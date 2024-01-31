HypeDrop Promo Code For 2024: Use “Hella” & Get 3 Free Boxes
HypeDrop is one of the trendiest mystery box opening platforms right now, but is Hypedrop legit? At HypeDrop, users can open all kinds of mystery boxes, be it tech, gaming, fashion, or even cars. On top of that, if you’re new to the website, you can sign up with a HypeDrop Promo Code “HELLA” and earn 3 free boxes and 5% bonus on all cash deposits, instantly! Read through our review of HypeDrop.com to find out what it has in store for you.
Product
HypeDrop Code
Bonus & Welcome Offer
HypeDrop Welcome Offer
HELLA
Get 3 Free Boxes & 5% Deposit Bonus
HypeDrop Promo Codes List
- HELLA – Use code to get 3 free boxes along with 5% Bonus on Cash Deposits
- HYPEHELLA – Use code to get 3 free boxes along with 5% Bonus on Cash Deposits
- HELLABOXES1 – Use code to get 3 free boxes along with 5% Bonus on Cash Deposits
- HELLABOX1 – Use code to get 3 free boxes along with 5% Bonus on Cash Deposits
- HELLAGO1 – Use code to get 3 free boxes along with 5% Bonus on Cash Deposits
Now that you have these codes in hand, if you’re unsure as to how to use them, keep reading as we’ll explain that shortly!
How To Use HypeDrop Promo Code?
A HypeDrop Promo code is pretty simple to use, simply follow these steps if you’re new to the platform:
- Register on Hyperdrop.com using your Email, or connect it to your Google, Facebook, or Steam account
- Verify your account through the confirmation email
- Open the pop-up menu by clicking the green “+” at the top
- Type the promo code HELLA into the field
- Enjoy your reward of 3 free boxes and a 5% bonus on cash and crypto deposits
Benefits of HypeDrop Promo Codes
The exciting part about a HypeDrop Promo code is that you’ll never really know what you’re gonna get, but it’ll always be something good! Every HypeDrop Promo code gives some sort of reward, be it a free box, deposit bonuses, cashback, or even the chance to enter lucky draws.
HypeDrop always has promo codes for new users. For instance, you can win 3 free mystery boxes and a 5% deposit bonus on all cash and cryptocurrency deposits by using the HypeDrop promo code HELLA, today!
How To Receive A Free Box On HypeDrop?
There are plenty of ways to win a free box on HypeDrop. The first method is to use our referral code “HELLA” upon sign-up simply. Otherwise, you can also refer friends through your social media channels. The HypeDrop referral system operates on a tier system, where you get bigger and better rewards for each person who joins using your referral link.
HypeDrop.com Overview
HypeDrop is an online platform that specializes in selling Mystery Boxes. The great thing about HypeDrop is that anyone who is 18 or older can use the website to explore and purchase boxes that pique their interests. Since the mystery box market is relatively new, many people feel like it might be a scam. However, HypeDrop puts its customers at ease through one of its standout features, where you can have a sneak peek inside the box even before it arrives at your doorstep.
Once you've seen the contents, you have a couple of choices to make. You can either decide to keep and enjoy the rewards you've received or, if you prefer, opt for an exchange and switch them for something that catches your eye. Regardless of the outcome, HypeDrop guarantees that you'll always receive something worth your buck, especially since you can choose which category you want to go for.
Is HypeDrop Legit?
HypeDrop is completely legitimate and is trusted by thousands of users worldwide. The thing with HypeDrop is that it lets you know what you can get from a box beforehand, and it also lists the frequency of each drop. So if one of its Tech category boxes says you have a 10% chance of getting an iPhone, it’ll mean that HypeDrop guarantees that they’re putting an iPhone in 1 out of every 10 boxes.
Of course, that doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to get an iPhone if you buy 10 boxes (we wouldn’t recommend that). There’s always a chance to get lucky and unlucky, and those instances shouldn’t influence your perception of the platform. A few unlucky streaks might make you reconsider whether HypeDrop is legit or not, but thousands of users can attest that it is not a scam.
HypeDrop also has amazing reviews across all platforms. On TrustPilot alone, it has more than 1300 reviews with an average rating of 4.5 stars, and 80% of the reviews are 5 stars.
Pros and Cons of HypeDrop.com
Every platform is flawed, and while HypeDrop has something amazing to offer its customers, it also has some drawbacks. Let’s discuss the pros and cons so you can evaluate the website for yourself.
Pros:
- 24/7 Customer Support
- User-friendly and aesthetically appealing user interface
- Dedicated categories for your interests
Cons
- The overall value of box contents will mostly be lesser than what you paid.
- Since HypeDrop is located in Cyprus, shipping fees for far-off countries can be inconvenient.
That being said, the surprise factor associated with the contents of the mystery box is worth more than what money can buy. It’s important not to purchase boxes with the intention of making a profit. Remember, you’re paying for the Hype rather than the Drop.
Main Services
Aside from its main feature of buying mystery boxes, you can also raise the stakes and play some of HypeDrop's featured games. These games allow you to engage in PvP box battles with other players or the website's PvP bot. You can also try your luck in Crazy Battle mode, where they completely flip the settings. Some of these modes are designed for people who can stand the risk of losing their items, so it’s important to understand the risks and gamble responsibly!
PvP Box Battles
At HypeDrop, they offer an exciting game mode with their bottle battles, where players can enjoy extra adrenaline. These battles allow users to create matchups against other players using their favourite boxes. They can invite others to join the fun or challenge the website's PvP bot for a thrilling showdown. The ultimate goal is to open boxes and uncover item unbox items with a greater value compared to their opponent. The player who unboxes the greatest value gets to claim the contents from both boxes as their prize.
Once someone wins the duel, they have a few options to consider. They can decide to sell their winnings, turning them into some extra cash and making a profit. Alternatively, they can also choose to have the items delivered to them, which includes the items from both boxes.
However, even if a player doesn't win the battle, they still walk away with something valuable in the form of HypeDrop experience points. These points, or XP, are equivalent to the value of the box they wagered. They contribute to their overall progress and achievements on their HypeDrop profile.
Crazy Battle
In Crazy Battle Mode, things get turned upside down compared to the regular Battle Mode. It's all about unboxing items with the lowest value to emerge as the victorious player. The player who manages to unbox items with the lowest value wins the prize.
In the rare event of a draw, a good old coin flip comes into play to determine the ultimate winner. It's an exciting alternative that adds a whole new level of unpredictability since we’re all used to having our excitement die out as soon as we see low-value items pop out of our box.
Customer Support
HypeDrop offers multiple modes of customer support. They have a 24/7 live chat and email support system to help address any questions or concerns you may have. Although it may take a day or two to receive a response, they are committed to answering your queries. Additionally, they offer a comprehensive FAQ section that you can refer to if you need clarification on anything.
Conclusion
HypeDrop has something for everyone. It boasts a large selection of categories on all its boxes, so if you’re a tech junkie or a fashion enthusiast, you’ll always find something you’ll like. However, if you’re still sceptical about HypeDrop, you can use it for what most people use it for - Gifts!
If you’re already set on spending 50$ for a friend's birthday, you can spend 50$ to ship a box full of goodies that align with their interests. We’re all familiar with the pressure of deciding gifts for our loved ones. Simply delegate the responsibility to HypeDrop, and they’ll send the perfect birthday present to your friend's doorstep!
FAQ:
What Is The Free Box Code For HypeDrop?
The HypeDrop promo code is HELLA. You can use it to get 3 free mystery boxes, along with a %5 Bonus on all crypto and cash deposits. You need to have an account registered on HypeDrop.com in order to cash in the free box code.
Can You Get Boxes For Free on HypeDrop?
Yes, you can get free boxes by using a HypeDrop referral code on sign-up. Use the HypeDrop promo code HELLA to get 3 free mystery boxes along with a 5% Bonus on all crypto and cash deposits.
How To Use HypeDrop Promo Code?
In order to use a HypeDrop promo code:
- Register on HypeDrop.com via Steam, Google, Facebook, or Email.
- Verify your account through the confirmation email.
- Go to the “+” button at the top of your screen to enter your HypeDrop promo code.
- Enter the promo code - “HELLA” and click apply. Enjoy your reward!
Disclaimer:
The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.