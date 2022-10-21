KuCoin Discount Referral Code: QBSSS8JS (2022 Claim Latest Bonus)

The KuCoin discount referral code is QBSSS8JS. This can be used to claim up to $510 in KuCoin rewards, and the chance to earn a discount on all your cryptocurrency trading fees using KCS. Plus, you can earn up to 55% cashback via the affiliate program.

How do I claim my KuCoin gift?

Make sure you visit the beginner and rewards section of the site and app; this will show you all the welcome gift rewards you can claim at the current time. More rewards will also unlock over time, for things such as trading activities and other tasks.

How do I lower my KuCoin fees?

KCS Pay: By turning on the KCS Pay Fee function, which enables you to pay with your KCS holding, you can further lower your trading expenses in spot or margin trading. The reduction is up to 20%. Trading a fee token can potentially serve as the fee itself, eliminating the requirement for an external fee payment, according to KuCoin.

Is KuCoin cheaper than Binance?

Both KuCoin and Binance have very similar fees at 0.1% maximum for trading cryptocurrency. However, KuCoin offers a much more extensive VIP program allowing much more discounts on active traders’ fees. Also, when users hold KCS on KuCoin, they will get 20% off trading fees and also be rewarded with daily dividends which are paid from 50% of KuCoins trading fees.

Is there a referral code for KuCoin?

Yes there is, it is QBSSS8JS which can be used at the signup screen to claim the welcome bonus of up to $510

Can I withdraw from KuCoin to my bank account?

Since there are no fiat markets, KuCoin does not accept selling your cryptocurrency for cash. You can convert your cryptocurrency to cash by sending it to another exchange though.

What is the minimum you can withdraw from KuCoin?

Different withdrawal fees are implemented by KuCoin for various tokens. The minimum withdrawal amount varies according on the token. For instance, the withdrawal charge for Ethereum is currently 0.005 ETH with a minimum quantity of 0.0001 ETH, while the price for Bitcoin withdrawals is currently 0.00002 BTC with a minimum amount of 0.0005 BTC.

Which nation is KuCoin based in?

The Seychelles-based KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange and was established in 2017. It presently has over 20 million members and a presence in more than 200 countries. Since its creation, it has developed into one of the largest global exchanges by trading volume.

Does KuCoin offer many cryptocurrencies?

KuCoin has supported over 520 projects with 900+ trading pairs, making it the home of crypto jewels. ICP, BOSON, AERGO, RNDR, and DAO were just a few of the projects that had a main listing on KuCoin.

Is Kucoin safe?

Selecting a secure exchange is crucial because there are over 500 available on the market. One of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, KuCoin, has a 10/10 Trust Score on CoinGecko, so you can invest and trade there with confidence and without worrying about the security of the exchange as a whole

In comparison to other exchanges, KuCoin is more regulated and adheres to the Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) regulations, making it safer and more compliant.

You should implement two-factor authentication (2FA) on your KuCoin account as an additional layer of security to help safeguard your funds and thwart unauthorised access even if your passwords are compromised. In essence, 2FA adds an additional degree of security.

Choosing secure passwords is a crucial component of account security. Strong passwords are lengthy, distinctive, and contain special characters without any personally identifiable information. To safeguard your account and possessions, you should change your passwords on a regular basis.

KuCoin conclusion

