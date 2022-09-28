Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Jharkhand: Captivating  Wildlife, Mesmerising Nature, Rich Tradition And Much More…

Are you keen to visit a place where you can see the remains of the Jurassic era that continued from 145 to 200 million years ago?

A panoramic view of Nakta Pahad reflecting the beauty of nature 
Jharkhand is the only place in the country that has recently opened the first of its kind of fossil park in one of its ecological-rich regions of Rajmahal Hills. Spread in a sprawling 95 acres of area, this eco-tourism complex aims at conserving the history of mankind.

Jharkhand as a state boasts of a rich cultural heritage and bounties of nature. The state itself seems to be God’s gift to mankind with lush green forest, captivating wildlife, mesmerizing natural waterfalls and beautiful water bodies. 