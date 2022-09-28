Jharkhand: Captivating  Wildlife, Mesmerising Nature, Rich Tradition And Much More…

Jharkhand is the only place in the country that has recently opened the first of its kind of fossil park in one of its ecological-rich regions of Rajmahal Hills. Spread in a sprawling 95 acres of area, this eco-tourism complex aims at conserving the history of mankind.

Jharkhand as a state boasts of a rich cultural heritage and bounties of nature. The state itself seems to be God’s gift to mankind with lush green forest, captivating wildlife, mesmerizing natural waterfalls and beautiful water bodies.