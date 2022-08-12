Juhi Vyas' Vitrine Is Amassed With Multiple Awards And Accolades!! Take A Look

Are achievements just a showpiece stacked on the table in a glass case? No! They are the most desired and discussed "karmic fruit," the result of one's efforts. Speaking of which, today's spotlight is on Juhi Vyas. After all, the milestones that she has attained are worth a million ovations.

You might better know her as the first runner-up of Mrs. India Inc 2022. Oh Gosh! What a remarkable feat that was, wasn't it? But Juhi Vyas's vitrine has many more such accomplishments. Earlier on this women's day, she was honoured by the Governor of Chhattisgarh, Shri Anusuiya Uikey, at the Shakti Samman event that was organised to energise women's empowerment. Juhi Vyas was awarded the title of "Beauty Icon of Chhattisgarh." Of course, she had to! Her adorable looks and charming persona deserve it all.

Besides these, the artist has been honoured with multiple commendations and awards for her adeptness at makeup. Juhi has also been called upon on various stages to be praised for her contribution and skills by several eminent personalities and politicians.

Calling these achievements, the tip of the iceberg, Juhi Vyas says, "I still have a long, very long way to go. No doubt, I’m extremely grateful for all these successes, but I believe that this is just the beginning. All of these titles were not easy to come by, and I can still feel the potential coursing through my veins. I shall keep up with my work and focus on bringing the best version of mine."

Juhi Vyas hails from a small city, Durg, in Chhattisgarh. She wrote her own journey and chose her own path. She even gave up her profession as a software engineer to make her dream come true. To date, Juhi has worked with brands like Inspire, Boho Rani, and Neeta Lulla. The model will be soon seen working with Flicka Cosmetics as well.

We are confident that Juhi Vyas' life story and achievements might have pushed you to achieve your goals.