepyCat Latex Mattress

Construction

It is made of two layers of latex foam and a top cover.

★ The top comfort layer is a 2-inch latex with 7-zone support.

★ The support layer is a 5-inch high-density foam.

★ The top cover is a zipper cover made from spun knitted fabric.

SleepyCat Latex Mattress

SleepyCat mattress is a good option if you are looking for an optimum latex mattress. However, it does not have any certification for its latex foam or its fabric.

Dreamzee Latex Mattress

Dreamzee is committed to using natural and organic materials for its products. Started in 2015, it seeks to provide luxurious mattress pieces. Heavily certified, the mattresses are eco-friendly. The brand does not offer any trial period, a feature found in almost every good brand in the mattress segment. It also does not compress its mattresses and delivers without any fold.

Dreamzee Vilasa Mattress

The Dreamzee Vilasa mattress is made from 100% natural Dunlop latex. It also uses 100% organic fabric for its top cover and 100% organic cotton layer. The open cell layer makes the mattress breathable. It is, however, costlier when compared with other brands. The product is appropriate for relieving pain at pressure points.

Dreamzee Vilasa Latex Mattress

Construction

The mattress has Dunlop latex foam of 85D. The pin core holes within it are for proper ventilation, and they make the bed breathable and remove heat. The mattress can be turned and used on both sides.

Certifications

International - The international certifications include eco-Institut, LGA, and Oeko-Tex 100.

Indian - It holds the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Dreamzee Vilasa

The Dreamzee mattress is one of the costliest items on our list. You can go for it if you can afford a high priced mattress.

Springtek Latex Mattress

Springtek is an established player in the Indian mattress market, with more than 40 years of experience. It sources its latex from sustainably managed forests, and it constantly innovates to remain relevant to the consumers.

The brand has three models of latex foam mattresses. These include the Dunlop Latex mattress, Baby Organic mattress, and Supernova Latex and Memory mattress. It promises exceptional customer service, and it delivers mattresses after compression.

Springtek 100% Natural Latex Mattress

The mattress has comfort and bounciness in a balanced blend. Appropriate for back pain relief and free from allergies, this mattress is certified for its latex foam. It is made for restorative sleep, keeping you fresh for the next day.

Springtek Latex Mattress

Construction

The mattress is made in one layer of 85D natural certified latex foam. The latex foam is processed through the energy-efficient Dunlop process. The top cover is made from 100% organic cotton fabric. It is also a removable zipper cover and is therefore easy to wash.

Firmness

The mattress is medium-firm, as it is neither too soft nor too firm, and the firmness level is suited for most sleepers.

Certifications

Springtek has international certifications for both latex and fabric. These include Oeko-Tex 100, LGA, GOTS, and FSC.

Springtek Latex Mattress

Springtek is a good choice if you opt for a certified latex mattress. But it is also priced higher than other certified brands like Sunday mattress.

Wakefit Mattress

Wakefit is more known for its affordable orthopaedic mattresses. With its launch in 2016, it quickly became a disruptor in the market. It was due to low priced products coupled with smart communication. For a simplified buying experience, the brand offers one model per category.

Wakefit Latex Mattress

The latex foam mattress is made from natural and organic materials, giving proper spinal alignment. Although it is not a reversible mattress, the sides can be flipped if you wish. The latex top layer is breathable, allowing for air circulation.

Wakefit Latex Mattress

Construction

The mattress has three layers in its construction.

• The top layer is a 7 zone latex layer, and it provides differential support to various parts of the body.

• The middle layer is made of memory foam to provide contouring of the body.

• The bottom layer is made from high resilience foam, which supports the mattress.

• The top cover is removable, making it easier to clean.

Lifespan

The brand offers the industry norm of 10 years warranty. With good care, the lifespan can be increased.

Wakefit Latex Mattress

Wakefit is one of the most inexpensive options in the market. The mattress might not be as durable as other brands.

Tips, Care and FAQs

Things to consider while buying a new latex mattress

Now that you know about latex mattresses in-depth, you can easily choose which option to go for. Keep in mind these following points when buying a new latex mattress.

Features - You will be presented with many features. First, check for essential characteristics such as firmness level, breathability, size, and surface softness if they suit you, then.

● Composition - You should check whether the latex material is natural or synthetic. The benefits associated with latex foam are provided by natural latex foam.

● Firmness - Latex foam is naturally firm. Whether it is a Dunlop mattress or a Talalay, the bed will be medium-firm or firm. Latex foam is not for you if you are looking for a soft hugging surface that sinks in. Look for memory foam.

● Certifications - Brands make any claims for a latex bed mattress. Ensure to check for certifications. These show the authenticity of the materials claimed.

Things to consider when buying a latex mattress

Price - The latex mattresses in India are available in a wide range of pricing points. You can get a bed starting from Rs. 10,000 going above Rs. 50,000 (for the same size). Price is not the benchmark for quality. Check for user reviews online, certifications, and feature descriptions. These will give you a good idea of whether you are being charged fairly.

Warranty - Latex mattresses have longevity, and these are the most durable types of mattress materials. Most mattress brands in India will give you a warranty of up to 10 years. Be sure to read the terms for things that are included and which are excluded.

Maintenance and Care

The latex foam mattress is antibacterial and antimicrobial. It requires less maintenance and cleaning than any other type of mattress material. Nevertheless, proper care and cleaning it at regular intervals will increase its lifespan. The mattress can efficiently function appropriately beyond its warranty period, sometimes up to 20 years.

Wash and Care Tips for Latex Mattress

Tip: Read the care manual provided by the manufacturer, and it will have relevant points depending on the materials used in the mattress.

Some Do’s and Don’ts

To increase the life of your mattress, follow these tips on what to do and what to avoid.

Do's and Dont's

● Use a waterproof mattress protector to prevent any liquid spill or food residue from seeping inside the mattress.

● Spot clean any stain or spill by using a mild soapy solution.

● Never leave your mattress wet. Dry it completely.

● Never expose the latex mattress directly to the sunlight, and the latex can dry out and start to break down. Dry in the shade or under a fan.

● Do not iron clothes on a latex mattress. Keep it away from heat sources such as heat radiators and electric blankets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can we wash the latex foam mattress?

The mattress comes with a top cover. Usually, this cover is removable, and you can remove and wash this top cover. If the top cover is not removable, you can spot clean the particular stain.

Latex foam is dust mite resistant and does not let mildew, mould, or germs grow. Hence, cleaning the entire mattress is not required. You should, however, regularly wash the removable cover.

What is the best bed frame for a latex mattress?

The latex foam is durable, and you can place it on most modern beds. Since it is heavier than other mattresses, a sturdy wooden frame will be best suited.

Is a latex mattress good for back pain?

You should consider a latex mattress if you are suffering from back pain. Latex has a bounce-back property. Like a memory foam mattress, it cradles your body and provides surface cushioning and the right firmness. As a result, you get a proper body and spinal alignment. It also helps to relieve the pressure points in the body. That eases your back pain when you lie down.

A latex mattress is apt if you like to keep changing sleeping positions. Since the material is springy, you will never sink in so deep that movement becomes difficult.

Is certification essential for a latex mattress?

Mattress manufacturers make many claims about latex foam, and some are 100% natural, sustainable, organic, biodegradable, and green. Although the claims can look true, they can be creatively written marketing gimmicks.

Third-party certifications have clear definitions and stringent tests to go through. They also bring a uniform standard to the parameters. So you know that third parties verify the claims made.

Latex foam mattresses are more expensive options than other material types. Certifications assure that no one dupes you in the name of green, eco-friendly, or any other such claims.

Is Dunlop better than Talalay?

Dunlop and Talalay are processes wherein the sap from the rubber trees converts into foam. Dunlop foam is denser than Talalay foam. However, both Dunlop and Talalay latex foams can have different firmness levels, and Dunlop is a more energy-efficient process. As a consumer, you might not feel any difference between the two latex foams.

Why is a latex mattress so expensive?

A latex mattress is more expensive than memory foam and PU foam mattresses. That is primarily due to the materials used in the bed. Blended and natural latex mattresses have naturally sourced latex. The other foams, such as memory foam and polyurethane (PU) foam, are synthetic materials that are cheaper to manufacture.

Even though the price point while buying may seem higher, the advantages offset the cost. The latex is much more durable and sturdy. The average lifespan is ten years, and with proper care, life can extend up to 20 years. It is low maintenance and prevents the gathering of germs, moulds and dust mites.

In the long run, a latex mattress is more cost-effective than other types, which sag with improper use and need maintenance.

Conclusion

A mattress is perhaps the most crucial object that helps in restful sleep. Hectic schedules and sedentary lifestyles have taken a toll on our postures and created body pains. Lower backache and joint pains are common issues now.

A latex mattress is an excellent choice if you want to buy a new one. It is appropriate for almost every sleeping position, and it is also helpful for backache and joint problems. You get comfortable contouring to the body and not get stuck in the bed. One of the best characteristics of a latex mattress is the natural breathability present in the foam. It is highly suitable for the hot and humid climate of India. It is ideal for young children, middle-aged, and older people. However, given the investment that any mattress requires, you should carefully consider your needs.