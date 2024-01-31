Do skins make you play better? Obviously no, but having a good AK-47 or AWP skin does make playing CS:GO a lot more fun and enjoyable.
How To Get Free CS:GO Skins in 2024 (All Legit Ways)
Here is all you need to know about how to get free CS:GO skins in 2024. We have a list of websites giving away free skins and some more methods to get them.
However, being one of the most popular tactical fps games, CS:GO’s marketplace is quite expensive. And, buying yourself nice skin can be heavy on the wallet.
Good news though, your days of picking up skins from the ground are over as there are many ways and websites you can use to get free premium CS:GO skins.
So, buckle up as we list some of those sites that can help you stack up your inventory.
List of the Best Websites to Get Free CS:GO Skins in 2024
The following 8 websites have the best free skins for you if you don't want to spend heavy bucks on premium skins.
FreeCash - Best Way to Get Skins by Playing Games
CSGOCatalog.com - Best Giveaways
SkinMonkey - Best Trading Website
CSGORoll - Best CS:GO Gambling Site
Idle-Empire - Best Surveys Website to Earn Cash
CSGOEmpire - Best Roulette
CSGO500 - Best CSGO Casino
Farmskins - Best CSGO Case Opening Website
FreeCash is the easiest way to earn money and get yourself some neat-looking skins directly withdrawn to your gaming account. You earn money by downloading games on your phones and then completing certain achievements and after that, you're given your reward.
And, even if you don’t want to go the games route, there are other methods like signing up for websites and completing surveys.
All in all, FreeCash is one of the best CS:GO skin earning sites, as it requires no deposits and you can get a lot of items easily.
✔️ Pros
- A wide library of games to earn money from
- Quick Withdrawal
- Deposit skins directly into your account
- One of the best affiliate systems with a 30% commission
❌ Cons
- Games do seem sketchy
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal
FreeCash has almost all methods for depositing and withdrawing money, from cards to all online payment services like GooglePay and Paypal, plus crypto as well.
🎁 Bonus
You can get a free case by using the code “hellagood”.
😎 Best for
FreeCash is best for earning money online by playing games and it is one of the easiest ways to cop up some skins for yourself.
CSGOCatalog is not your ordinary CS:GO trading or gambling website. It, as the name suggests, has a vast collection of websites with promo codes or offers where you can get free skins for yourself.
Apart from that, CSGOCatalog hosts their own giveaways from time to time. Giveaways are a great way to try your luck on getting a free skin without any work or money.
To sum it up, if you are looking to enter a giveaway and find offers on CS:GO trading websites, go with CSGOCatalog.
✔️ Pros
- A vast collection of claimable rewards from other websites
- Free giveaways from time to time
❌ Cons
- No trading or games to get free skins
- Just a hub point for other websites
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal
CSGOCatalog is not a standalone marketplace website on its own. It’s a place where you find bonus codes for other websites. So, there is no option to withdraw or deposit money.
🎁 Bonus
Get free skins worth $100+. Also, there are CS:GO and Rust giveaways every month.
😎 Best for
Perfect for finding redeemable codes for your favorite websites to earn some free rewards.
Gambling is not the only way to get free skins for CS GO. As you play the game, you unlock some cases and low-quality skins. Most of these low-quality skins are not that good-looking, however, they still have some value. You can trade a lot of these skins for one or two good skins.
That’s where SkinMonkey comes in, it is one of the best skin trading websites for CS:GO. You can trade your skins or even buy some new ones by depositing money.
Moreover, there are some daily, weekly, and monthly tasks that you can complete and get free skins from SkinMonkey.
Plus, they host free giveaways daily so you can try your luck there as well.
✔️ Pros
- Free Giveaways
- Free bonus on sign up
- Good rates
- Has a good collection of skins
❌ Cons
- Can be overstocked sometimes
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal
There are various deposit methods if you want to deposit money. It has most of the popular ones and has support for cryptocurrencies as well.
🎁 Bonus
Free 5$ for trading on sign-up and a 35$ trading bonus on real deposits with the code "HELLAGOOD". There are free giveaways hosted daily and weekly as well.
😎 Best for
SkinsMonkey is best for selling skins and cases that are rusting in your inventory for better ones easily.
Clean UI, tons of games, and free cases, that’s what CSGORoll is about. You get free cases for logging in daily and you can earn coins with that. You can then use those coins to gamble on these games and win big without ever risking your own money.
Use the coins and let the rolling begin. Bet coins and earn more if the roller stops at the right spot. Besides, there are case battles in which you can participate to get some cool skins.
And as I already mentioned, there are free cases daily, though they don't give anything good as compared to case battles.
CSGORoll has one of the best customer support, allowing you to solve your issues easily. Furthermore, there is live chat to talk to the community. You can also use the referral code to invite your friends and you get a 10% bonus when your friend deposits money.
✔️ Pros
- Free cases
- Excellent customer support
- Good games to get skins
- Decent rates on skins
- Free live events
❌ Cons
- Need to deposit money to unlock chat
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal
CSGORoll has various deposit methods including, card, GooglePay, Paypal, and Crypto. For withdrawal, you can withdraw skins directly into your inventory.
🎁 Bonus
You can level up and earn up to 11 cases every day. You can also earn 3 free cases and a +5% deposit bonus with the code "GAMBLE-CSGO".
😎 Best for
CSGORoll is best for gambling and using cases to get free skins. There are tons of games you can play to get coins with which you can buy skins from their marketplace.
If you don’t want to meddle with trading and gambling games for CSGO skins and want more of a simpler and easier way to earn some money to get skins, then Idle-Empire might be a considerable option for you.
Idle-Empire allows you to earn money and skins by completing surveys, playing games, and answering questionnaires. And to top it all off, you get rewards for watching videos as well.
There are various categories for surveys, find one you know about and answer it and you will get some money.
✔️ Pros
- No Deposits
- Easy withdrawal
- Good collection of surveys
- Offers on popular games like CandyCrush
❌ Cons
- Does ask a lot of personal info on the surveys
- A lot of ads
- No redeemable codes or bonuses
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal
There is no way to deposit your own money on Idle-Empire, but there are many ways to withdraw your rewards from there. However, most of them are in the form of gift cards.
🎁 Bonus
You can earn 500 points if you sign in through our referral link or with our code "gamblecsgo". The way to earn some rewards is by doing their tasks and it also gives Steam credit gift cards to allow you to buy skins easily.
😎 Best for
Idle-Empire is perfect to earn some easy skins in your free time by doing surveys, playing games, and watching videos.
CSGOEmpire is one of the oldest and most popular CS:GO roulette websites. You can earn free cases and coins just by signing in every day. You can then use these coins on roulette to get even more and then buy skins from the marketplace.
So, you can use funds, skins, or cryptocurrencies as deposits and get coins in exchange. Use these coins for gambling and exchange them for skins. You can also bet on sports and do coin flips.
Furthermore, it has a great affiliate system offering good commissions and has a full guide on how to set it up and grow your affiliate audience.
✔️ Pros
- Fair Rolls
- Great Affiliate system
- Decent Collection of Skins
- Fast delivery time
- Great Customer Support
❌ Cons
- Takes time to sign in
- Asks for a lot of personal information
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal
The deposit methods are limited on CSGOEmpire, unlike other websites on this list. Anyway, it still has the popular credit cards and crypto options.
🎁 Bonus
With a 30% commission, it offers the best referral bonuses in the market. Also, you get $0.5 for free. It doesn't stop here, there are also options for $0.01 to $1445 worth free CS:GO cases with the code "top100list".
😎 Best for
CSGOEmpire is best to get some top quality skins for free by leveling up. The better your level, the greater the case, and the more good-looking the skins.
One of the best CSGO Casinos out there, CSGO500 is a popular site to earn some free CS:GO skins. It allows you to take your chance to get free skins by playing a variety of games.
These games include Wheel of Fortune, Plinko, Roulette, Crash, and Duels to name a few. Apart from games, it has a lot of other ways to earn money as well, such as challenges, slots, jackpot games, and live games.
There is also a VIP program for more loyal users, offering special perks. These include promotional bonuses, Rakeback, loss back, and many more.
✔️ Pros
- A vast library of games
- Sports gambling
- Rewarding VIP membership
❌ Cons
- Complicated for beginners
- No way to withdraw real money
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal
In terms of withdrawal methods, CSGO500 does not have any way to withdraw real money. You can only withdraw through crypto and CSGO P2P.
For deposits, you have a lot more options.
🎁 Bonus
- Use the code "top100list" to get a deposit bonus of up to $1K and 50 free spins.
- You can also sign up for their affiliate system and invite your friends to earn some rewards and commissions.
😎 Best for
CSGO500 is perfect for those who understand the world of casinos and want to use that knowledge to get some free CSGO skins.
If you love the thrill of opening CSGO cases, then Farmskins is for you. Farmskins is centered around cases allowing you to earn some free skins easily. You get a free case daily with a reward guaranteed. They also host regular giveaways.
Moreover, there are case battles where you wager your cases against other players. You can also turn your existing skins into money easily on the website.
✔️ Pros
- Free Cases Daily
- Accepts skins as a deposit
- Regular Giveaways
- Simplistic website
❌ Cons
- Limited Marketplace
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal
In terms of deposit methods, you have a lot of options, except crypto. Since this website returns skins, there is no withdrawal method, you just get skins directly in your inventory.
🎁 Bonus
You get a free case daily and get 3 more cases by completing the basic account setup.
Furthermore, you can get a 1$ for free by using the code “gamblecsgo”.
😎 Best for
Buying, opening, and trading cases. Daily to earn guaranteed free skins. Also, participate in the giveaways to get even more free skins and cases.
Additional Methods to Get Free CS:GO Skins
1. Earn CSGO Skins in Game
You can also get skins just by playing the game. As you play rounds after rounds and level-up your character, you get free skins and cases. Another way to is to play competitive tournaments on official or community servers.
You can then either sell or trade these skins for better ones later on. You can also try your luck by opening some cases as well.
2. CS:GO Skins Through The Operation Pass
You also get skins and crates in CS:GO’s version of a battle pass called the Operation Pass. There are a lot of free rewards. Besides, you can also buy the premium pass and get more skins.
It is a great deal and will save you time trading on websites.
3. CS:GO Tournament Predictions
If you are an eSports fan, then the best way to earn free CS:GO skins is their very own Tournament Prediction also known as Pick’Ems.
During Majors, you can predict which team is going to come on top, and if you are correct, you are awarded a free skin. However, you do need a Major Viewer Pass to participate.
Bonus Tip: How to Get Free CS:GO Skins?
You can get the Prime status upgrade for your CS:GO account and get free premium skins. You'll have to invest a little but the rewards will quickly cover it up.
But this method requires you to play the game consistently. As soon as you hut the 5000 experience-points mark, you'll move on to the next level.
Once done, CS wil have a drop waiting for you at the end of the match. Now, the drop can either contain graffiti or skin. As you know, the former is not worth much but some skins will be a lot more worthy.
Main Tips when you are trying to receive a free skin in CS:GO
The world of CS:GO skins trading, gambling, and the market can be confusing and overwhelming for someone new. You can easily end up getting scammed on a sketchy website and lose your inventory.
So, always tread with caution. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it is too good to be true. Don’t get manipulated by free schemes for skins.
It’s not that hard to get yourself some skins. However, precaution is necessary to avoid a big loss in the future.
Also, try not to use real money. Most of the websites offer free rewards like cases or money. You use that to get yourself free skins. Plus, you can also trade 3-4 of your existing skins for a single good skin.
Conclusion
And, there you have the best ways to get free CSGO skins. We covered several websites, from trading websites to gambling ones. We also discussed how to get free skins in-game in CS:GO.
With this new-found knowledge, your days of playing with vanilla skins are over and now you can look cool too while destroying the enemy team (hopefully).
FAQs
1. Which are the best sites to get free CS:GO skins?
The best sites to get free CSGO skins include:
- FreeCash.com
- CSGOCatalog.com
- SkinsMonkey.com
- CSGORoll.com
- Edle-Empire
- CSGOEmpire
- CSGO500
- Farmskins
2. Can I get free skins in CS:GO?
There are many ways to get free skins in CS:GO. You can unlock them in-game by playing, trading old ones for better ones, making tournament predictions, and through rewards on CSGO market websites.
3. What is the best app to earn CS:GO skins?
Edle-Empire and Freecash are great websites to earn some easy money for CS:GO skins by completing surveys, playing games, and watching videos.
4. How do you unlock skins in CS:GO?
You can unlock skins by leveling up and playing the game. You also get cases which you can then open for more skins.
