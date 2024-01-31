HypeDrop is an online platform that specializes in selling Mystery Boxes. The great thing about HypeDrop is that anyone who is 18 or older can use the website to explore and purchase boxes that pique their interests. Since the mystery box market is relatively new, many people feel like it might be a scam. However, HypeDrop puts its customers at ease through one of its standout features, where you can have a sneak peek inside the box even before it arrives at your doorstep.