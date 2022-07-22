Is Thrillophilia Legit?- A Detailed Review Of The Travel And Experience Booking Platform

With ever growing trends in the tourism sector and the zeal for traveling reaching a new high every passing day, most people rely on online platforms to book their travel experiences with mind blowing deals and customisable options. However, with the rising number of such platforms, there always remains the threat of getting duped by fraudulent websites.

Hearing the buzz around one of the popular websites in the country, Thrillophilia , I went ahead to check its credibility and claims of providing a safe and an affordable travel experience with verified reviews, best price guarantee, verified vendors, online and offline support, and well-planned itinerary,

While all of this is extremely appealing, I looked at some of their features before coming to a decision if this trending travel and experience based company truly makes booking easy, safe and hassle free.

Freedom to choose from 125+ destinations

Going through their website, Thrillophilia.com I observed engaging and informative content pages with activities that go beyond traditional sightseeing.



Listed with tours and activities in India, Asia, Europe, and several destinations across Australia, the US, and Africa, there is clarity in what each trip proposes and the inclusions it offers. Seeing the worldwide presence of Thrillophilia helped me gain my trust in the company.



Ranging from historical exploration, local and cultural experiences, food tours and numerous others, along with curated services across the best travel destinations around the world, the website’s itineraries show that the company has something for everyone.

A smooth booking experience with secure payment methods

As mentioned by them, Thrillophilia is "revolutionizing the traditional pattern of booking vacations via agents, and has made it easier and quicker to book tours online with a simple few clicks".

True to its words, I found the UI and UX of Thrillophilia’s website to be quite smooth and I could find my choice of destination easily and even my preferred activity. I searched for my desired trip easily through the filters and sorting methods. Once my destination was selected, and my booking preferences confirmed, the website redirected me to a secure payment gateway, after the completion of which I received a confirmation voucher via email within 24 hours.

Throughout the booking process, the assistance of the destination experts at Thrillophilia made my booking and customization process quite smooth. When I couldn’t find availability in my preferred slot, an alternate schedule of my preference was arranged immediately, and a new confirmation voucher was delivered to my mail id, putting me at ease. There are different modes of online payment available on their website. So, if you are like me who prefers the ease of UPI payment or want to opt for a partial payment method, EMI option is accessible too.

Online and social presence:

Before making the booking, I also headed out to their official social media pages on Instagram, Youtube and Facebook to get a glimpse of some of the numerous tours and packages available on their website.

Eye Catching and engaging as the content was, I found that Thrillophilia has a thriving and refreshing social media presence with an audience engagement of almost 1.9 million travelers. What really caught my eye was that the team interacts with the customers who put queries down on the social pages as well.

Constant customer Support

Thrillophilia maintains its aim of offering quality services with proper customer support and an active guidance team. I was at ease knowing that the company offers a 24*7 support and guidance system to help at any given point of the travel booking journey be it regarding bookings, payments, refunds and cancellations or simply an enquiry.

As targeted to provide complete satisfaction to their customers, their turnaround time, prompt responses and call-to-action methodology along with seamless email communication gives them an edge over their competitors.

Conclusion

If you are an avid traveler looking for a safe, best-in-price booking experience, Thrillophilia can be your go-to travel website that offers a vast catalog of tours and experiences and caters to tourists of different tastes and profiles.

Looking at its recently growing popularity and successful trip reviews with an added tag of the TripAdvisor Travelers Choice 2022, it is safe to say that Thrillophilia is a legit and reliable travel and experience booking platform.