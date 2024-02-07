Is Ignition Legit & Safe ? The best Legal Alternatives

Wondering if Ignition is safe in 2024? The short answer is it’s not. Multiple users reported how chunks of cash miraculously disappeared from their gambling accounts, never to be found again.

Some argue that it’s because of password phishing while others believe it’s a case of Ignition employees gone rogue, but the bottom line is the casino’s safety is questionable. Joining a sweepstakes casino like Stake.us that doesn’t require initial cash spend eliminates such risk and you receive a $25 no deposit bonus, 250,000 Gold Coins, and 5% Rakeback using the exclusive code, TOPVIPBONUS.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Top Sweepstakes and Social Casinos

Stake.us leads the race as our number one sweep casino with its unique cryptocurrency approach. But we’ve included two other alternatives to give you more options.

Stake.us – Best for crypto users High5 Casino – Over 800 casino games McLuck – HIGH 96% RTP

Compare online sweepstakes casinos for Cash & Offers

The table below outlines each sweeps casino’s unique selling point and how it performs in key areas like bonuses and games.

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

You can spot a great sweepstakes by the quality of bonuses, game selection, and payment methods it avails. Let’s take a deep dive into the inner winning workings of our recommended sites and how they fare in this regard.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

Stake.us is the editor’s choice for best sweepstakes casino if you’re unsure whether Ignition is legit or not. The massive welcome bonus alone comprising 250, 000 GC + $25 no deposit and a 5% rakeback on losses proves it means business. Players must use the exclusive bonus code TOPVIPBONUS to unlock this offer.

Your elaborate stash of coins can be used on over 400 slots, table games, and live casino games. It’s one of the few sweeps casinos that offer live casino titles, giving players an experience almost 100% similar to a regular casino.

That makes it a suitable candidate for Ignition alternatives, and its one-hour payouts drive that point home. The efficiency in the payment process is attributed to the all-crypto approach the casino adopts. All purchases and redemptions are processed in crypto hailed for its lightning-fast turnaround times.

Pros

Anonymous transactions

Quick payouts

Generous welcome bonus

Live games available

Cons

No traditional payment methods

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

2. High5 Casino – Comprehensive game catalogue

High5 is next in line with an impressive array of over 800 games that span across slots, table games, and live casino. But it's the jackpot slots featuring generous prizes that stood out for us. Pragmatic Play and company are the caliber of studios behind the games.

Newcomers receive 250 Gold Coins, 5 Sweeps Coins, and 600 Diamonds. Granted, it doesn't offer nearly as many gold coins as other sites, but it has more sweeps coins which are more valuable. Also, the Diamonds caught our attention and are the key to unlocking special game features like Multiplier Payouts, free spins, and Super Boosts.

Pros

800+ games

Table games included

Games from leading studios

Diamonds for activating special features

Cons

Underwhelming welcome offer

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

>>> Register With High5 Casino Now & Use Bonus <<<

3. McLuck – High 96% Payout Percentage

McLuck is one of the newer sweeps casinos that start on the right footing with a decent 7,500 GC and 2.5 SC welcome bonus when you use the promo code VIPPROMO. Daily free gold coins are also at your disposal, and you win more if you refer a friend to join the site.

McLuck partners with heavyweights like Pragmatic Play to furnish its games lobby, so expect high-quality gaming. All 300 games available are slots, which include favorites like Buffalo King Megaways. The high 96% average RTP means you have better winning chances if you keep spinning those reels, which is encouraging.

Pros

300+ slots

Top game developers

Fair welcome bonus

Several promotions

Cons

Only slots available

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus Code VIPPROMO <<<

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

One of the reasons why players now contend that Ignition is a scam is because the gaming platform fails to honor player winnings. That’s something you don’t have to worry about at our recommended sweepstakes casinos. Even though you can’t win real money directly at these sites, you can accumulate SC and swap it for cash prizes after meeting a few conditions.

How Does The Currency System Work?

Where a traditional casino like Ignition uses real money, social and sweepstakes use a virtual currency called gold coins and sweeps coins. Some even add their own in-house currency to the list which has no real-world monetary value but can be used to play games on the site.

How Does The Coin System Work?

Gold coins are used to play games for fun and are given out by the casino upon registration. They also hold no monetary value, and players can purchase more if they wish. However, gold coins can't be used to redeem cash prizes. To swap out coins for cash prizes, sweeps coins are what you need. You can’t buy these, but obtain them for free via bonuses or rewards.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

Purchasing coins at sweepstakes casinos is entirely optional, and you can go on with your gaming without ever needing to. To play without purchasing coins, simply take full advantage of the welcome bonus and claim any ongoing promotional offers like daily log-in promotions that fall in your lap.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

We've established that sweeps coins are what you need to unlock cash prizes and can’t be bought. To rake up enough sweep coins, you must roll up your sleeves and claim any free sweeps offers imaginable. Luckily, operators are constantly running daily login promotions where you pick up a sweeps coin or two each day you log in. You can also collect some by participating in social media contests and joining loyalty programs.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

Our team of experts examines a plethora of factors when sifting different sweepstakes casinos. The following criteria allow us to analyze key facets of each platform to determine whether it's a hit or miss.

Game selection

Games offered by Sweepstakes Casino vary from anywhere between 100 and 1,000. We're inclined to go with the site that offers more games because that equates to more gaming opportunities and entertainment.

Offers and free sweeps

You need as many free sweeps as possible to redeem real money prizes. Since you can’t buy them, the casino that dishes them out through various promos is top of our list. We’re talking daily log in bonuses, referral programs, social media contests, and the works.

Cash prizes

The allure of winning cash prizes is what makes sweepstakes casinos so appealing. Just bear in mind that direct cash can’t be won from playing games, like at a real money casino. You must accumulate a certain number of sweeps coins and redeem them for real cash. That said, look for sweepstakes that offer cash prizes with reasonable wagering conditions. If you have to play the winnings too many times before you can withdraw it's not worth it.

is an app available

Modern gaming demands that new-age sweepstakes casinos have a mobile presence to allow for on-the-go playing. Outstanding sites go on to feature standalone apps that customize your sweepstakes gaming experience further. But given technological advancements, mobile sites using HTML technology are now just as flawless as the apps, so the absence of one isn't a train smash.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

Before jumping head-first into a social casino, here are a few things to look out for that impact your stay.

Security

Sweepstakes casinos are generally considered safe by virtue of promoting risk-free gaming. However, most sites go on to add security measures like encryption layers and firewalls to deter hackers.

Usability

Site navigability and game performance are critical metrics we look at when analyzing user experience at a sweepstakes casino. Whether it's your first time on the platform or not, you should find it simple to sign up, claim your coins, pick a game, play, and request prize redemptions. Mind you, that should be supported by fast loading speeds with no lags.

Bonus offers

We’re checking ALL bonus offers on the table and if they’re worth your time. The best site ushers in new players with a sizeable batch of coins and doesn't tire of dishing out ongoing promos in the form of daily login rewards, referral bonuses, and social media contests. Some sites might need you to enter a promo code to activate the bonus, while others won't.

Customer Support

The main goal of customer support is to ensure that players are satisfied with all services on the platform. Assistance should be rendered anytime a player faces issues, be it with errors at any stage of their journey, software failures, or technical processes. The support team must be accessible, preferably round the clock via numerous communication channels like live chat and email.

Payment Methods

As mentioned, purchases at sweepstakes casinos aren’t necessary. But, if you decide to buy additional Gold Coins and request redemptions, you’d want your preferred payment method to be on the lineup. The chances of that happening are high if the casino avails several banking options.

Game selection

When checking out a sweepstakes casino’s games, it’s not just about quantity, but variety too. The ideal site will cover all basic game categories, from slots and table games to live casino. Even so, who are the software studios behind the games? You’ll enjoy top-notch gaming if the catalog is filled with NetEnt and Pragmatic Play-powered titles.

Conclusion

At this point, whether Ignition is legit is neither here nor there because players have safer options to work with. Sweepstakes casinos don’t involve any real money exchanging hands, so the possibility of being scammed goes out the window.

They are perfectly legal to join—unlike Ignition. When you sign up, you receive a free bonus worth of gold coins as a reward. We’re not talking about mediocre offers. Stake.us, our number one site, puts a generous $25 no deposit bonus + 250, 000 Gold Coins + a 5% rakeback for new players using the exclusive promo code TOPVIPBONUS. You can pick up more coins as you go and later redeem sweeps coins for real cash prizes.

FAQ

Is Ignition legal?

No, Ignition is not legal. The Ignition legal status came under scrutiny after it was found that the operator was illegally targeting US players. Many players have reported funds disappearing from their accounts without a trace.

What are the best sweepstakes casinos?

Stake.us, High 5, and McLuck are some of the best sweepstakes casinos to join if you’re looking for safer alternatives to Ignition. Stake. us is the top choice offering a large welcome bonus, an expansive games selection, and instant withdrawals.

Can I win cash prizes playing at sweepstakes casinos?

Yes, you can win real cash prizes from playing at sweepstakes. However, you don't win money directly from playing games. You use virtual coins called gold coins and sweeps coins to play.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

