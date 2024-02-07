Is MyBookie Legit & Safe ? The best Legal Alternatives

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

You can identify a top-tier sweepstakes casino with its generous bonuses, extensive game selection, and user-friendly interface, to mention a few. As previously highlighted, Stake.us stands head and shoulders above the rest and ticks most boxes. Below we round up other equally strong contenders, which also serve as excellent MyBookie alternatives might we add.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us – Best crypto sweepstakes casino

For a relatively new sweepstakes casino, Stake.us has quickly become a fan favorite with its high 96.5% payout percentage, generous no-purchase bonus, and 440+ thrilling casino games.

You’re rewarded with 250, 000 gold coins plus $25 in Stake Cash and a 5% rakeback bonus on sign-up. The game selection is slots heavy, a popular strategy with most casinos. Table games and live casinos powered by iconic game developers like NetEnt are also available.

At Stake.us, all purchases and redemptions are paid in cryptocurrency, which may not sit well with players still skeptical about the digital currency. But overall, expect fair play from the Curacao-licensed site, complete with quick payouts processed within the hour.

Pros

Generous welcome bonus

Instant payouts

Several games

Top software studios

Cons

No fiat banking methods

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

2. High5 Casino – High quality slots

Following closely behind is High5, a sweepstakes casino known for its smooth and engaging user experience. The 250 GC + 5 SC + 600 Diamonds welcome offer isn’t as elaborate as what Stake.us offers, but you can still kickstart your gameplay comfortably.

Besides, you can pick up more bonus coins via daily logins and referrals, along the way. These coins are to be used on over 700+ slots, including much-loved titles like Sugar Rush. High5 Casino also features numerous live dealer games

Pros

Over 700 slots

Big studios involved

Several promotions

Intuitive website

Cons

Unituitive sign-up process

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

>>> Register With High5 Casino Now & Use Bonus <<<

3. McLuck – 350+ casino games

McLuck concludes the list as another brilliant alternative to MyBookie. It’s owned by B2Services OÜ, a reputable company registered in Estonia. Its biggest flex has to be boasting a rich selection of jackpot slots in its catalogue.

With the bonus code VIPPROMO you receive a bounty of up to 7, 500 GC + 2.5 SCon your way in, provided you complete the full registration process. Play happens on a crisp and modern interface. If you build up at least 100 SC, which have a cash value of $100, you can redeem real cash prizes. You need to wait about 24 hours before you get your money.

Pros

350+ casino games

Quick payouts

Decent welcome offer

Intuitive interface

Cons

Fewer ongoing promos

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus Code VIPPROMO <<<

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

Let's be clear; winning real money directly at sweepstakes and social casinos isn't possible. But, you can win proprietary currencies by playing various games on the platform and entering competitions. When you accumulate a set number of these coins, you redeem these for cash prizes.

How Does The Currency System Work?

Social and Sweepstakes casinos generally offer two methods of playing; with their own in-house “currency”. These virtual currencies may be named slightly different, but it’s typically Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins.

How Does The Coin System Work?

Gold and Sweeps coins are usually presented upon registration. Gold Coins can only be used to enjoy fun games, and players can purchase them if they wish. Sweeps Coins are only available as part of the welcome offer or as a bonus for purchasing Gold Coins. These are later redeemable for real cash prizes.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

Social casinos are popular because they offer an intriguing option of casino gaming without the direct involvement of real money. Players can play games without ever needing to purchase by unlocking free coins from welcome offers and daily login promotions. You can decide to purchase more coins if you want, but it's entirely optional.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

As mentioned, Sweeps coins are your key to redeeming real cash prizes. At no point can you purchase Sweeps coins. They come for free with packs of Gold Coins you purchase or they're handed out by the casino through various ongoing promos and loyalty programs. For instance, you can receive 1 free SC a day for logging in, referring friends, or entering social media contests run by the casino.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

We wouldn’t go as far as saying MyBookie is a scam, but it’s practices in recent times make playing at sweeps casinos a wise move. That said, consider a few factors to pick the best site for an enjoyable gaming experience.

Game selection

More casino games mean more fun. Set your sights on a sweepstakes with a vast selection of games to make it worth your while. Also, look at the type of games available and if your favorites are part of the lineup. It doesn't help to join a slots-focused casino like High5 if you're a table games fanatic.

Offers and free sweeps

When one joins a sweepstakes casino, they’re ideally looking to play for fun. So, if you can hold off purchases for longer, that’d be ideal. To ensure this, you need to join a casino that doesn’t tire from dishing out free Sweeps Coins. Go for the site that offers daily login rewards, referral promos and, social media competitions that hand out free Sweeps coins.

Cash prizes

Unmatched entertainment is the primary goal for joining a sweepstakes casino, or at least it should be. Redeeming a real money prize is a bonus. That said, there's no harm in looking for a casino that awards real money redemptions when you accumulate several Sweeps coins through constant play.

is an app available

An app allows you to log into your sweepstakes casino account and enjoy your favorite games from any location. Some platforms take the time to design downloadable apps for a more customized experience. However, the absence of an app doesn't negate your experience. Most sweepstakes casinos employ the latest HTML5 technology that ensures a seamless mobile gaming experience via handheld devices.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

Sweepstakes casinos are constantly coming up with innovations to improve players' overall gaming experience. Below are a few things to look out for on social casino websites.

Security

Player safety when playing at a sweepstakes casino is a must. A safe sweepstakes casino eliminates hacking possibilities by having encryption, firewall, and authentication measures in place.

Usability

Whether it’s your first rodeo on the site or you’re a seasoned social gamer, you shouldn’t struggle to navigate the site. Everything from signing up, playing games, purchasing coins, and redeeming prizes must be a breeze.

Bonus offers

Sweepstakes casinos are all about bonuses and promotions. Our favorite platforms give players a constant supply of Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins to keep the excitement going. That includes a promo code or bonus offer right off the bat and more coins from ongoing promotions

Customer Support

Good operators prioritize customer support by setting up multiple portals players can use to reach them when needing assistance. More sweepstakes casinos could incorporate live support for faster responses, otherwise, we also test the email and phone support for responsiveness.

Payment Methods

Remember that purchases at sweepstakes casinos are not at all necessary, but you can make one if you wish to bump up your coin balance. In that case, the more payment options, the casino supports, the better. Moreso, a lineup of reliable banking options ensures players don’t wait too long to receive their cash prize redemptions.

Game selection

We’ve already covered game selection before, but it deserves a second mention because it’s essentially a Sweepstakes casino’s make or break. Besides looking at the game types, check out the software studios behind the games. Anytime a lineup features top-rated software studios like NetEnt and Pragmatic Play, you know a quality gaming experience is guaranteed. Ace game developers are synonymous with fair games rich in graphics, secure, and several innovative features.

Conclusion

Thanks to the sweepstakes casino craze sweeping the market (pun intended), players don't have to be at the mercy of underhanded sites like MyBookie. Instead of trying to figure out whether MyBookie is legit, you can take a breather from real money gaming and go sweepstakes.

These platforms promise a fun gaming environment instead of a place where fortunes are made or lost. You can play any game you want using free coins you receive on sign up, pick up more coins as you go, and win cash prizes if you’re consistent enough. With its $25 welcome bonus using the TOPVIPBONUS promo code, Stake.us is just the site you need to kickstart your risk-free sweepstakes gaming journey.

Is MyBookie Legit FAQ

Is MyBookie a legal site?

No, unfortunately, MyBookie legal status is questionable. It has been making headlines for scamming players of their hard-earned winnings after depositing on the platform.

Can you win real money from playing at sweepstakes?

It’s possible to win real money playing at sweepstakes, but not as direct cash withdrawals. Players can only redeem Sweeps coins for real money after they accumulate a certain threshold set by the casino and meet any T&Cs.

Do I need to purchase coins to play at Sweepstakes?

Not necessarily. Sweepstakes casinos encourage social gaming where no real money exchanges hands. If anything, you receive free playing coins when you join and more via ongoing promotions to play. However, you can purchase gold coins packages if you want, but it’s not mandatory.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

